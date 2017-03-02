A list of titles available for home viewing and streaming during the week of Friday, March 3.

Here’s what’s new on Video-on-­Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime and other streaming services.

Pay-Per-View / Video-On-Demand

Benedict Cumberbatch is “Doctor Strange,” the Sorcerer Supreme of the Marvel Comics universe, in this colorful mix of superhero film, magical spectacle, spiritual odyssey and psychedelic journey (PG-13). Also on DVD and Blu-ray.

“Allied” is an old-fashioned romantic thriller starring Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard as beautiful World War II spies in love (R). Also on DVD and Blu-ray and at Redbox.

Also new: Warren Beatty portrays Howard Hughes in “Rules Don’t Apply” (PG-13).

Available before its theatrical release is the crime thriller “The Assignment” with Michelle Rodriguez (R). Out on the same day as select theaters nationwide: the comedy “Catfight” with Sandra Oh and Anne Heche (R). It opens Friday, March 3, in Seattle at several theaters.

Catch these Oscar winners on VOD and at Redbox: “Moonlight” (best picture; adapted screenplay; supporting actor, Mahershala Ali; R), “Manchester by the Sea” (best actor, Casey Affleck; original screenplay; R), “Arrival” (sound editing; PG-13), and “Hacksaw Ridge” (editing, sound mixing; R).

Netflix

You can see three Oscar winners on Netflix right now: “Zootopia” (animated feature; PG), “The Jungle Book” (visual effects; PG) and “The White Helmets” (documentary short; not rated).

Other March arrivals include Woody Allen’s “Midnight in Paris” (2011, PG-13), animated hit “Kung Fu Panda” (2008, PG) and rockumentary “Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane” (2012, not rated).

Streaming TV: the Oprah Winfrey-produced “Greenleaf: Season 1.”

True stories: Holocaust documentary “Night Will Fall” (2016, not rated) and Ken Burns’“The Civil War” (1990), “Prohibition” (2011) and “The Roosevelts” (2014).

Amazon Prime Video

“Captain Fantastic” (2016) earned Viggo Mortensen a best-actor Oscar nomination as a devoted father of a family coming off the grid for a road trip (R).

Also new: the real-life World War II thriller “Anthropoid” (2016, R); Australian romantic drama “The Dressmaker” (2015, R) with Kate Winslet; and vampire mockumentary “What We Do in the Shadows” (2014, R).

Kid stuff: “Nine Lives” (2016) with Kevin Spacey as a house cat (PG) and fairy-tale spoof “Hoodwinked” (2005, PG).

Hulu

See “The 89th Annual Academy Awards” (not rated) and the seven-hour best-documentary winner “O.J.: Made in America” (not rated).

The British miniseries “National Treasure,” starring Robbie Coltrane as a beloved comedian accused of sexual abuse, makes its stateside debut on Hulu.

HBO Now

The comedy “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates” (2016) stars Zac Efron and Adam Devine as dateless brothers and Anna Kendrick and Aubrey Plaza as their out-of-control dates (R).

Also new: the disturbing documentary “Tickled” (2016, R) and Eli Roth’s gruesome horror film “The Green Inferno” (2013, R).

New on disc this week

“Moonlight,” “Doctor Strange,” “Allied,” “Rules Don’t Apply,” “The Before Trilogy.”

Now available at Redbox

“Moonlight,” “Allied,” “Masterminds,” “I.T.”