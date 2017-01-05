A list of titles available for home viewing and streaming during the week of Friday, Jan. 6.

Here’s what’s new on Video-on-Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime and other streaming services.

Pay-Per-View / Video-On-Demand

History goes on trial in “Denial,” starring Rachel Weisz as historian Deborah Lipstadt and Timothy Spall as Holocaust denier David Irving. This real-life story is a timely reminder that truth matters. Tom Wilkinson and Andrew Scott co-star (PG-13). Also on Blu-ray and DVD.

Also new: family comedy “Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life” (PG), horror sequel “Blair Witch” (R), conspiracy thriller “Operation Avalanche” (R) and documentary “Newtown” (not rated).

Available same day as select theaters nationwide is “The Bronx Bull,” starring William Forsythe as Jake LaMotta (R).

Netflix

Netflix remakes the ’70s sitcom “One Day at a Time” with Justina Machado as a single mother raising her kids with her newly divorced mother (Rita Moreno). The complete first season is now available.

“Coin Heist” is a Netflix original feature about four prep-school kids who plot a robbery of the U.S. Mint to save their school (not rated).

For young adults: a modern take on “Romeo and Juliet” (2013) with Hailee Steinfeld and Douglas Booth (PG-13); and “Gimme the Loot” (2012), an indie drama about graffiti artists in New York (not rated)

Nicolas Cage and Willem Dafoe star in “Dog Eat Dog” (2016), a crime drama with a streak of dark humor (not rated).

More streaming TV: “Tarzan and Jane: Season 1” turns the characters into animated superheroes in the city and “Peppa Pig: Seasons 1 & 2” is a favorite of preschoolers.

Amazon Prime Video

John Krasinski and James Badge Dale star in the true-life military drama “13 Hours: Secret Soldiers of Benghazi” (2016, R).

The celebrated documentary “Gleason” (2016) profiles professional football player Steve Gleason after he is diagnosed with ALS (R).

From France comes the World War II drama “The Innocents” (2016, PG-13, with subtitles).

Also new: “Iron Man” (2008) with Robert Downey Jr. (PG-13); Guillermo del Toro’s “Hellboy” (2004, PG-13); “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981, PG) and all three sequels starring Harrison Ford; and the animated “Happy Feet” (2006, PG).

Hulu

New streaming TV includes the Freeform science-fiction thriller “Beyond: Season 1”;“The Powerpuff Girls: Seasons 1-6” from The Cartoon Network; and the FX comedy “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 11.”

Also new: the action classic “Lethal Weapon” (1987) and all three sequels with Mel Gibson and Danny Glover.

HBO Now

“Criminal” (2016) stars Kevin Costner as a death-row inmate given the mind of a dead CIA operative (R).

New on disc this week

“Denial,” “Middle School: The Worst Year of My Life,” “Blair Witch,” “Operation Avalanche,” “Monkey King 2.”

Now available at Redbox

“Jason Bourne,” “The Secret Life of Pets,” “Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life,” “Blair Witch,” “Don’t Think Twice.”