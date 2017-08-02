A list of titles available for home viewing and streaming this week.

Amazon Prime’s new series “Comrade Detective: Season 1” spoofs American ’80s crime TV and Soviet Cold War clichés with a mock Bulgarian cop drama. It includes ’80s fashions, Communist propaganda and American dubbing by Channing Tatum, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Nick Offerman (six episodes).

Welcome back, campers! Netflix presents “Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later,” the eight-episode sequel to the summer-camp comedy spoof from David Wain and Michael Showalter. It features a huge cast of comedy pals.

August also brings a whole new slate of films and TV shows to stream from each service. Here are some more highlights of the new arrivals this week:

Pay-Per-View / Video-On-Demand

“Colossal” is one of the surprises of 2017, a mix of giant monster movie and character comedy that slowly turns into darker territory to explore alcoholism and bullying. Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudeikis star (R). Also on DVD and Blu-ray and at Redbox.

Plus: caper comedy “Going in Style” with Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin (PG-13); “The Circle” with Emma Watson and Tom Hanks (PG-13); and romantic comedy “The Lovers” with Debra Winger and Tracy Letts (R).

Available same day as select theaters nationwide is moms-behaving-badly comedy “Fun Mom Dinner” with Katie Aselton and Molly Shannon (R), and sci-fi-comedy “Brave New Jersey” (not rated). Both open in Seattle at the Varsity on Aug. 4.

Netflix

“Sing” (2017) presents a cast of animated animals singing their hearts out with the voices of Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson and others (PG).

“The Founder” (2017) dramatizes the story of how traveling salesman Ray Kroc (Michael Keaton) transformed McDonald’s into a billion-dollar franchise (PG-13).

True stories: “Icarus” (2017) digs into the Russian sports doping conspiracy and cover-up (not rated).

Stand-up comedy: “Maz Jobrani: Immigrant.”

Amazon Prime Video

“Our Kind of Traitor” (2016), based on the John le Carré novel, stars Ewan McGregor and Naomie Harris as civilians tangled in a British intelligence operation (R).

Also new: Richard Rush’s Oscar-nominated “The Stunt Man” (1980), starring Peter O’Toole, and the new animated series “Lost in Oz: Season 1” for kids.

Amazon Prime / Hulu

Gary Cooper stars in “High Noon” (1952), a lean, dusty Western classic set to the real time of a ticking clock (not rated).

Also new: World War II thriller “Valkyrie” (2008) with Tom Cruise and “Harsh Times” (2005) with Christian Bale (R).

Hulu

Tobey Maguire was the first big-screen webslinger in “Spider-Man” (2002) and “Spider-Man 2” (2004), Sam Raimi’s spirited take on the iconic comic book (PG-13).

Streaming TV: Hulu now has the complete runs of “Bones,” “Glee” and “Raising Hope.”

New on disc

“Colossal,” “Going in Style,” “The Circle,” “The Lovers,” “Shin Godzilla.”

Now available at Redbox

“The Boss Baby,” “Colossal,” “The Circle,” “Gifted,” “Unforgettable.”