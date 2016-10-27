A list of titles available for home viewing and streaming during the week of Friday, Oct. 28.

Here’s what’s new on Video-on-Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime and other streaming services during the week of Oct. 28.

Pay-Per-View / Video-On-Demand

“Captain Fantastic” stars Viggo Mortensen as a devoted father of a family coming off the grid to come to grips with the world outside their little Walden. This affectionate but offbeat portrait of an alternative family was partially shot in Washington and Oregon (R). Also on Blu-ray and DVD.

“Lights Out” pits Teresa Palmer against a shadowy ghost that disappears in the light (PG-13).

Also new: the thriller “Nerve” with Emma Roberts and Dave Franco (PG-13) and the drama “Papa: Hemingway in Cuba” with Giovanni Ribisi and Joely Richardson (R).

Netflix

The animated adventure “Kung Fu Panda 3” (2016) pits the roly-poly martial-arts master Po (voiced by Jack Black) against an evil warrior from the spirit realm (PG).

Amy Adams and Christoph Waltz star in Tim Burton’s “Big Eyes” (2014), the strange true story behind the kitschy paintings that became a ’60s pop-culture phenomenon (PG-13).

Netflix originals: “I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House” (2016) is a horror film starring Ruth Wilson (not rated). The documentary “Into the Inferno” (2016) takes filmmaker Werner Herzog to the most dramatic volcanoes in the world (not rated).

Streaming TV: From Britain comes the award-winning crime drama “Doctor Foster: Season 1.” Also new: “Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: Europe,” which sends the Canadian comedy series across the pond, and the animated kids show “Skylanders Academy: Season 1.”

Amazon Prime Video

The new Amazon series “Good Girls Revolt” answers “Mad Men” with the story of women who fight discrimination and sexism in the newsroom of a 1960s magazine; 10 episodes.

Two Amazon Studios movies come to Prime after playing theaters: “Love & Friendship” (2016), a witty Jane Austen comedy of manners and manipulation starring Kate Beckinsale (PG), and the psychological drama “Complete Unknown” (2016) with Rachel Weisz and Michael Shannon (R).

Recently arrived horror for the season: the original “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (1974), splatter comedy “Tucker and Dale vs Evil” (2010, R), indie anthology “V/H/S” (2010, R), “The Host” (2006, R) from South Korea and “Let the Right One In” (2008) from Sweden (R).

Hulu

“A Brilliant Young Mind” (2014) stars Asa Butterfield as a socially awkward prodigy at the International Math Olympics (PG-13).

HBO Now

“Tracey Ullman’s Show,” a six-episode sketch-comedy series that played in Britain earlier this year, debuts stateside on HBO. New episodes arrive every Friday.

New on disc this week

“Captain Fantastic,” “Lights Out,” “Nerve,” “Skiptrace.”

Now available at Redbox

“Central Intelligence,” “Warcraft,” “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates,” “Skiptrace,” “The Purge: Election Year.”