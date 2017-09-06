A list of titles available for home viewing and streaming this week.

Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video-on-Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime and other streaming services.

Top streams of the week

Lose yourself in the romantic passions of Jane Campion’s “Bright Star” (2009, PG) — starring Ben Whishaw as impoverished poet John Keats and Abbie Cornish as his muse Fanny Brawne — on Netflix.

Susannah York won the Best Actress award at Cannes for “Images” (1972, R), Robert Altman’s richly textured psychological thriller. It’s showing on Amazon Prime.

Pay-Per-View / Video-On-Demand

Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon and Zoë Kravitz have a “Rough Night” (R) in the comedy of a bachelorette party gone terribly wrong. Also on DVD and Blu-ray and at Redbox.

Plus: military drama “Megan Leavey” (PG-13) with Kate Mara; and romantic comedies “Paris Can Wait” (PG), starring Diane Lane and Alec Baldwin, and “The Wedding Plan” (PG, with subtitles) from Israel.

Available same day as select theaters nationwide: the Belgian drama “The Unknown Girl” (not rated, with subtitles) from the Dardenne brothers; historical thriller “The Limehouse Golem” (not rated) from Britain; action comedy “Gun Shy” (R) with Antonio Banderas; and romantic drama “The Good Catholic” (PG-13).

Netflix

Noah Baumbach directs Nicole Kidman in “Margot at the Wedding” (2007, R) and Ben Stiller in “Greenberg” (2010, R), two comic dramas about troubled souls with spiky edges.

“#realityhigh” (2017, not rated) drops a high-school romance in the social-media culture.

Streaming TV: “The Walking Dead: Season 7” streams before the new season debuts on cable TV. For teens and tweens, there’s the boarding-school adventure “Greenhouse Academy: Season 1.”

Stand-up comedy: “Marc Maron: Too Real.”

Amazon Prime Video

Tig Notaro is back for a second season of her semi-autobiographical comedy series “One Mississippi.”

True stories: Oscar-winning “The Cove” (2009, PG-13) confronts the cruelty of dolphin hunting.

Foreign affairs: The drama “Graduation” (Romania, 2016) won the Best Director prize at Cannes.

Cult movies: Delphine Seyrig stars in the sexy Euro-horror film “Daughters of Darkness” (Belgium, 1971, not rated).

Amazon Prime and Hulu

Jack Huston and Toby Kebbell take to their chariots in the remake of “Ben-Hur” (2016, PG-13).

Hulu

The ambitious and often overreaching “Crash” (2004, R) won three Academy Awards.

Kid stuff from Disney: the 1977 original (G) and 2003 remake (PG) of “Freaky Friday”and the animated films “The Emperor’s New Groove” (2000, G) and “Lilo & Stitch” (2002, G).

HBO Now

Felicity Jones and Sigourney Weaver star in “A Monster Calls” (2016, PG-13), a drama of loss and healing.

Arriving Saturday night is the Oscar-nominated “Hidden Figures” (2016, PG).

New on disc this week

“Rough Night,” “Megan Leavey,” “Paris Can Wait,” “The Marriage Plan,” “The Last Face.”

Now available at Redbox

“Rough Night,” “Megan Leavey,” “All Eyez on Me,” “First Kill,” “Raw.”