Eddie Muller, the Czar of Noir, returns to town for the Noir City 2017 festival, taking place Feb. 16-22 at the Egyptian. Among the shadowy fare will be the 1955 heist classic “Rififi’ (pictured); Stanley Kubrick’s youthful masterpiece “The Killing”; the original “The Taking of Pelham One Two Three” from 1974 (remade, not so well, in 2009); and many more, with John Huston’s “The Asphalt Jungle” kicking off opening night. Passes for the weeklong fest are $150 ($100 SIFF members); see siff.net or call 206-324-9996 for more information.