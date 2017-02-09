A new restoration of “Daughters of the Dust” screens at Northwest Film Forum in Seattle through Feb. 23.

Julie Dash’s 1991 drama “Daughters of the Dust,” the first film by an African-American woman filmmaker to receive a wide theatrical release, celebrates its 25th anniversary with a new restoration and a return to theaters. The film, set among a multigenerational family in the island Gullah community off South Carolina in 1901 (pictured: cast members Alva Rogers, Trula Hoosier and Barbara-O), was a recent influence on Beyoncé’s video album “Lemonade.” It plays at Northwest Film Forum through Feb. 23, with special introductions to the screenings on Friday, Feb. 10, and Feb. 23. For more information: nwfilmforum.org or 206-829-7863.