Here’s a list of what’s coming to Video-on-Demand in September 2017.

“Wonder Woman,” the comic-book movie of the summer, comes to VOD in September, giving even more audiences the opportunity to see what a wonder it is. It leads off the new films coming to cable and streaming Video-on-Demand, along with “Transformers: The Last Knight,” the fifth film in the alien-robot franchise; “The Mummy” with Tom Cruise; and the kid-friendly animated superhero adventure “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie.”

Also new in September are the acclaimed indie “The Big Sick,” a romantic comedy based on the real-life story of its creators, Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani; the hit horror film “It Comes At Night”; the medieval comedy “The Little Hours” with Alison Brie and Aubrey Plaza; and the girls-gone-wild comedy “Rough Night” with Scarlett Johansson and Zoë Kravitz.

Foreign features include the Belgian-French drama “The Unknown Girl” from the Dardenne brothers, the Japanese drama “Harmonium” and the French musical “Footnotes.”

The nonfiction film “Score: A Film Music Documentary” will also be available.

Video-on-Demand, what used to be known as pay-per-view, is essentially a streaming rental service and has become one of the most popular home-viewing choices for new movies. It is available through most digital cable and satellite systems. Most titles are also available through web-based VOD services such as iTunes, Amazon Video, Vudu, Fandango and Google Play.

Here are the notable arrivals coming to VOD in September. Dates are subject to change without notice.

Sept. 1

All Eyez On Me

A Boy Called Po (same day as theaters)

Goon: Last of the Enforcers

The Layover (same day as theaters)

Unlocked (same day as theaters)

Viceroy’s House (same day as theaters)

Sept. 5

8 Assassins

Harmonium

Lost In Paris

Megan Leavey

Paris Can Wait

Rough Night

Score: A Film Music Documentary

The Wedding Plan

Sept. 8

Fallen (same day as theaters)

The Good Catholic (same day as theaters)

Gun Shy (same day as theaters)

The Limehouse Golem (same day as theaters)

The Unknown Girl (same day as theaters)

Sept. 12

Beatriz at Dinner

Buena Vista Social Club: Adios

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

It Comes At Night

The Mummy

Sept. 15

The Show (same day as theaters)

The Wilde Wedding (same day as theaters)

Sept. 19

Wonder Woman

The Big Sick

Footnotes

The Hero

Past Life

The Women’s Balcony

Sept. 22

The Little Hours

Killing Gunther (before theaters)

Sept. 26

Transformers: The Last Knight

47 Meters Down

Crash Pad (before theaters)

Sept. 29

Don’t Sleep (same day as theaters)

Literally, Right Before Aaron (same day as theaters)

Take Every Wave: The Life of Laird Hamilton (same day as theaters)

The Sound (same day as theaters)