Notable arrivals coming to Video-on-Demand in November 2016.
The summer science-fiction hit “Star Trek Beyond,” the animated Pixar sequel “Finding Dory” and the family adventure fantasies “Pete’s Dragon” and “The BFG,” from filmmaker Steven Spielberg, are among the movies arriving from theaters to Video-on-Demand in November.
Also coming in November: the comedy “Bad Moms” with Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell; the acclaimed American indie drama “Hell or High Water” with Jeff Bridges and Chris Pine; the World War II thriller “Anthropoid” with Cillian Murphy and Jamie Dornan; and “Indignation,” adapted from the novel by Philip Roth.
It’s quite a month for animated films. Along with “Dory,” there’s the stop-motion adventure “Kubo and the Two Strings” from Portland’s Laika Entertainment; the R-rated “Sausage Party”; and the direct-to-home-video superhero feature “Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders” with the voices of Adam West, Burt Ward and Julie Newmar from the ’60s TV series.
Available same day as theaters are the action thrillers “Dog Eat Dog” with Nicolas Cage and Willem Dafoe and “The Take” with Idris Elba and Richard Madden.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle sports world reacts to 'ridiculous' officiating in Seahawks' 25-20 loss to Saints
- Ballard baby shower ends in ‘large disturbance,’ police say
- Desperation and death after Seattle Pain Centers close: ‘The whitecoats don’t care’
- Let’s talk about the penalties in Seahawks’ 25-20 loss to Saints WATCH
- Washington State rallies for crazy comeback 35-31 victory at Oregon State WATCH
Video-on-Demand, what used to be known as pay-per-view, is essentially a streaming rental service and has become one of the most popular home-viewing choices for new movies. It is available through most digital cable and satellite systems. Most titles are also available through web-based VOD services such as iTunes, Amazon Video, Vudu, Flixster and Google Play.
Here are the notable arrivals coming to VOD in November. Dates are subject to change without notice.
Nov. 1
Star Trek Beyond
Nine Lives
Bad Moms
Anthropoid
Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders
Nov. 4
Trash Fire
Stagecoach: The Texas Jack Story
My Dead Boyfriend
The Hurt Business
The Charnel House
Nov. 8
Sausage Party
Indignation
Operator
Before the Flood
Nov. 11
Dog Eat Dog
Don’t Look Down
Come And Find Me
Dreamland
The Monster
Resistance
Nov. 15
Finding Dory
Army of One
My King
Cents
Nov. 18
The Take
Life on the Line
Nov. 22
Kubo and the Two Strings
Hell or High Water
War Dogs
Mechanic: Resurrection
Hands of Stone
Nov. 25
Evolution
Nov. 29
The BFG
Don’t Breathe
Pete’s Dragon
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie
The Wild Life
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.