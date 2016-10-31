Notable arrivals coming to Video-on-Demand in November 2016.

The summer science-fiction hit “Star Trek Beyond,” the animated Pixar sequel “Finding Dory” and the family adventure fantasies “Pete’s Dragon” and “The BFG,” from filmmaker Steven Spielberg, are among the movies arriving from theaters to Video-on-Demand in November.

Also coming in November: the comedy “Bad Moms” with Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell; the acclaimed American indie drama “Hell or High Water” with Jeff Bridges and Chris Pine; the World War II thriller “Anthropoid” with Cillian Murphy and Jamie Dornan; and “Indignation,” adapted from the novel by Philip Roth.

It’s quite a month for animated films. Along with “Dory,” there’s the stop-motion adventure “Kubo and the Two Strings” from Portland’s Laika Entertainment; the R-rated “Sausage Party”; and the direct-to-home-video superhero feature “Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders” with the voices of Adam West, Burt Ward and Julie Newmar from the ’60s TV series.

Available same day as theaters are the action thrillers “Dog Eat Dog” with Nicolas Cage and Willem Dafoe and “The Take” with Idris Elba and Richard Madden.

Video-on-Demand, what used to be known as pay-per-view, is essentially a streaming rental service and has become one of the most popular home-viewing choices for new movies. It is available through most digital cable and satellite systems. Most titles are also available through web-based VOD services such as iTunes, Amazon Video, Vudu, Flixster and Google Play.

Here are the notable arrivals coming to VOD in November. Dates are subject to change without notice.

Nov. 1

Star Trek Beyond

Nine Lives

Bad Moms

Anthropoid

Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders

Nov. 4

Trash Fire

Stagecoach: The Texas Jack Story

My Dead Boyfriend

The Hurt Business

The Charnel House

Nov. 8

Sausage Party

Indignation

Operator

Before the Flood

Nov. 11

Dog Eat Dog

Don’t Look Down

Come And Find Me

Dreamland

The Monster

Resistance

Nov. 15

Finding Dory

Army of One

My King

Cents

Nov. 18

The Take

Life on the Line

Nov. 22

Kubo and the Two Strings

Hell or High Water

War Dogs

Mechanic: Resurrection

Hands of Stone

Nov. 25

Evolution

Nov. 29

The BFG

Don’t Breathe

Pete’s Dragon

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie

The Wild Life