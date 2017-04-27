What’s coming to Video-On-Demand in May 2017.
“Logan,” a dark take on the superhero saga with Hugh Jackman as an aging, dying Wolverine, and Jordan Peele’s witty horror film and race satire “Get Out” highlight the May calendar of offerings arriving on cable and streaming video-on-demand.
Also arriving in May are “The Salesman,” which won the Academy Award for best foreign-language film; the Oscar-nominated documentary “I Am Not Your Negro,” about literary giant James Baldwin; and animated feature “The Red Turtle,” a wordless fantasia produced in Europe by Japan’s Studio Ghibli.
Matthew McConaughey stars in “Gold,” Robert De Niro is “The Comedian,” Shirley MacLaine gets in “The Last Word,” and Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan get “Fifty Shades Darker.” Plus: the action films “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” with Milla Jovovich and “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” with Vin Diesel, and comedy “Fist Fight” with Ice Cube and Charlie Day.
Video-on-Demand, what used to be known as pay-per-view, is essentially a streaming rental service and has become one of the most popular home-viewing choices for new movies. It is available through most digital cable and satellite systems. Most titles are also available through web-based VOD services such as iTunes, Amazon Video, Vudu, Fandango and Google Play.
Here are the notable arrivals coming to VOD in May. Dates are subject to change without notice.
May 2
A Dog’s Purpose
Gold
I Am Not Your Negro
Rings
The Salesman
Black Rose
The Comedian
Contemporary Color
Growing Up Smith
Mindgamers
The Red Turtle
The Resurrection of Gavin Stone
The Shadow Effect
May 5
Another Evil
Burden
Enter the Warriors Gate
Hunter’s Prayer
May 9
Fifty Shades Darker
Awakening the Zodiac
Black Site Delta
Justice Served
May 12
Dead Awake
Folk Hero & Funny Guy
Urban Hymn
May 16
The Last Word
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
The Space Between Us
xXx: Return of Xander Cage
The New Adventures of Aladdin
May 19
Fight For Space
Kill Switch
The Survivalist
May 23
Logan
Get Out
Buster’s Mal Heart
The Great Wall
My Life As A Zucchini
Raw
Rock Dog
May 26
Berlin Syndrome
Black Butterfly
Drone
The Shack
Wakefield
May 30
Before I Fall
Collide
The Exception
Fist Fight
