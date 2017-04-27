What’s coming to Video-On-Demand in May 2017.

“Logan,” a dark take on the superhero saga with Hugh Jackman as an aging, dying Wolverine, and Jordan Peele’s witty horror film and race satire “Get Out” highlight the May calendar of offerings arriving on cable and streaming video-on-demand.

Also arriving in May are “The Salesman,” which won the Academy Award for best foreign-language film; the Oscar-nominated documentary “I Am Not Your Negro,” about literary giant James Baldwin; and animated feature “The Red Turtle,” a wordless fantasia produced in Europe by Japan’s Studio Ghibli.

Matthew McConaughey stars in “Gold,” Robert De Niro is “The Comedian,” Shirley MacLaine gets in “The Last Word,” and Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan get “Fifty Shades Darker.” Plus: the action films “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” with Milla Jovovich and “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” with Vin Diesel, and comedy “Fist Fight” with Ice Cube and Charlie Day.

Video-on-Demand, what used to be known as pay-per-view, is essentially a streaming rental service and has become one of the most popular home-viewing choices for new movies. It is available through most digital cable and satellite systems. Most titles are also available through web-based VOD services such as iTunes, Amazon Video, Vudu, Fandango and Google Play.

Here are the notable arrivals coming to VOD in April. Dates are subject to change without notice.

May 2

A Dog’s Purpose

Gold

I Am Not Your Negro

Rings

The Salesman

Black Rose

The Comedian

Contemporary Color

Growing Up Smith

Mindgamers

The Red Turtle

The Resurrection of Gavin Stone

The Shadow Effect

May 5

Another Evil

Burden

Enter the Warriors Gate

Hunter’s Prayer

May 9

Fifty Shades Darker

Awakening the Zodiac

Black Site Delta

Justice Served

May 12

Dead Awake

Folk Hero & Funny Guy

Urban Hymn

May 16

The Last Word

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

The Space Between Us

xXx: Return of Xander Cage

The New Adventures of Aladdin

May 19

Fight For Space

Kill Switch

The Survivalist

May 23

Logan

Get Out

Buster’s Mal Heart

The Great Wall

My Life As A Zucchini

Raw

Rock Dog

May 26

Berlin Syndrome

Black Butterfly

Drone

The Shack

Wakefield

May 30

Before I Fall

Collide

The Exception

Fist Fight