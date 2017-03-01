A list of what’s arriving on VOD in March 2017.

Movies coming to Video-on-Demand in March include “Fences” (which was nominated for four Academy Awards and won for Viola Davis as best supporting actress); Disney’s animated hit “Moana” (nominated for two Oscars); and the Harry Potter spinoff “Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them” (also nominated for two Oscars and won for costume design).

It’s a great month for films featuring strong women and great actresses: “Jackie,” starring Natalie Portman as Jaqueline Kennedy, and the French drama “Elle” with Isabelle Huppert (both Oscar nominees for best actress); Mike Mills’“20th Century Women” with Annette Benning (a nominee for its screenplay); and “Miss Sloane” with Jessica Chastain.

Also coming in March: the animated “Sing” for family audiences, “Patriots Day” with Mark Wahlberg, the video-game adaptation “Assassins Creed,” and Martin Scorsese’s “Silence” with Andrew Garfield.

Video-on-Demand, what used to be known pay-per-view, is essentially a streaming rental service and has become one of the most popular home-viewing choices for new movies. It is available through most digital cable and satellite systems. Most titles are also available through web-based VOD services such as iTunes, Amazon Video, Vudu, Flixster and Google Play.

Here are the notable arrivals coming to VOD in March. Dates are subject to change without notice.

March 3

“The Assignment”

“Catfight”

“The Institute”

March 7

“Incarnate”

“Jackie”

“Man Down”

“Moana”

March 10

“Brimstone”

“The Other Half”

March 14

“Collateral Beauty”

“Elle”

“Fences”

“Passengers”

March 17

“Atomica”

“Mean Dreams”

March 21

“Assassins Creed”

“Julieta”

“London Road”

“Miss Sloane”

“Sing”

March 24

“All Nighter”

“From a House on Willow Street”

March 28

“20th Century Women”

“Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them”

“A Monster Calls”

“Patriots Day”

“Silence”

“Why Him?”

“Arianna”

“The Blackcoat’s Daughter”

“Junction 48”

March 31

“Despite the Falling Snow”