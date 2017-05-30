Here’s what’s coming to Video-on-Demand in June 2017.
Highlights of the June offerings arriving on cable and streaming Video-on-Demand include Disney’s live-action remake of its classic animated musical “Beauty and the Beast,” starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens; the action-packed sequel “John Wick: Chapter 2” with Keanu Reeves; and the animated spinoff/superhero spoof “The Lego Batman Movie.”
Also coming: the science-fiction thrillers “Life,” starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson and Ryan Reynolds, and “A Cure for Wellness” with Dane DeHaan and Jason Isaacs; the 20-years-later follow-up “T2 Trainspotting” with the original cast reuniting with filmmaker Danny Boyle; the based-on-a-true-story romantic drama “A United Kingdom” with David Oyelowo and Rosamund Pike; and American indie “3 Generations” with Naomi Watts, Elle Fanning and Susan Sarandon.
Foreign arrivals include Ken Loach’s Cannes Film Festival winner “I, Daniel Blake” from Britain; Olivier Assayas’ enigmatic thriller “Personal Shopper” with Kristen Stewart as an American in Paris; and the German drama “Land of Mine,” set in the days after World War II.
Video-on-Demand, what used to be known pay-per-view, is essentially a streaming rental service and has become one of the most popular home-viewing choices for new movies. It is available through most digital cable and satellite systems. Most titles are also available through web-based VOD services such as iTunes, Amazon Video, Vudu, Fandango and Google Play.
Most Read Stories
- Garfield teacher pepper-sprayed by Seattle police to receive $100,000 settlement WATCH
- Young father run down, killed in Grays Harbor County campground confrontation
- Swedish double-booked its surgeries, and the patients didn't know | Quantity of Care
- Backing out of wedding means owning decision | Dear Carolyn
- Tesla’s Model X misses out on nation’s SUV hunger
Here are the notable arrivals coming to VOD in June. Dates are subject to change without notice.
June 1
Be Afraid
The Drowning
June 2
I, Daniel Blake
All About the Money
Handsome Devil
Vincent N Roxxy
June 6
Beauty and the Beast
A Cure for Wellness
A Good American
In the Steps of Trisha Brown
Land of Mine
Manhattan Undying
A United Kingdom
June 9
Band Aid
Miles
June 13
John Wick: Chapter 2
The Lego Batman Movie
3 Generations
Bitter Harvest
Camera Obscura
Frantz
Table 19
Tickling Giants
June 16
I Am Heath Ledger
Once Upon a Time in Venice
The Recall
June 20
Life
Everybody Loves Somebody
This Beautiful Fantastic
Wilson
June 27
Power Rangers
T2 Trainspotting
The Belko Experiment
CHiPs
A Family Man
Legion of Brothers
Personal Shopper
June 30
2:22
Inconceivable
Tommy’s Honour
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.