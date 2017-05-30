Here’s what’s coming to Video-on-Demand in June 2017.

Highlights of the June offerings arriving on cable and streaming Video-on-Demand include Disney’s live-action remake of its classic animated musical “Beauty and the Beast,” starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens; the action-packed sequel “John Wick: Chapter 2” with Keanu Reeves; and the animated spinoff/superhero spoof “The Lego Batman Movie.”

Also coming: the science-fiction thrillers “Life,” starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson and Ryan Reynolds, and “A Cure for Wellness” with Dane DeHaan and Jason Isaacs; the 20-years-later follow-up “T2 Trainspotting” with the original cast reuniting with filmmaker Danny Boyle; the based-on-a-true-story romantic drama “A United Kingdom” with David Oyelowo and Rosamund Pike; and American indie “3 Generations” with Naomi Watts, Elle Fanning and Susan Sarandon.

Foreign arrivals include Ken Loach’s Cannes Film Festival winner “I, Daniel Blake” from Britain; Olivier Assayas’ enigmatic thriller “Personal Shopper” with Kristen Stewart as an American in Paris; and the German drama “Land of Mine,” set in the days after World War II.

Video-on-Demand, what used to be known pay-per-view, is essentially a streaming rental service and has become one of the most popular home-viewing choices for new movies. It is available through most digital cable and satellite systems. Most titles are also available through web-based VOD services such as iTunes, Amazon Video, Vudu, Fandango and Google Play.

Here are the notable arrivals coming to VOD in June. Dates are subject to change without notice.

June 1

Be Afraid

The Drowning

June 2

I, Daniel Blake

All About the Money

Handsome Devil

Vincent N Roxxy

June 6

Beauty and the Beast

A Cure for Wellness

A Good American

In the Steps of Trisha Brown

Land of Mine

Manhattan Undying

A United Kingdom

June 9

Band Aid

Miles

June 13

John Wick: Chapter 2

The Lego Batman Movie

3 Generations

Bitter Harvest

Camera Obscura

Frantz

Table 19

Tickling Giants

June 16

I Am Heath Ledger

Once Upon a Time in Venice

The Recall

June 20

Life

Everybody Loves Somebody

This Beautiful Fantastic

Wilson

June 27

Power Rangers

T2 Trainspotting

The Belko Experiment

CHiPs

A Family Man

Legion of Brothers

Personal Shopper

June 30

2:22

Inconceivable

Tommy’s Honour