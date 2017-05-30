Here’s what’s coming to Video-on-Demand in June 2017.

Share story

By
Special to The Seattle Times

Highlights of the June offerings arriving on cable and streaming Video-on-Demand include Disney’s live-action remake of its classic animated musical “Beauty and the Beast,” starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens; the action-packed sequel “John Wick: Chapter 2” with Keanu Reeves; and the animated spinoff/superhero spoof “The Lego Batman Movie.”

Also coming: the science-fiction thrillers “Life,” starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson and Ryan Reynolds, and “A Cure for Wellness” with Dane DeHaan and Jason Isaacs; the 20-years-later follow-up “T2 Trainspotting” with the original cast reuniting with filmmaker Danny Boyle; the based-on-a-true-story romantic drama “A United Kingdom” with David Oyelowo and Rosamund Pike; and American indie “3 Generations” with Naomi Watts, Elle Fanning and Susan Sarandon.

Foreign arrivals include Ken Loach’s Cannes Film Festival winner “I, Daniel Blake” from Britain; Olivier Assayas’ enigmatic thriller “Personal Shopper” with Kristen Stewart as an American in Paris; and the German drama “Land of Mine,” set in the days after World War II.

Video-on-Demand, what used to be known pay-per-view, is essentially a streaming rental service and has become one of the most popular home-viewing choices for new movies. It is available through most digital cable and satellite systems. Most titles are also available through web-based VOD services such as iTunes, Amazon Video, Vudu, Fandango and Google Play.

Most Read Stories

Sale! Get 90% off digital access.

Here are the notable arrivals coming to VOD in June. Dates are subject to change without notice.

June 1

Be Afraid

The Drowning

June 2

I, Daniel Blake

All About the Money

Handsome Devil

Vincent N Roxxy

June 6

Beauty and the Beast

A Cure for Wellness

A Good American

In the Steps of Trisha Brown

Land of Mine

Manhattan Undying

A United Kingdom

June 9

Band Aid

Miles

June 13

John Wick: Chapter 2

The Lego Batman Movie

3 Generations

Bitter Harvest

Camera Obscura

Frantz

Table 19

Tickling Giants

June 16

I Am Heath Ledger

Once Upon a Time in Venice

The Recall

June 20

Life

Everybody Loves Somebody

This Beautiful Fantastic

Wilson

June 27

Power Rangers

T2 Trainspotting

The Belko Experiment

CHiPs

A Family Man

Legion of Brothers

Personal Shopper

June 30

2:22

Inconceivable

Tommy’s Honour

Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.