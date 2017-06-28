What’s coming to Video-on-Demand in July 2017.
“The Fate of the Furious,” the seventh film in the seemingly inexhaustible “Fast and Furious” franchise, pits Vin Diesel and Charlize Theron against Dwayne Johnson and the rest of his crew. It leads off the new films coming to cable and streaming Video-on-Demand in July, along with the jungle-fever prequel “Kong: Skull Island,” starring Tom Hiddleston and Samuel L. Jackson hunting the most dangerous game, and the live-action remake of the Japanese anime landmark “Ghost in the Shell” with Scarlett Johansson.
Also coming in July are the World War II drama “The Zookeeper’s Wife” with Jessica Chastain; the romantic obsession psycho-thriller “Unforgettable” with Katherine Heigl and Rosario Dawson; the animated comedies “Smurfs: The Lost Village” and “The Boss Baby” (with the voice of Alec Baldwin); and the family adventure “Swallows & Amazons,” based on the classic children’s novel.
Among the acclaimed features arriving from the art-house and independent circuit are Kelly Reichardt’s award-winning “Certain Women” with Michelle Williams, Kristen Stewart and Laura Dern; Terence Davies’ poetic “A Quiet Passion” with Cynthia Nixon as Emily Dickinson; and Ben Wheatley’s bloody dark comedy/action thriller “Free Fire” with Brie Larson, Armie Hammer, Cillian Murphy and others trying to kill each other.
Video-on-Demand, what used to be known pay-per-view, is essentially a streaming rental service and has become one of the most popular home-viewing choices for new movies. It is available through most digital cable and satellite systems. Most titles are also available through web-based VOD services such as iTunes, Amazon Video, Vudu, Fandango and Google Play.
Here are the notable arrivals coming to VOD in July. Dates are subject to change without notice.
July 4
The Zookeeper’s Wife
Song to Song
A Life Not to Follow
Man in the Camo Jacket
June 7
Austin Found
July 11
The Fate of the Furious (also available with bonus featurette)
Smurfs: The Lost Village (also available with bonus featurette)
Certain Women
A Quiet Passion
Their Finest
All These Sleepless Nights
Jasmine
Love at First Child
Not My Day
Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer
The Saint (2017)
Spark: A Space Tail
July 14
Battle Scars
Blind
The Sabbatical
Swallows & Amazons
July 18
Kong: Skull Island
Free Fire
Glory
The Promise
July 21
Amnesia
First Kill
Killing Ground
July 25
The Boss Baby
Gifted
Ghost in the Shell
Unforgettable
Awaken the Shadowman
Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent
July 28
From The Land Of The Moon
The Last Face
Person to Person
Strange Weather
