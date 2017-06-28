What’s coming to Video-on-Demand in July 2017.

“The Fate of the Furious,” the seventh film in the seemingly inexhaustible “Fast and Furious” franchise, pits Vin Diesel and Charlize Theron against Dwayne Johnson and the rest of his crew. It leads off the new films coming to cable and streaming Video-on-Demand in July, along with the jungle-fever prequel “Kong: Skull Island,” starring Tom Hiddleston and Samuel L. Jackson hunting the most dangerous game, and the live-action remake of the Japanese anime landmark “Ghost in the Shell” with Scarlett Johansson.

Also coming in July are the World War II drama “The Zookeeper’s Wife” with Jessica Chastain; the romantic obsession psycho-thriller “Unforgettable” with Katherine Heigl and Rosario Dawson; the animated comedies “Smurfs: The Lost Village” and “The Boss Baby” (with the voice of Alec Baldwin); and the family adventure “Swallows & Amazons,” based on the classic children’s novel.

Among the acclaimed features arriving from the art-house and independent circuit are Kelly Reichardt’s award-winning “Certain Women” with Michelle Williams, Kristen Stewart and Laura Dern; Terence Davies’ poetic “A Quiet Passion” with Cynthia Nixon as Emily Dickinson; and Ben Wheatley’s bloody dark comedy/action thriller “Free Fire” with Brie Larson, Armie Hammer, Cillian Murphy and others trying to kill each other.

Video-on-Demand, what used to be known pay-per-view, is essentially a streaming rental service and has become one of the most popular home-viewing choices for new movies. It is available through most digital cable and satellite systems. Most titles are also available through web-based VOD services such as iTunes, Amazon Video, Vudu, Fandango and Google Play.

Here are the notable arrivals coming to VOD in July. Dates are subject to change without notice.

July 4

The Zookeeper’s Wife

Song to Song

A Life Not to Follow

Man in the Camo Jacket

June 7

Austin Found

July 11

The Fate of the Furious (also available with bonus featurette)

Smurfs: The Lost Village (also available with bonus featurette)

Certain Women

A Quiet Passion

Their Finest

All These Sleepless Nights

Jasmine

Love at First Child

Not My Day

Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer

The Saint (2017)

Spark: A Space Tail

July 14

Battle Scars

Blind

The Sabbatical

Swallows & Amazons

July 18

Kong: Skull Island

Free Fire

Glory

The Promise

July 21

Amnesia

First Kill

Killing Ground

July 25

The Boss Baby

Gifted

Ghost in the Shell

Unforgettable

Awaken the Shadowman

Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent

July 28

From The Land Of The Moon

The Last Face

Person to Person

Strange Weather