Here’s a list of what’s coming to Video-on-Demand in January 2017.
“Inferno,” the big-screen version of the best-selling Dan Brown novel starring Tom Hanks as symbologist Robert Langdon, and “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back,” with Tom Cruise as Lee Child’s maverick hero, highlight the movies arriving from theaters to Video-on-Demand in January.
It’s a month of star-powered thrillers and action pictures, which also includes “The Accountant,” starring Ben Affleck as a math savant turned assassin, and “Deepwater Horizon,” with Mark Wahlberg and Kurt Russell.
Family-friendly offerings include Disney’s “Queen of Katwe,” based on the true story of a Ugandan girl who rises from the slums to become a world-class chess champion, and “Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life,” a comedy based on the best-selling juvenile novel by James Patterson.
Also coming in January: Nate Parker’s “The Birth of a Nation,” about the Nat Turner-led uprising against enslavement in the antebellum South; the acclaimed dramas “Denial,” with Rachel Weisz and Tom Wilkinson, and “Christine,” with Rebecca Hall and Michael C. Hall, both based on true stories; and the thriller “The Girl on the Train,” adapted from the best-selling novel by Paula Hawkins and starring Emily Blunt.
Available same day as theaters: the cyberthriller “The Crash,” with Minnie Driver and John Leguizamo; the crime drama “Trespass Against Us,” starring Michael Fassbender and Brendan Gleeson; and the indie drama “I Am Michael,” featuring James Franco and Zachary Quinto.
Video-on-Demand, what used to be known as pay-per-view, is essentially a streaming rental service and has become one of the most popular home-viewing choices for new movies. It is available through most digital cable and satellite systems. Most titles are also available through web-based VOD services such as iTunes, Amazon Video, Vudu, Flixster and Google Play.
Here are the notable arrivals coming to VOD in January. Dates are subject to change without notice.
Jan. 3
Blair Witch
Denial
Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life
Operation Avalanche
Jan. 6
The Bronx Bull
Nerdland
Pitchfork
Jan. 10
The Accountant
The Birth of a Nation
Deepwater Horizon
Kevin Hart: What Now?
Max Steel
Sold
Jan. 13
100 Streets
Alone in Berlin
Bad Kids of Crestview Academy
The Book of Love
Claire in Motion
The Crash
Jan. 17
Christine
Eadweard
The Girl on the Train
Keeping Up with the Joneses
Ouija: Origin of Evil
A Street Cat Named Bob
Trespass Against Us
Jan. 24
Inferno
I’m Not Ashamed
The Light Between Oceans
Down by Love
Jan. 27
I Am Michael
Lost in Florence
Jan. 31
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Masterminds
The Queen of Katwe
Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween
