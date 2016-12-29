Here’s a list of what’s coming to Video-on-Demand in January 2017.

“Inferno,” the big-screen version of the best-selling Dan Brown novel starring Tom Hanks as symbologist Robert Langdon, and “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back,” with Tom Cruise as Lee Child’s maverick hero, highlight the movies arriving from theaters to Video-on-Demand in January.

It’s a month of star-powered thrillers and action pictures, which also includes “The Accountant,” starring Ben Affleck as a math savant turned assassin, and “Deepwater Horizon,” with Mark Wahlberg and Kurt Russell.

Family-friendly offerings include Disney’s “Queen of Katwe,” based on the true story of a Ugandan girl who rises from the slums to become a world-class chess champion, and “Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life,” a comedy based on the best-selling juvenile novel by James Patterson.

Also coming in January: Nate Parker’s “The Birth of a Nation,” about the Nat Turner-led uprising against enslavement in the antebellum South; the acclaimed dramas “Denial,” with Rachel Weisz and Tom Wilkinson, and “Christine,” with Rebecca Hall and Michael C. Hall, both based on true stories; and the thriller “The Girl on the Train,” adapted from the best-selling novel by Paula Hawkins and starring Emily Blunt.

Available same day as theaters: the cyberthriller “The Crash,” with Minnie Driver and John Leguizamo; the crime drama “Trespass Against Us,” starring Michael Fassbender and Brendan Gleeson; and the indie drama “I Am Michael,” featuring James Franco and Zachary Quinto.

Video-on-Demand, what used to be known as pay-per-view, is essentially a streaming rental service and has become one of the most popular home-viewing choices for new movies. It is available through most digital cable and satellite systems. Most titles are also available through web-based VOD services such as iTunes, Amazon Video, Vudu, Flixster and Google Play.

Here are the notable arrivals coming to VOD in January. Dates are subject to change without notice.

Jan. 3

Blair Witch

Denial

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life

Operation Avalanche

Jan. 6

The Bronx Bull

Nerdland

Pitchfork

Jan. 10

The Accountant

The Birth of a Nation

Deepwater Horizon

Kevin Hart: What Now?

Max Steel

Sold

Jan. 13

100 Streets

Alone in Berlin

Bad Kids of Crestview Academy

The Book of Love

Claire in Motion

The Crash

Jan. 17

Christine

Eadweard

The Girl on the Train

Keeping Up with the Joneses

Ouija: Origin of Evil

A Street Cat Named Bob

Trespass Against Us

Jan. 24

Inferno

I’m Not Ashamed

The Light Between Oceans

Down by Love

Jan. 27

I Am Michael

Lost in Florence

Jan. 31

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Masterminds

The Queen of Katwe

Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween