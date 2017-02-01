Here’s a list of what’s coming to Video-on-Demand in February 2017, including “Arrival,” “Moonlight” and other Academy Award nominees.
Some Oscar nominees are coming to Video-on-Demand in February. The thoughtful and heady science-fiction drama “Arrival” and the poetic, provocative “Moonlight” are each up for eight Academy Awards, including best picture. Other best-picture nominees include “Manchester by the Sea” and “Hacksaw Ridge,” both with six nominations.
“Loving,” about the interracial couple whose marital case went before the Supreme Court, received a best-actress nomination for Ruth Negga. Supporting-actor Michael Shannon was nominated for the dark thriller “Nocturnal Animals.” The Marvel superhero movie “Doctor Strange,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the Master of the Mystic Arts, earned a nomination for its visual effects. The Academy Awards air Sunday, Feb. 26, on ABC.
Also coming in February: the World War II romantic thriller “Allied” with Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard, the animated feature “Trolls,” the coming-of-age drama “Edge of Seventeen” and the documentary “The Eagle Huntress.”
Video-on-Demand, what used to be known as pay-per-view, is essentially a streaming rental service and has become one of the most popular home-viewing choices for new movies. It is available through most digital cable and satellite systems. Most titles are also available through web-based VOD services such as iTunes, Amazon Video, Vudu, Flixster and Google Play.
Most Read Stories
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson on Donald Trump: 'This thing is getting out of hand'
- Police stop nude jogger on Microsoft campus after seeing ‘illuminated’ buttocks
- Give mother-in-law the message: Emotional abuse not tolerated here | Dear Carolyn
- ‘I actually wept:’ Lawyers’ frantic efforts stop a plane, allow 2 men to enter U.S. at Sea-Tac
Here are the notable arrivals coming to VOD in February. Dates are subject to change without notice.
Feb. 3
American Violence
Eloise
War on Everyone
Feb. 7
Almost Christmas
American Pastoral
Baby, Baby, Baby
Desierto
The Eagle Huntress
Loving
The 9th Life of Louis Drax
Secrets of Deception
Trolls
Feb. 14
Arrival
Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk
Bleed for This
The Edge of Seventeen
The Great Game
Priceless
Somewhere in the Middle
Feb. 17
In Dubious Battle
Feb. 21
Bad Santa 2
Hacksaw Ridge
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Nocturnal Animals
The Student and Mister Henri
Feb. 24
Girl with All the Gifts
Feb. 28
Allied
Chronic
Doctor Strange
Rules Don’t Apply
Shut In
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.