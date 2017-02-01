Here’s a list of what’s coming to Video-on-Demand in February 2017, including “Arrival,” “Moonlight” and other Academy Award nominees.

Some Oscar nominees are coming to Video-on-Demand in February. The thoughtful and heady science-fiction drama “Arrival” and the poetic, provocative “Moonlight” are each up for eight Academy Awards, including best picture. Other best-picture nominees include “Manchester by the Sea” and “Hacksaw Ridge,” both with six nominations.

“Loving,” about the interracial couple whose marital case went before the Supreme Court, received a best-actress nomination for Ruth Negga. Supporting-actor Michael Shannon was nominated for the dark thriller “Nocturnal Animals.” The Marvel superhero movie “Doctor Strange,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the Master of the Mystic Arts, earned a nomination for its visual effects. The Academy Awards air Sunday, Feb. 26, on ABC.

Also coming in February: the World War II romantic thriller “Allied” with Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard, the animated feature “Trolls,” the coming-of-age drama “Edge of Seventeen” and the documentary “The Eagle Huntress.”

Video-on-Demand, what used to be known as pay-per-view, is essentially a streaming rental service and has become one of the most popular home-viewing choices for new movies. It is available through most digital cable and satellite systems. Most titles are also available through web-based VOD services such as iTunes, Amazon Video, Vudu, Flixster and Google Play.

Here are the notable arrivals coming to VOD in February. Dates are subject to change without notice.

Feb. 3

American Violence

Eloise

War on Everyone

Feb. 7

Almost Christmas

American Pastoral

Baby, Baby, Baby

Desierto

The Eagle Huntress

Loving

The 9th Life of Louis Drax

Secrets of Deception

Trolls

Feb. 14

Arrival

Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk

Bleed for This

The Edge of Seventeen

The Great Game

Priceless

Somewhere in the Middle

Feb. 17

In Dubious Battle

Feb. 21

Bad Santa 2

Hacksaw Ridge

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Nocturnal Animals

The Student and Mister Henri

Feb. 24

Girl with All the Gifts

Feb. 28

Allied

Chronic

Doctor Strange

Rules Don’t Apply

Shut In