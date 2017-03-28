Here’s what’s coming to Video-on-Demand in April 2017.
“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” the first big-screen “Star Wars” adventure to play in the margins of the defining story, and the Oscar-winning contemporary musical “La La Land” with Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone come to cable and Video-on-Demand in April.
Also new are the Oscar-nominated dramas “Hidden Figures,” with Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer as two of the key women behind the scenes of the original NASA missions, and “Lion,” with Dev Patel as an orphan who uses Google maps to find his family in India. Both are based on true stories.
Also based on a true story is “The Founder,” with Michael Keaton as McDonald’s franchise entrepreneur Ray Crock.
From M. Night Shyamalan comes the thriller “Split,” starring James McAvoy and Anya Taylor Joy. Far more low-key is Jim Jarmusch’s “Paterson,” with Adam Driver as a poet bus driver. And from Germany comes the Oscar-nominated comedy “Toni Erdmann.”
Video-on-Demand, what used to be known as pay-per-view, is essentially a streaming rental service and has become one of the most popular home-viewing choices for new movies. It is available through most digital cable and satellite systems. Most titles are also available through web-based VOD services such as iTunes, Amazon Video, Vudu, Fandango and Google Play.
Here are the notable arrivals coming to VOD in April. Dates are subject to change without notice.
April 4
Generation Found
Mine
Office Christmas Party
Paterson
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Silver Skies
We Don’t Belong Here
April 7
1 Mile to You
Aftermath
Bethany
Speech & Debate
The Ticket
The Void
April 11
The Bye Bye Man
Hidden Figures
Lion
Monster Trucks
Toni Erdmann
April 14
Altitude
Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo
The Outcasts
Queen of the Desert
April 18
The Dark Tapes
The Duelist
The Founder
Isolation
Ocean Waves
Sleepless
Split
April 25
La La Land
Underworld: Blood Wars
We Are X
April 28
A Dark Song
Voice from the Stone
