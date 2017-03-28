Here’s what’s coming to Video-on-Demand in April 2017.

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” the first big-screen “Star Wars” adventure to play in the margins of the defining story, and the Oscar-winning contemporary musical “La La Land” with Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone come to cable and Video-on-Demand in April.

Also new are the Oscar-nominated dramas “Hidden Figures,” with Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer as two of the key women behind the scenes of the original NASA missions, and “Lion,” with Dev Patel as an orphan who uses Google maps to find his family in India. Both are based on true stories.

Also based on a true story is “The Founder,” with Michael Keaton as McDonald’s franchise entrepreneur Ray Crock.

From M. Night Shyamalan comes the thriller “Split,” starring James McAvoy and Anya Taylor Joy. Far more low-key is Jim Jarmusch’s “Paterson,” with Adam Driver as a poet bus driver. And from Germany comes the Oscar-nominated comedy “Toni Erdmann.”

Video-on-Demand, what used to be known as pay-per-view, is essentially a streaming rental service and has become one of the most popular home-viewing choices for new movies. It is available through most digital cable and satellite systems. Most titles are also available through web-based VOD services such as iTunes, Amazon Video, Vudu, Fandango and Google Play.

Here are the notable arrivals coming to VOD in April. Dates are subject to change without notice.

April 4

Generation Found

Mine

Office Christmas Party

Paterson

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Silver Skies

We Don’t Belong Here

April 7

1 Mile to You

Aftermath

Bethany

Speech & Debate

The Ticket

The Void

April 11

The Bye Bye Man

Hidden Figures

Lion

Monster Trucks

Toni Erdmann

April 14

Altitude

Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo

The Outcasts

Queen of the Desert

April 18

The Dark Tapes

The Duelist

The Founder

Isolation

Ocean Waves

Sleepless

Split

April 25

La La Land

Underworld: Blood Wars

We Are X

April 28

A Dark Song

Voice from the Stone