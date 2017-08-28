Here’s Netflix’s list of what’s arriving — and what’s leaving — on the service in September 2017.
Disney’s live-action remake of “Beauty and the Beast,” starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, and Oscar-nominated “Carol,” with Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara, topline the new films coming to Netflix in September.
Netflix is also doubling down on their originals, with the horror comedy “Little Evil”; drama “Our Souls at Night,” with Robert Redford and Jane Fonda; thriller “Gerald’s Game,” based on the Stephen King novel; and Angelina Jolie’s “First They Killed My Father.” Plus: new stand-up-comedy specials from Jerry Seinfeld, Marc Maron and Jeff Dunham.
New series making their debuts include true-crime satire “American Vandal: Season 1,” the animated adult comedy “Big Mouth: Season 1” and, from Japan, “Final Fantasy XIV — Dad of Light: Season 1.” The U.S.-Colombia coproduction “Narcos” returns for a third season. Arriving from TV runs are “The Walking Dead: Season 7,” “Gotham: Season 3,” “Blacklist: Season 4” and “Portlandia: Season 7.”
For kids: the new live-action series “Greenhouse Academy”; animated shows “LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale” and “The Magic Schoolbus Rides Again”; and the Disney animated features “Pocahontas,” “Hercules” and “Mulan.”
Most Read Stories
- Meet Seahawks rookie Chris Carson: Why he fell in the draft and how he locked up a roster spot
- 'Whole Foods + Amazon': Here's what's cheaper today at the high-end grocer
- Smoky haze, and heat, return to the Seattle area — but pollution isn't from B.C. this time
- Mount Zion pastor quits: ‘I am deeply hurt’
- Paul Ryan picked the most awkward spot in America to argue for corporate tax cuts | Danny Westneat
Older films arriving in September include Quentin Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction,” Ben Affleck’s directorial debut “Gone Baby Gone” and Steven Spielberg’s “Jaws.”
Among the programs leaving Netflix: the drama “Philomena,” starring Judi Dench and Steve Coogan; Disney’s “Lilo and Stitch” and “The Emperor’s New Groove”; and the complete runs of the Lifetime network’s “Army Wives” and the animated “Batman.”
Here’s the list of what’s arriving and leaving on Netflix. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.
Dates are subject to change without notice.
What’s coming
Sept. 1
Amores Perros
The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography
City of God
Dead Poets Society
Deep Blue Sea
Disney’s Hercules
Disney’s Mulan
Final Fantasy XIV — Dad of Light: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Fracture
Gangs of New York
Gone Baby Gone
High Risk
Hoodwinked
Hotel for Dogs
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
The Last Shaman
LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Little Evil (Netflix Original Film)
The Lost Brother
Maniac: Season 1
Narcos: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Outside Man: Volume 2
Pulp Fiction
Requiem for a Dream
Resurface (Netflix Original)
The Rugrats Movie
The Secret Garden
Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach
She’s Gotta Have It
The Squid and the Whale
West Coast Customs: Season 5
Who the F**k is That Guy
Sept. 2
Vincent N Roxxy
Sept. 4
Graduation
Sept. 5
Carrie Pilby
Facing Darkness
Like Crazy
Marc Maron: Too Real (Netflix Original)
Newsies: The Broadway Musical
Sept. 6
A Good American
Hard Tide
Sept. 7
The Blacklist: Season 4
Sept. 8
#realityhigh (Netflix Original Film)
Apaches: Season 1
BoJack Horseman: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi (Netflix Original)
Fire Chasers: Season 1
Greenhouse Academy: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más (Netflix Original)
Spirit: Riding Free: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Confession Tapes: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
The Walking Dead: Season 7
Sept. 9
Portlandia: Season 7
Sept. 11
The Forgotten
Sept. 12
Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster (Netflix Original)
Sept. 13
Offspring: Season 7
Ghost of the Mountains
Sept. 14
Disney’s Pocahontas
Sept. 15
American Vandal: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
First They Killed My Father (Netflix Original Film)
Foo Fighters: Back and Forth
George Harrison: Living in the Material World
Larceny
Project Mc²: Part 5 (Netflix Original)
Rumble
Strong Island (Netflix Original)
VeggieTales in the City: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Sept. 18
Call the Midwife: Series 6
The Journey Is the Destination
Sept. 19
Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
Jerry Before Seinfeld (Netflix Original)
Love, Sweat and Tears
Sept. 20
Carol
Sept. 21
Gotham: Season 3
Sept. 22
Fuller House: New Episodes (Netflix Original)
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
The Samaritan
Sept. 23
Alien Arrival
Sept. 25
Dark Matter: Season 3
Sept. 26
Bachelorette
Night School
Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan
Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4 (Netflix Original)
Sept. 27
Absolutely Anything
Sept. 29
Big Mouth: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Club de Cuervos: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Gerald’s Game (Netflix Original Film)
Real Rob: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Our Souls at Night (Netflix Original Film)
The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Sept. 30
Murder Maps: Season 3
What’s going
Leaving Sept. 1
Better Off Ted: Season 2
Do Not Disturb
Frailty
Hope Floats
Jackass: The Movie
Julia
LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: King of Shadows
LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Way of the Ninja
RV
The Batman: Seasons 1-5
The Deep End: Season 1
The Omen
Wilfred: Seasons 1-2
Something’s Gotta Give
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Tears of the Sun
Scream
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Sept. 3
Drumline: A New Beat
Sept. 4
The A-List
Sept. 5
Lilo & Stitch
The Emperor’s New Groove
Sept. 9
Teen Beach 2
Sept. 10
Army Wives: Seasons 1-7
Sept. 11
Terra Nova: Season 1
Sept. 15
Katt Williams: Kattpacalypse
Sept. 16
Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
One Day
Sept. 19
Persons Unknown: Season 1
Sept. 20
Bombay Velvet
Finding Fanny
Raising Hope: Season 1
Sept. 22
Philomena
Sept. 24
Déjà Vu
Sept. 26
A Gifted Man: Season 1
Sons of Tucson: Season 1
CSI: Miami: Seasons 1-10
Sept. 30
Last Man Standing: Seasons 1-5
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.