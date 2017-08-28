Here’s Netflix’s list of what’s arriving — and what’s leaving — on the service in September 2017.

Disney’s live-action remake of “Beauty and the Beast,” starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, and Oscar-nominated “Carol,” with Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara, topline the new films coming to Netflix in September.

Netflix is also doubling down on their originals, with the horror comedy “Little Evil”; drama “Our Souls at Night,” with Robert Redford and Jane Fonda; thriller “Gerald’s Game,” based on the Stephen King novel; and Angelina Jolie’s “First They Killed My Father.” Plus: new stand-up-comedy specials from Jerry Seinfeld, Marc Maron and Jeff Dunham.

New series making their debuts include true-crime satire “American Vandal: Season 1,” the animated adult comedy “Big Mouth: Season 1” and, from Japan, “Final Fantasy XIV — Dad of Light: Season 1.” The U.S.-Colombia coproduction “Narcos” returns for a third season. Arriving from TV runs are “The Walking Dead: Season 7,” “Gotham: Season 3,” “Blacklist: Season 4” and “Portlandia: Season 7.”

For kids: the new live-action series “Greenhouse Academy”; animated shows “LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale” and “The Magic Schoolbus Rides Again”; and the Disney animated features “Pocahontas,” “Hercules” and “Mulan.”

Older films arriving in September include Quentin Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction,” Ben Affleck’s directorial debut “Gone Baby Gone” and Steven Spielberg’s “Jaws.”

Among the programs leaving Netflix: the drama “Philomena,” starring Judi Dench and Steve Coogan; Disney’s “Lilo and Stitch” and “The Emperor’s New Groove”; and the complete runs of the Lifetime network’s “Army Wives” and the animated “Batman.”

What’s coming

Sept. 1

Amores Perros

The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography

City of God

Dead Poets Society

Deep Blue Sea

Disney’s Hercules

Disney’s Mulan

Final Fantasy XIV — Dad of Light: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Fracture

Gangs of New York

Gone Baby Gone

High Risk

Hoodwinked

Hotel for Dogs

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

The Last Shaman

LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Little Evil (Netflix Original Film)

The Lost Brother

Maniac: Season 1

Narcos: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Outside Man: Volume 2

Pulp Fiction

Requiem for a Dream

Resurface (Netflix Original)

The Rugrats Movie

The Secret Garden

Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach

She’s Gotta Have It

The Squid and the Whale

West Coast Customs: Season 5

Who the F**k is That Guy

Sept. 2

Vincent N Roxxy

Sept. 4

Graduation

Sept. 5

Carrie Pilby

Facing Darkness

Like Crazy

Marc Maron: Too Real (Netflix Original)

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

Sept. 6

A Good American

Hard Tide

Sept. 7

The Blacklist: Season 4

Sept. 8

#realityhigh (Netflix Original Film)

Apaches: Season 1

BoJack Horseman: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi (Netflix Original)

Fire Chasers: Season 1

Greenhouse Academy: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más (Netflix Original)

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Confession Tapes: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

The Walking Dead: Season 7

Sept. 9

Portlandia: Season 7

Sept. 11

The Forgotten

Sept. 12

Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster (Netflix Original)

Sept. 13

Offspring: Season 7

Ghost of the Mountains

Sept. 14

Disney’s Pocahontas

Sept. 15

American Vandal: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

First They Killed My Father (Netflix Original Film)

Foo Fighters: Back and Forth

George Harrison: Living in the Material World

Larceny

Project Mc²: Part 5 (Netflix Original)

Rumble

Strong Island (Netflix Original)

VeggieTales in the City: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Sept. 18

Call the Midwife: Series 6

The Journey Is the Destination

Sept. 19

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

Jerry Before Seinfeld (Netflix Original)

Love, Sweat and Tears

Sept. 20

Carol

Sept. 21

Gotham: Season 3

Sept. 22

Fuller House: New Episodes (Netflix Original)

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

The Samaritan

Sept. 23

Alien Arrival

Sept. 25

Dark Matter: Season 3

Sept. 26

Bachelorette

Night School

Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan

Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4 (Netflix Original)

Sept. 27

Absolutely Anything

Sept. 29

Big Mouth: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Club de Cuervos: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Gerald’s Game (Netflix Original Film)

Real Rob: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Our Souls at Night (Netflix Original Film)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Sept. 30

Murder Maps: Season 3

What’s going

Leaving Sept. 1

Better Off Ted: Season 2

Do Not Disturb

Frailty

Hope Floats

Jackass: The Movie

Julia

LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: King of Shadows

LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Way of the Ninja

RV

The Batman: Seasons 1-5

The Deep End: Season 1

The Omen

Wilfred: Seasons 1-2

Something’s Gotta Give

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Tears of the Sun

Scream

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Sept. 3

Drumline: A New Beat

Sept. 4

The A-List

Sept. 5

Lilo & Stitch

The Emperor’s New Groove

Sept. 9

Teen Beach 2

Sept. 10

Army Wives: Seasons 1-7

Sept. 11

Terra Nova: Season 1

Sept. 15

Katt Williams: Kattpacalypse

Sept. 16

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie

One Day

Sept. 19

Persons Unknown: Season 1

Sept. 20

Bombay Velvet

Finding Fanny

Raising Hope: Season 1

Sept. 22

Philomena

Sept. 24

Déjà Vu

Sept. 26

A Gifted Man: Season 1

Sons of Tucson: Season 1

CSI: Miami: Seasons 1-10

Sept. 30

Last Man Standing: Seasons 1-5