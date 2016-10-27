Here’s Netflix’s list of what’s arriving — and what’s leaving — on the service in November 2016.

Netflix launches two major new original programs in November: “The Crown,” a lavish historical drama about the early years of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles created by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Peter Morgan (“The Queen”), and “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” which picks up with the characters of the hit series over four feature-length films, each covering a season (winter, spring, summer and fall).

Also exclusive to Netflix in November: the documentary “The Ivory Game,” about the poaching of elephant ivory; the original comedy “True Memoirs of an International Assassin,” starring Kevin James and produced by Adam Sandler; and the TV series “Paranoid” from Britain, “Case” from Iceland and “3%” from Brazil.

New films include Disney’s new live-action version of “The Jungle Book” and the British family comedy “Paddington,” Richard Linklater’s “Boyhood,” the Coen Brothers’ “Burn After Reading” and the classic “The African Queen” with Humphrey Bogart and Katharine Hepburn.

Also arriving: The CW series “The 100: Season 3” and, for kids, the Netflix original shows “World of Winx: Season 1,” “Danger Mouse: Season 2,” “Beat Bugs: Season 2” and “All Hail King Julien: Season 4.”

Among the programs leaving Netflix in November are “The Homesman” with Tommy Lee Jones; “The American” with George Clooney; the modern classic “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial”; the animated “The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie” and “The Boxtrolls”; and the complete runs of the comic spy series “Chuck” and the animated “Powerpuff Girls.”

Here’s the list of what’s arriving on Netflix this month, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Nov. 1

The African Queen (1951)

Alfie (2004)

Bob the Builder: White Christmas (2008)

Candyman 2: Farewell to the Flesh (1995)

The Confessions of Thomas Quick (2016)

Cujo (1983)

The Doors (1991)

The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

Jetsons: The Movie (1990)

King’s Faith (2013)

Love, Now (2012)

Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You (2016)

Pervert Park (2014)

Ravenous (1999)

Stephen King’s Thinner (1996)

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie (1990)

Thomas & Friends: A Very Thomas Christmas (2012)

Thomas & Friends: Holiday Express (2012)

Thomas & Friends: Merry Winter Wish (2010)

Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Engines (2014)

Thomas & Friends: Ultimate Christmas (2009)

Nov. 2

Dough (2015)

Food Choices (2016)

Meet the Blacks (2016)

Nov. 4

The Crown: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Dana Carvey: Straight White Male, 60 (Netflix Original)

The Ivory Game (2016, Netflix Original)

Just Friends (2005)

World of Winx: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Nov. 9

Danger Mouse: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Nov. 11

All Hail King Julien: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Case: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Estocolmo: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Roman Empire: Reign of Blood — Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Tales by Light: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

True Memoirs of An International Assassin (2016, Netflix Original)

Under the Sun (2015)

Nov. 12

Take Me to the River (2015)

Nov. 13

Chalk It Up (2016)

Nov. 14

Carter High (2015)

Nov. 15

Dieter Nuhr: Nuhr in Berlin (Netflix Original)

K-POP Extreme Survival: Season 1

Men Go to Battle (2015)

The Missing Ingredient: What is the Recipe for Success? (2016)

Nov. 16

The 100: Season 3

Burn After Reading (2008)

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie (2011)

Paddington (2014)

Nov. 17

Lovesick: Season 2 (Netflix Original, formerly known as Scrotal Recall)

Paranoid: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Nov. 18

The Battle of Midway (1942)

Beat Bugs: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Colin Quinn: The New York Story (Netflix Original)

Divines (2016, Netflix Original)

Prelude to War (1942)

San Pietro (1945)

Sour Grapes (2016)

Thunderbolt (1947)

Tunisian Victory (1944)

Undercover: How to Operate Behind Enemy Lines (1943)

Why We Fight: The Battle of Russia (1943)

WWII: Report from the Aleutians (1943)

Nov. 22

Mercy (2016, Netflix Original)

Nov. 23

Penguins: Spy in the Huddle: Season 1

Nov. 25

3%: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Boyhood (2014)

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life (Netflix Original)

Michael Che Matters (Netflix Original)

Nov. 29

Silver Skies (2016)

Nov. 30

Ghost Team (2016)

I Dream Too Much (2016)

The Jungle Book (2016)

Level Up (2016)

Traded (2016)

What’s leaving

Nov. 1

The Addams Family (1991)

Almost Famous (2000)

Angel Heart (1987)

Barnyard (2006)

Bratz: The Movie (2007)

The ’Burbs (1989)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Chuck: Seasons 1-5

The Core (2003)

Deliverance (1972)

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Echelon Conspiracy (2009)

Eight Crazy Nights (2002)

Empire State (2012)

Equilibrium (2002)

Escape to Witch Mountain (1975)

The Family Man (2000)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Fresh (1994)

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005)

The Holiday (2006)

Into the Wild (2007)

Kangaroo Jack (2003)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)

Major League (1989)

Mansfield Park (1999)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

Mel Brooks: Make a Noise (2013)

Open Season (2006)

Open Season 2 (2008)

Open Season 3 (2010)

Patton Oswalt: My Weakness Is Strong (2009)

Powerpuff Girls: Seasons 1-6

Rounders (1998)

Scream 2 (1997)

Sex: My British Job (2013)

Shameless: Series 1-10 (U.K.)

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004)

Spy Game (2001)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

Total Drama World Tour (2014)

Underground: The Julian Assange Story (2012)

Urban Cowboy (1980)

Varsity Blues (1999)

What Women Want (2000)

Nov. 2

The English Teacher (2013)

Nov. 4

Gigli (2003)

Nov. 5

The Homesman (2014)

Nov. 11

Quartet (2012)

Nov. 14

Seal Team 8: Behind Enemy Lines (2014)

Nov. 15

Naked Among Wolves (2015)

Nov. 16

The American (2010)

Let’s Go to Prison (2006)

Nov. 22

Tracers (2014)

Nov. 23

The Boxtrolls (2014)

Scenic Route (2013)

Ultimate Spider-Man: Web Warriors (2015)

Nov. 24

The Boondocks: Seasons 1-4

Chowder: Seasons 1-3

Courage the Cowardly Dog: Seasons 1-4

Uncle Grandpa: Season 1

Nov. 25

Robin Hood (1973)

Nov. 30

Stuck in Love (2012)

xXx (2002)