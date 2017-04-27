Here’s Netflix’s list of what’s arriving — and what’s leaving — on the service in May 2017.

Netflix continues to feed the appetite for superheroes with “Doctor Strange,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Marvel Comics’ Master of the Mystic Arts. That’s the marquee attraction in May, but Netflix continues to roll out more original movies, documentaries and continuing series along with the programs it picks up from the studios.

Netflix debuts the original movie “War Machine,” a military satire starring Brad Pitt, and the animated science-fiction feature “Blame!” from Japan. It presents the original documentary programs “The Keepers,” a seven-part true-crime series, and the family-friendly science series “The Mars Generation,” about the teenagers aspiring to be the next generation of scientists and engineers working to send the first humans to Mars.

Returning shows include the third and final season of the Netflix original series “Bloodline” and new seasons of “House of Cards,” “Sense8,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “Master of None.”

Netflix also streams the debut seasons of the CW drama “Riverdale” and FX thriller “Queen of the South,” and adds the fourth and (at least for now) final series of BBC’s “Sherlock” with Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman.

For kids, there’s “Anne with an E,” a new live-action series based on “Anne of Green Gables,” and the new animated shows “Spirit: Riding Free” and “All Hail King Julien: Exiled.” Plus: new seasons of the Freeform shows “The Fosters” and “Switched at Birth.”

And yes, there are movies, too: the indie comedy “Don’t Think Twice” from Mike Birbiglia, the boxing drama “Southpaw” with Jake Gyllenhaal, “The Place Beyond the Pines” with Ryan Gosling and Bradley Cooper, and Quentin Tarantino’s “Inglourious Basterds” with Brad Pitt and Christoph Waltz, just to name a few.

Among the movies leaving May 1 are the original “Jurassic Park” trilogy, Hitchcock’s “To Catch a Thief” and the 2005 “Fantastic Four.” Later in the month, you’ll see more TV shows leaving the collection, including the entire run of “Scrubs,” seasons 7-10 of “American Dad!” and all three seasons of the FX undercover-agents series “Graceland.”

Here’s the list of what’s arriving on Netflix in May, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

Coming up

May 1

American Experience: The Big Burn (2014)

American Experience: The Boys of ’36 (2017)

Anvil! The Story of Anvil (2008)

Blood on the Mountain (2016)

Chaahat (1996)

Chocolat (2000)

Decanted (2016)

Don’t Think Twice (2016)

Drifter (2017)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Happy Feet (2006)

In the Shadow of Iris (Netflix Original Film)

Love (2015)

Losing Sight of Shore (2017)

Malibu’s Most Wanted (2003)

Nerdland (2016)

Raja Hindustani (1996)

Richard Pryor: Icon (2014)

Under Arrest: Season 5 (2016)

May 2

Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower (2016)

Hija De La Laguna (2015)

Maria Bamford: Old Baby (Netflix Original)

Two Lovers and a Bear (2016)

May 5

Chelsea: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie (Netflix Original Film)

Kazoops!: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

The Last Kingdom: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Mars Generation (Netflix Original)

Sense8: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Simplemente Manu NNa (Netflix Original)

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

May 6

Cold War 2 (2016)

When the Bough Breaks (2017)

May 7

The Host (2013)

LoveTrue (2016)

Stake Land II (2016)

May 8

Beyond the Gates (2016)

Hunter Gatherer (2016)

May 9

All We Had (2016)

Norm Macdonald: Hitler’s Dog, Gossip & Trickery (Netflix Original)

Queen of the South: Season 1 (2016)

May 10

The Adventure Club (2016)

El apóstata (2015)

May 11

The Fosters: Season 4 (2016)

Switched at Birth: Season 5 (2017)

May 12

All Hail King Julien: Exiled: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Anne with an E: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Get Me Roger Stone (Netflix Original)

Master of None: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Mindhorn (Netflix Original Film)

Sahara (Netflix Original Film)

May 15

Cave (2016)

Command and Control (2016)

The Intent (2016)

Lovesong (2016)

Sherlock: Series 4 (2016)

May 16

The Break-Up (2006)

The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)

Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive (Netflix Original)

May 18

Royal Pains: Season 8 (2016)

Riverdale: Season 1 (2016)

May 19

Blame! (Netflix Original Film)

Laerte-se (Netflix Original)

The Keepers: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

May 21

What’s With Wheat (2017)

May 22

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

They Call Us Monsters (2017)

May 23

Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King (Netflix Original)

Dig Two Graves (2014)

May 24

Southpaw (2015)

May 26

Believe (2016)

Bloodline: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

I Am Jane Doe (2017)

Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower (Netflix Original)

War Machine (Netflix Original Film)

May 28

Bunk’d; Season 2 (2016)

May 29

Forever Pure (2016)

A New High (2015)

May 30

F is for Family: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

House of Cards: Season 5 (Netflix Original)

Marvel’s Doctor Strange (2016)

Masterminds (2016)

Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust (Netflix Original)

What’s going

May 1

11 Blocks

Alfie

Bang Bang!

Black Mamba: Kiss of Death

Cujo

Doomsdays

The Doors

Fantastic Four

FernGully 2: The Magical Rescue

Flicka: Country Pride

Garfield’s Fun Fest

Invincible

Jetsons: The Movie

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Paulie

The Real Beauty and the Beast

Samurai Headhunters

The Seven Dwarfs of Auschwitz

The Sons of Katie Elder

Stephen King’s Thinner

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie

Things We Lost in the Fire

To Catch a Thief

Treblinka: Hitler’s Killing Machine

Truly Strange

Turf War: Lions and Hippos

Van Wilder: Freshman Year

Venom Islands

The Wedding Planner

World War II Spy School

May 2

Good Luck Charlie: Seasons 1-4

Kickin’ It: Seasons 1-3

Scrubs: Seasons 1-9

May 5

Amapola

Flubber

Grosse Pointe Blank

The Recruit

What About Bob?

May 7

American Dad!: Season 7

Bobs Burgers: Season 2

May 11

American Dad!: Season 8

May 15

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Seasons 1-5

May 17

American Dad!: Seasons 9-10

May 19

Step Up

May 26

Graceland: Seasons 1-3