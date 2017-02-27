Here’s Netflix’s list of what’s arriving — and what’s leaving — on the service in March 2017.

Netflix original programming continues to roll out at a furious pace. March brings dozens of new and returning series and original movies and documentaries. The most anticipated is surely “Iron Fist,” the fourth Marvel Comics series in the Netflix Defenders Initiative, but there are plenty more standouts.

Rooney Mara stars in the science-fiction drama “The Discovery” with Riley Keough and Robert Redford, which comes direct to Netflix from the Sundance Film Festival. Melissa Leo is “The Most Hated Woman in America” in the drama based on the life of atheist activist Madalyn Murray O’Hair.

The new documentary “Five Came Back” — based on the acclaimed book about how World War II affected Hollywood filmmakers John Ford, John Huston, Frank Capra, George Stevens and William Wyler — is accompanied by a curated collection of classic war documentaries.

Also debuting: the new young-adult drama series “13 Reasons Why”; the arts series “Julie’s Greenroom” with Julie Andrews; the animated “Buddy Thunderstruck”; stand-up comedy specials from Amy Schumer and Jim Norton; and new seasons of “Grace and Frankie,” “Love” and “Trailer Park Boys.”

New movies include the excellent live-action version of Disney’s “Pete’s Dragon” and Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of Roald Dahl’s “The BFG,” and the Oscar-nominated documentary “Fire at Sea” from Italy. Among older films: Woody Allen’s “Midnight in Paris,” Clint Eastwood’s Oscar-winning “Million Dollar Baby” and Mel Brooks’ “Blazing Saddles.”

New TV arrivals include the first season of the Oprah Winfrey-produced “Greenleaf” and additional seasons of “How to Get Away with Murder,” “Better Call Saul” and “Archer.”

Among the movies leaving Netflix in March are the original “Jaws,” the cult comedy “National Lampoon’s Animal House,” “The Nanny Diaries” with Scarlett Johansson, and the reality-TV satire “American Dreamz.”

Here’s the list of what’s arriving on Netflix in March, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month. Dates are subject to change without notice.

Coming up

March 1

Angry Birds: Season 2 (2013)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Chicago (2002)

Deep Run (2015)

Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (2013)

Epic Drives: Season 2 (2015)

Friday After Next (2002)

Head 2 Head: Season 2 (2013)

Hot Rod Unlimited: Season 1 (2013)

Ignition: Season 1 (2013)

Impossible Dreamers (2017)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Kate and Mim-Mim: Season 2 (2015)

Know Your Enemy — Japan (1945)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Let There Be Light (1946)

Memento (2000)

Midnight in Paris (2011)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Nazi Concentration Camps (1945)

Roadkill: Season 2 (2013)

Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane (2012)

San Pietro (1945)

Singing with Angels (2016)

Sustainable (2016)

Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)

The Craft (1996)

This Is Spinal Tap (1984)

Tenacious D in: The Pick of Destiny (2006)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress (1944)

The Negro Soldier (1944)

Thunderbolt (1947)

Tunisian Victory (1944)

March 3

Greenleaf: Season 1 (2016)

March 4

Safe Haven (2013)

March 5

Señora Acero: Season 3 (2016)

March 7

Amy Schumer: The Leather Special (Netflix Original)

March 8

Hands of Stone (2016)

The Waterboy (1998)

March 9

Thithi (2015)

March 10

Buddy Thunderstruck: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Burning Sands (Netflix Original Film)

Love: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

One More Time: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

The Boss’ Daughter (2016)

March 13

Must Love Dogs (2005)

Million Dollar Baby (2004)

March 14

Jim Norton: Mouthful of Shame (Netflix Original)

Pete’s Dragon (2016)

March 15

The BFG (2016)

Notes on Blindness (2016)

March 16

Beau Sejour: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Coraline (2009)

March 17

Deidra & Laney Rob a Train (Netflix Original Film)

Julie’s Greenroom: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Naledi: A Baby Elephant’s Tale (2016)

Pandora (Netflix Original Film)

Samurai Gourmet: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

March 18

Come and Find Me (2016)

The Vampire Diaries: Season 8 (2016)

March 20

El Reemplazante: Season 1-2 (2012)

March 21

Ali & Nino (2016)

Another Forever (2016)

Evolution (2015)

Fire at Sea (Fuocoammare, 2016)

March 23

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 3 (2016)

Welcome to New York (2015)

March 24

Bottersnikes & Gumbles: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Déjà Vu (2006)

Felipe Neto: My Life Makes No Sense (Netflix Original)

Grace and Frankie: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Ingobernable: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Spider (2007)

The Square (2008)

The Most Hated Woman in America (Netflix Original Film)

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

March 25

The Student Body (2017)

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)

March 26

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004)

March 27

Better Call Saul: Season 2

March 28

Archer: Season 7 (2016)

Jo Koy: Live from Seattle (Netflix Original)

March 30

Life in Pieces: Season 1 (2015)

March 31

13 Reasons Why: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Bordertown: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life: Season 1 (2016)

Dinotrux: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

FirstBorn (2016)

Five Came Back (Netflix Original)

GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (2012)

Rosewood: Season 1

The Carmichael Show: Season 1-2

The Discovery (Netflix Original Film)

Trailer Park Boys: Season 11 (Netflix Original)

What’s going

March 1

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Justice League: War

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox

Keeping Up Appearances

Monarch of the Glen: Seasons 1-7

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Robin Hood: Seasons 1-3

Survivors: Series 1-2

March 2

Black or White

Sweetwater

March 3

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Misfire

Web Junkie

March 4

Entertainment

I Dream of Wires

Otto the Rhino

Seashore

The Discoverers

The Nanny Diaries

March 5

Food Chains

Jail Caesar

The Days to Come

Two Hundred Thousand Dirty

March 6

Pit Stop

Rigor Mortis

March 7

Hansel vs. Gretel

March 8

Love at First Fight

The Starving Games

March 15

Boy

B for Boy

My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend

Sushi: The Global Catch

March 16

American Dreamz

March 23

Love Me

The Invincible Iron Man

March 25

All Stars

Pup

The Perfect Wedding

March 27

Dragonwolf

March 28

Erasing Hate

The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness

March 29

6 Guns

Detropia

I Melt With You

Mega Shark vs. Mecha Shark

The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne