Here’s Netflix’s list of what’s arriving — and what’s leaving — on the service in March 2017.
Netflix original programming continues to roll out at a furious pace. March brings dozens of new and returning series and original movies and documentaries. The most anticipated is surely “Iron Fist,” the fourth Marvel Comics series in the Netflix Defenders Initiative, but there are plenty more standouts.
Rooney Mara stars in the science-fiction drama “The Discovery” with Riley Keough and Robert Redford, which comes direct to Netflix from the Sundance Film Festival. Melissa Leo is “The Most Hated Woman in America” in the drama based on the life of atheist activist Madalyn Murray O’Hair.
The new documentary “Five Came Back” — based on the acclaimed book about how World War II affected Hollywood filmmakers John Ford, John Huston, Frank Capra, George Stevens and William Wyler — is accompanied by a curated collection of classic war documentaries.
Also debuting: the new young-adult drama series “13 Reasons Why”; the arts series “Julie’s Greenroom” with Julie Andrews; the animated “Buddy Thunderstruck”; stand-up comedy specials from Amy Schumer and Jim Norton; and new seasons of “Grace and Frankie,” “Love” and “Trailer Park Boys.”
New movies include the excellent live-action version of Disney’s “Pete’s Dragon” and Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of Roald Dahl’s “The BFG,” and the Oscar-nominated documentary “Fire at Sea” from Italy. Among older films: Woody Allen’s “Midnight in Paris,” Clint Eastwood’s Oscar-winning “Million Dollar Baby” and Mel Brooks’ “Blazing Saddles.”
New TV arrivals include the first season of the Oprah Winfrey-produced “Greenleaf” and additional seasons of “How to Get Away with Murder,” “Better Call Saul” and “Archer.”
Among the movies leaving Netflix in March are the original “Jaws,” the cult comedy “National Lampoon’s Animal House,” “The Nanny Diaries” with Scarlett Johansson, and the reality-TV satire “American Dreamz.”
Here’s the list of what’s arriving on Netflix in March, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month. Dates are subject to change without notice.
Coming up
March 1
Angry Birds: Season 2 (2013)
Blazing Saddles (1974)
Chicago (2002)
Deep Run (2015)
Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (2013)
Epic Drives: Season 2 (2015)
Friday After Next (2002)
Head 2 Head: Season 2 (2013)
Hot Rod Unlimited: Season 1 (2013)
Ignition: Season 1 (2013)
Impossible Dreamers (2017)
Jurassic Park (1993)
Jurassic Park III (2001)
Kate and Mim-Mim: Season 2 (2015)
Know Your Enemy — Japan (1945)
Kung Fu Panda (2008)
Let There Be Light (1946)
Memento (2000)
Midnight in Paris (2011)
Nacho Libre (2006)
Nazi Concentration Camps (1945)
Roadkill: Season 2 (2013)
Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane (2012)
San Pietro (1945)
Singing with Angels (2016)
Sustainable (2016)
Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)
The Craft (1996)
This Is Spinal Tap (1984)
Tenacious D in: The Pick of Destiny (2006)
The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)
The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress (1944)
The Negro Soldier (1944)
Thunderbolt (1947)
Tunisian Victory (1944)
March 3
Greenleaf: Season 1 (2016)
March 4
Safe Haven (2013)
March 5
Señora Acero: Season 3 (2016)
March 7
Amy Schumer: The Leather Special (Netflix Original)
March 8
Hands of Stone (2016)
The Waterboy (1998)
March 9
Thithi (2015)
March 10
Buddy Thunderstruck: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Burning Sands (Netflix Original Film)
Love: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
One More Time: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
The Boss’ Daughter (2016)
March 13
Must Love Dogs (2005)
Million Dollar Baby (2004)
March 14
Jim Norton: Mouthful of Shame (Netflix Original)
Pete’s Dragon (2016)
March 15
The BFG (2016)
Notes on Blindness (2016)
March 16
Beau Sejour: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Coraline (2009)
March 17
Deidra & Laney Rob a Train (Netflix Original Film)
Julie’s Greenroom: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Naledi: A Baby Elephant’s Tale (2016)
Pandora (Netflix Original Film)
Samurai Gourmet: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
March 18
Come and Find Me (2016)
The Vampire Diaries: Season 8 (2016)
March 20
El Reemplazante: Season 1-2 (2012)
March 21
Ali & Nino (2016)
Another Forever (2016)
Evolution (2015)
Fire at Sea (Fuocoammare, 2016)
March 23
How to Get Away with Murder: Season 3 (2016)
Welcome to New York (2015)
March 24
Bottersnikes & Gumbles: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Déjà Vu (2006)
Felipe Neto: My Life Makes No Sense (Netflix Original)
Grace and Frankie: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Ingobernable: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Spider (2007)
The Square (2008)
The Most Hated Woman in America (Netflix Original Film)
Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)
March 25
The Student Body (2017)
USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)
March 26
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004)
March 27
Better Call Saul: Season 2
March 28
Archer: Season 7 (2016)
Jo Koy: Live from Seattle (Netflix Original)
March 30
Life in Pieces: Season 1 (2015)
March 31
13 Reasons Why: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Bordertown: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life: Season 1 (2016)
Dinotrux: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
FirstBorn (2016)
Five Came Back (Netflix Original)
GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (2012)
Rosewood: Season 1
The Carmichael Show: Season 1-2
The Discovery (Netflix Original Film)
Trailer Park Boys: Season 11 (Netflix Original)
What’s going
March 1
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Justice League: War
Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox
Keeping Up Appearances
Monarch of the Glen: Seasons 1-7
National Lampoon’s Animal House
Robin Hood: Seasons 1-3
Survivors: Series 1-2
March 2
Black or White
Sweetwater
March 3
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Misfire
Web Junkie
March 4
Entertainment
I Dream of Wires
Otto the Rhino
Seashore
The Discoverers
The Nanny Diaries
March 5
Food Chains
Jail Caesar
The Days to Come
Two Hundred Thousand Dirty
March 6
Pit Stop
Rigor Mortis
March 7
Hansel vs. Gretel
March 8
Love at First Fight
The Starving Games
March 15
Boy
B for Boy
My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend
Sushi: The Global Catch
March 16
American Dreamz
March 23
Love Me
The Invincible Iron Man
March 25
All Stars
Pup
The Perfect Wedding
March 27
Dragonwolf
March 28
Erasing Hate
The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness
March 29
6 Guns
Detropia
I Melt With You
Mega Shark vs. Mecha Shark
The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne
