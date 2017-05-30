Here’s Netflix’s list of what’s arriving — and what’s leaving — on the service in June 2017.

Netflix continues to stake its streaming business on original programming. June brings back its most popular original series with “Orange Is the New Black: Season 5,” a show that continues to keep its audiences riveted, and gives it a companion series of sorts. “GLOW: Season 1” spins the real-life ’80s reality series (it stands for Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling) into a half-hour comedy starring Alison Brie. Among the original features is Bong Joon-ho’s “Okja,” which kicked up a fuss at Cannes.

Other Netflix originals for June: young-adult thriller “You Get Me” with Bella Thorne; the debut seasons of “Gypsy,” a thriller starring Naomi Watts as a therapist who gets a little too involved in her patients’ lives; the Spanish-language drama “El Chapo,” about the drug-cartel kingpin; the comedies “Flaked: Season 2” and “The Ranch: Part 3”; and the documentaries “Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press” and “Counterpunch.”

New films include the animated films “Moana” from Disney and “Trolls” (2016) from DreamWorks; the comedy “Catfight” with Sandra Oh and Anne Heche; and foreign films “Three” from Hong Kong and “The Tunnel” from South Korea.

Reaching back a few years, we find the Oscar-winning “The Queen” with Helen Mirren; David Fincher’s “Zodiac”; the recently restored American indie classic “Daughters of the Dust”; and Mel Brooks’ hilarious “Young Frankenstein.”

Netflix also offers its own version of summer rerun season with the Shonda Rhimes shows “Scandal: Season 6” and “Grey’s Anatomy: Season 13”; superhero series “Arrow: Season 5”; CW sci-fi thriller “The 100: Season 4”; espionage thriller “Quantico: Season 2”; and the new TNT action drama “Shooter: Season 1.”

Among the programming leaving in June are the complete runs of the TV series “Private Practice” and “CSI: NY”; the 2011 “Jane Eyre” with Mia Wasikowska and Michael Fassbender; the cult comedy “This Is Spinal Tap”; the classic drama “The Hustler,” starring Paul Newman; and the foreign film “L’Auberge Espagnole.”

Here’s the list of what’s arriving and leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month. Dates are subject to change without notice.

Coming up

June 1

1 Night (2016)

13 Going on 30 (2004)

The 100: Season 4 (2016)

Amor.com (Love.com)

The Ant Bully (2006)

Arrow: Season 5 (2016)

The Bucket List (2007)

Burlesque (2017)

Catfight (2016)

Catwoman (2004)

Chingo Bling: They Can’t Deport Us All

Days of Grace (2011)

Devil’s Bride (2016)

Full Metal Jacket (1987)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Intersection: Season 2 (2016)

Kardashian: The Man Who Saved OJ Simpson (2016)

Little Boxes (2016)

Mutant Busters: Season 2 (2016)

My Left Foot (1989)

Off Camera with Sam Jones: Series 3 (2015)

Playing It Cool (2014)

The Queen (2006)

Rounders (1998)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

Spring (Primavera, 2016)

Vice (2015)

West Coast Customs: Season 3 (2013)

Yarn (2016)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

Zodiac (2007)

June 2

Comedy Bang! Bang!: Season 5, Part 2 (2016)

Flaked: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Homecoming: Collection (2015)

Inspector Gadget: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Los Últimos de Filipinas (2016)

Lucid Dream (Netflix Original Film)

Saving Banksy (2014)

June 3

Acapulco La vida va (2017)

Blue Gold: American Jeans (2017)

Headshot (2016)

Three (2016)

Tunnel (2016)

War on Everyone (2016)

June 4

TURN: Washington’s Spies: Season 3 (2016)

June 5

Suite Française (2014)

June 7

Disturbing the Peace (2016)

DreamWorks’ Trolls (2016)

June 9

My Only Love Song: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Orange Is the New Black: Season 5 (Netflix Original)

Shimmer Lake (Netflix Original Film)

June 10

Black Snow (Nieve Negra, 2017)

Daughters of the Dust (1991)

Havenhurst (2017)

Sword Master (2016)

June 13

Oh, Hello On Broadway (Netflix Original)

June 14

Quantico: Season 2 (2016)

June 15

Marco Luque: Tamo Junto (Netflix Original)

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 4 (2016)

Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance (2015)

June 16

Aquarius: Season 2 (2016)

Counterpunch (Netflix Original)

El Chapo: Season 1 (2017)

The Ranch: Part 3 (Netflix Original)

World of Winx: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

June 17

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 13 (2016)

Scandal: Season 6 (2016)

The Stanford Prison Experiment (2015)

June 18

Shooter: Season 1 (2016)

June 20

Amar Akbar & Tony (2015)

Disney’s Moana (2016)

Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up For The First Time (Netflix Original)

June 21

Baby Daddy: Season 6 (2017)

Young & Hungry: Season 5 (2017)

June 23

American Anarchist (2016)

Free Rein: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

GLOW: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press (Netflix Original)

You Get Me (Netflix Original Film)

June 26

No Escape (2015)

June 27

Chris D’Elia: Man on Fire (Netflix Original)

June 28

Okja (Netflix Original Film)

June 30

Chef & My Fridge: Collection (2014)

Gypsy: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

It’s Only the End of the World (2016)

Little Witch Academia: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

The Weekend (2016)

What’s going

Leaving June 1

The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975

The Blair Witch Project

D2: The Mighty Ducks

The Good Guys: Season 1

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids

Heterosexual Jill

House of Wax

The Hustler

Kidnapped

Knuckleball!

Las mágicas historias de Plim Plim: Season 1

L’Auberge Espagnole

The Little Rascals

The Prince & Me

Serendipity

The Teacher Who Defied Hitler

This Is Spinal Tap

The Three Musketeers

Two Step

The Way of the Dragon

We Are the Giant

June 6

Private Practice: Seasons 1-6

June 8

Xenia

June 9

4:44: Last Day on Earth

Farewell Herr Schwarz

Free the Nipple

Remote Area Medical

Secrets: The Sphinx

Tough Being Loved by Jerks

June 14

Bob the Builder: Season 1

Boys Of Abu Ghraib

June 15

The Lazarus Project

June 16

Jane Eyre

June 19

Daddy’s Home

Grand Piano

The Right Kind of Wrong

June 23

Jimmy Goes to Nollywood

June 24

Agent F.O.X.

Breath of the Gods

Dragon Guardians

June 29

CSI: NY: Seasons 1-8

June 30

Killer Couples: Season 1

Killer in the Family: Season 1

Murder Files: Season 1

Murder on the Social Network

My Online Bride