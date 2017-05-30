Here’s Netflix’s list of what’s arriving — and what’s leaving — on the service in June 2017.
Netflix continues to stake its streaming business on original programming. June brings back its most popular original series with “Orange Is the New Black: Season 5,” a show that continues to keep its audiences riveted, and gives it a companion series of sorts. “GLOW: Season 1” spins the real-life ’80s reality series (it stands for Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling) into a half-hour comedy starring Alison Brie. Among the original features is Bong Joon-ho’s “Okja,” which kicked up a fuss at Cannes.
Other Netflix originals for June: young-adult thriller “You Get Me” with Bella Thorne; the debut seasons of “Gypsy,” a thriller starring Naomi Watts as a therapist who gets a little too involved in her patients’ lives; the Spanish-language drama “El Chapo,” about the drug-cartel kingpin; the comedies “Flaked: Season 2” and “The Ranch: Part 3”; and the documentaries “Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press” and “Counterpunch.”
New films include the animated films “Moana” from Disney and “Trolls” (2016) from DreamWorks; the comedy “Catfight” with Sandra Oh and Anne Heche; and foreign films “Three” from Hong Kong and “The Tunnel” from South Korea.
Reaching back a few years, we find the Oscar-winning “The Queen” with Helen Mirren; David Fincher’s “Zodiac”; the recently restored American indie classic “Daughters of the Dust”; and Mel Brooks’ hilarious “Young Frankenstein.”
Most Read Stories
- Garfield teacher pepper-sprayed by Seattle police to receive $100,000 settlement WATCH
- Young father run down, killed in Grays Harbor County campground confrontation
- Swedish double-booked its surgeries, and the patients didn't know | Quantity of Care
- Backing out of wedding means owning decision | Dear Carolyn
- Tesla’s Model X misses out on nation’s SUV hunger
Netflix also offers its own version of summer rerun season with the Shonda Rhimes shows “Scandal: Season 6” and “Grey’s Anatomy: Season 13”; superhero series “Arrow: Season 5”; CW sci-fi thriller “The 100: Season 4”; espionage thriller “Quantico: Season 2”; and the new TNT action drama “Shooter: Season 1.”
Among the programming leaving in June are the complete runs of the TV series “Private Practice” and “CSI: NY”; the 2011 “Jane Eyre” with Mia Wasikowska and Michael Fassbender; the cult comedy “This Is Spinal Tap”; the classic drama “The Hustler,” starring Paul Newman; and the foreign film “L’Auberge Espagnole.”
Here’s the list of what’s arriving and leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month. Dates are subject to change without notice.
Coming up
June 1
1 Night (2016)
13 Going on 30 (2004)
The 100: Season 4 (2016)
Amor.com (Love.com)
The Ant Bully (2006)
Arrow: Season 5 (2016)
The Bucket List (2007)
Burlesque (2017)
Catfight (2016)
Catwoman (2004)
Chingo Bling: They Can’t Deport Us All
Days of Grace (2011)
Devil’s Bride (2016)
Full Metal Jacket (1987)
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
Intersection: Season 2 (2016)
Kardashian: The Man Who Saved OJ Simpson (2016)
Little Boxes (2016)
Mutant Busters: Season 2 (2016)
My Left Foot (1989)
Off Camera with Sam Jones: Series 3 (2015)
Playing It Cool (2014)
The Queen (2006)
Rounders (1998)
The Sixth Sense (1999)
Spring (Primavera, 2016)
Vice (2015)
West Coast Customs: Season 3 (2013)
Yarn (2016)
Young Frankenstein (1974)
Zodiac (2007)
June 2
Comedy Bang! Bang!: Season 5, Part 2 (2016)
Flaked: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Homecoming: Collection (2015)
Inspector Gadget: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Los Últimos de Filipinas (2016)
Lucid Dream (Netflix Original Film)
Saving Banksy (2014)
June 3
Acapulco La vida va (2017)
Blue Gold: American Jeans (2017)
Headshot (2016)
Three (2016)
Tunnel (2016)
War on Everyone (2016)
June 4
TURN: Washington’s Spies: Season 3 (2016)
June 5
Suite Française (2014)
June 7
Disturbing the Peace (2016)
DreamWorks’ Trolls (2016)
June 9
My Only Love Song: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Orange Is the New Black: Season 5 (Netflix Original)
Shimmer Lake (Netflix Original Film)
June 10
Black Snow (Nieve Negra, 2017)
Daughters of the Dust (1991)
Havenhurst (2017)
Sword Master (2016)
June 13
Oh, Hello On Broadway (Netflix Original)
June 14
Quantico: Season 2 (2016)
June 15
Marco Luque: Tamo Junto (Netflix Original)
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 4 (2016)
Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance (2015)
June 16
Aquarius: Season 2 (2016)
Counterpunch (Netflix Original)
El Chapo: Season 1 (2017)
The Ranch: Part 3 (Netflix Original)
World of Winx: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
June 17
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 13 (2016)
Scandal: Season 6 (2016)
The Stanford Prison Experiment (2015)
June 18
Shooter: Season 1 (2016)
June 20
Amar Akbar & Tony (2015)
Disney’s Moana (2016)
Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up For The First Time (Netflix Original)
June 21
Baby Daddy: Season 6 (2017)
Young & Hungry: Season 5 (2017)
June 23
American Anarchist (2016)
Free Rein: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
GLOW: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press (Netflix Original)
You Get Me (Netflix Original Film)
June 26
No Escape (2015)
June 27
Chris D’Elia: Man on Fire (Netflix Original)
June 28
Okja (Netflix Original Film)
June 30
Chef & My Fridge: Collection (2014)
Gypsy: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
It’s Only the End of the World (2016)
Little Witch Academia: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
The Weekend (2016)
What’s going
Leaving June 1
The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975
The Blair Witch Project
D2: The Mighty Ducks
The Good Guys: Season 1
Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
Heterosexual Jill
House of Wax
The Hustler
Kidnapped
Knuckleball!
Las mágicas historias de Plim Plim: Season 1
L’Auberge Espagnole
The Little Rascals
The Prince & Me
Serendipity
The Teacher Who Defied Hitler
This Is Spinal Tap
The Three Musketeers
Two Step
The Way of the Dragon
We Are the Giant
June 6
Private Practice: Seasons 1-6
June 8
Xenia
June 9
4:44: Last Day on Earth
Farewell Herr Schwarz
Free the Nipple
Remote Area Medical
Secrets: The Sphinx
Tough Being Loved by Jerks
June 14
Bob the Builder: Season 1
Boys Of Abu Ghraib
June 15
The Lazarus Project
June 16
Jane Eyre
June 19
Daddy’s Home
Grand Piano
The Right Kind of Wrong
June 23
Jimmy Goes to Nollywood
June 24
Agent F.O.X.
Breath of the Gods
Dragon Guardians
June 29
CSI: NY: Seasons 1-8
June 30
Killer Couples: Season 1
Killer in the Family: Season 1
Murder Files: Season 1
Murder on the Social Network
My Online Bride
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.