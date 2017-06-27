What’s coming and going on Netflix in July 2017.
Netflix goes to a galaxy far, far away with “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” which debuts in July along with the Oscar-nominated “Lion,” starring Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman, and the new Netflix original series “Friends From College” with Keegan-Michael Key and Cobie Smulders and “Ozark” with Jason Bateman.
Netflix continues its run of original programming with the new films “To the Bone” with Lily Collins and Keanu Reeves and “The Incredible Jessica James” with Jessica Williams and Chris O’Dowd; the ecological documentary “Chasing Coral”; and the new animated series “Castlevania,” inspired by the classic video game.
Along with new stand-up comedy specials from Aditi Mittal, Ari Shaffir and Joe Mande, Netflix presents “The Stand-ups,” a series showcasing new comedians.
Also new: the Jackie Chan adventure “Railroad Tigers” from China; the CW shows “iZombie: Season 3” and “The Originals: Season 4”; and the Oscar-winning “Titanic,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. Family-oriented films include “Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa,” “Free Willy” and “The Mighty Ducks,” plus new seasons of the Netflix original shows “Dawn of the Croods,” “The Adventures of Puss in Boots” and “Degrassi: The Next Class.”
Leaving Netflix in July are the complete runs of the TV series “Ghost Whisperer” and the original “MacGyver,” Martin Scorsese’s “Hugo,” the musicals “Hello, Dolly!” and “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,” and the comedy classic “Blazing Saddles.”
Here’s the list of what’s arriving on Netflix in July, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.
Dates are subject to change without notice.
What’s coming
July 1
Albion: The Enchanted Stallion
Are We Done Yet?
Are We There Yet?
The Astronaut Farmer
Best in Show
Boat Trip
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
Capo “El amo del tunel”: Season 1
Caramel
Code Name: The Cleaner
Dad
Deep Water: Season 1
Delicatessen
El Barco: Season 1
Emma
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Free Willy
Here Alone
Hostages (Israel): Season 2
The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)
Jackass: Number Two
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving
Last Night
Liar’s Dice
The Longest Yard
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Matchstick Men
The Mighty Ducks
Mixed Signals
Offspring: Season 6
The Originals: Season 4
Out of Thin Air
Police Academy
Proof of Life
Punch-Drunk Love
Spawn: The Movie
Spice Up: Season 1
Taking Lives
Titanic
The Truth Is in the Stars
The Ultimatum: Season 1
Unriddle
Unriddle II
Witnesses: Season 2
World at Your Feet: Season 1
Yes We Can!: Season 1
Yours Fatefully: Season 1
Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang
July 2
El Chema: Season 1
July 3
Diamond Cartel
Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story
July 4
The Standups: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
July 5
iZombie: Season 3
July 6
Butter
Speech & Debate
The Void
July 7
1 Mile to You (Life At These Speeds)
Castlevania: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Dawn of the Croods: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Degrassi: Next Class: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Luna Petunia: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
July 8
Bad Santa 2
Horse Dancer
July 9
Lion
July 11
Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman Jerry Rocha
July 14
Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile (Netflix Original)
Chasing Coral (Netflix Original)
Friends From College: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
To the Bone (Netflix Original)
July 15
Rake: Season 4
West Coast Customs: Season 4
July 17
A Cowgirl’s Story
Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness
Uncertain Glory
July 18
Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say (Netflix Original)
Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection (Netflix Original)
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 3
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
July 20
Pretty Little Liars: Season 7B
July 21
Last Chance U: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Ozark: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
The Worst Witch: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
July 22
Railroad Tigers
July 24
Victor
July 25
Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special (Netflix Original)
Munroe Island
July 28
The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 5 (Netflix Original)
Daughters of Destiny: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
The Incredible Jessica James (Netflix Original)
July 31
After The Reality
Checkpoint
Dark Night
Taking Earth
Date TBD
Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 4
What’s going
Leaving July 1
9/11: Stories in Fragments
American Pie Presents: Band Camp
American Pie Presents: Beta House
American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
America’s Secret D-Day Disaster
Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging
Batman
Black Wings
Blazing Saddles
Blondie’s New York
Bombs, Bullets and Fraud
Day of the Kamikaze
Death Beach
El Dorado
Flicka 2
Futurama: Season 6
Kate & Leopold
Gentlemen Prefer Blondes
Ghost Whisperer: Seasons 1-5
Hello, Dolly!
Hip Hop: The Furious Force of Rhymes
History in HD: The Last Bomb
The Hunt for bin Laden
Hugo
The Incredible Bionic Man
MacGyver: Seasons 1-7
Mystery Files: Hitler
Mystery Files: Leonardo da Vinci
Nazi Temple of Doom
Samurai Headhunters
Secrets: A Viking Map?
Secrets: Richard III Revealed
Secrets: The Sphinx
Shuttle Discovery’s Last Mission
Titanic’s Final Mystery
An Unmarried Woman
While You Were Sleeping
Working Girl
July 3
The Last Samurai
Two Weeks Notice
July 6
Los Heroes del Norte: Seasons 1-2
July 11
Opposite Field
July 12
Adventures of Pepper and Paula
In the Basement
Sleeping Beauty
July 13
Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
July 15
All That Glitters
Lessons for a Kiss
