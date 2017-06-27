What’s coming and going on Netflix in July 2017.

Netflix goes to a galaxy far, far away with “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” which debuts in July along with the Oscar-nominated “Lion,” starring Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman, and the new Netflix original series “Friends From College” with Keegan-Michael Key and Cobie Smulders and “Ozark” with Jason Bateman.

Netflix continues its run of original programming with the new films “To the Bone” with Lily Collins and Keanu Reeves and “The Incredible Jessica James” with Jessica Williams and Chris O’Dowd; the ecological documentary “Chasing Coral”; and the new animated series “Castlevania,” inspired by the classic video game.

Along with new stand-up comedy specials from Aditi Mittal, Ari Shaffir and Joe Mande, Netflix presents “The Stand-ups,” a series showcasing new comedians.

Also new: the Jackie Chan adventure “Railroad Tigers” from China; the CW shows “iZombie: Season 3” and “The Originals: Season 4”; and the Oscar-winning “Titanic,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. Family-oriented films include “Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa,” “Free Willy” and “The Mighty Ducks,” plus new seasons of the Netflix original shows “Dawn of the Croods,” “The Adventures of Puss in Boots” and “Degrassi: The Next Class.”

Leaving Netflix in July are the complete runs of the TV series “Ghost Whisperer” and the original “MacGyver,” Martin Scorsese’s “Hugo,” the musicals “Hello, Dolly!” and “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,” and the comedy classic “Blazing Saddles.”

Here’s the list of what’s arriving on Netflix in July, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

What’s coming

July 1

Albion: The Enchanted Stallion

Are We Done Yet?

Are We There Yet?

The Astronaut Farmer

Best in Show

Boat Trip

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

Capo “El amo del tunel”: Season 1

Caramel

Code Name: The Cleaner

Dad

Deep Water: Season 1

Delicatessen

El Barco: Season 1

Emma

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Free Willy

Here Alone

Hostages (Israel): Season 2

The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)

Jackass: Number Two

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving

Last Night

Liar’s Dice

The Longest Yard

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Matchstick Men

The Mighty Ducks

Mixed Signals

Offspring: Season 6

The Originals: Season 4

Out of Thin Air

Police Academy

Proof of Life

Punch-Drunk Love

Spawn: The Movie

Spice Up: Season 1

Taking Lives

Titanic

The Truth Is in the Stars

The Ultimatum: Season 1

Unriddle

Unriddle II

Witnesses: Season 2

World at Your Feet: Season 1

Yes We Can!: Season 1

Yours Fatefully: Season 1

Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang

July 2

El Chema: Season 1

July 3

Diamond Cartel

Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story

July 4

The Standups: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

July 5

iZombie: Season 3

July 6

Butter

Speech & Debate

The Void

July 7

1 Mile to You (Life At These Speeds)

Castlevania: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Dawn of the Croods: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Degrassi: Next Class: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Luna Petunia: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

July 8

Bad Santa 2

Horse Dancer

July 9

Lion

July 11

Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman Jerry Rocha

July 14

Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile (Netflix Original)

Chasing Coral (Netflix Original)

Friends From College: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

To the Bone (Netflix Original)

July 15

Rake: Season 4

West Coast Customs: Season 4

July 17

A Cowgirl’s Story

Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness

Uncertain Glory

July 18

Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say (Netflix Original)

Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection (Netflix Original)

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 3

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

July 20

Pretty Little Liars: Season 7B

July 21

Last Chance U: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Ozark: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

The Worst Witch: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

July 22

Railroad Tigers

July 24

Victor

July 25

Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special (Netflix Original)

Munroe Island

July 28

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 5 (Netflix Original)

Daughters of Destiny: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

The Incredible Jessica James (Netflix Original)

July 31

After The Reality

Checkpoint

Dark Night

Taking Earth

Date TBD

Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 4

What’s going

Leaving July 1

9/11: Stories in Fragments

American Pie Presents: Band Camp

American Pie Presents: Beta House

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile

America’s Secret D-Day Disaster

Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging

Batman

Black Wings

Blazing Saddles

Blondie’s New York

Bombs, Bullets and Fraud

Day of the Kamikaze

Death Beach

El Dorado

Flicka 2

Futurama: Season 6

Kate & Leopold

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

Ghost Whisperer: Seasons 1-5

Hello, Dolly!

Hip Hop: The Furious Force of Rhymes

History in HD: The Last Bomb

The Hunt for bin Laden

Hugo

The Incredible Bionic Man

MacGyver: Seasons 1-7

Mystery Files: Hitler

Mystery Files: Leonardo da Vinci

Nazi Temple of Doom

Samurai Headhunters

Secrets: A Viking Map?

Secrets: Richard III Revealed

Secrets: The Sphinx

Shuttle Discovery’s Last Mission

Titanic’s Final Mystery

An Unmarried Woman

While You Were Sleeping

Working Girl

July 3

The Last Samurai

Two Weeks Notice

July 6

Los Heroes del Norte: Seasons 1-2

July 11

Opposite Field

July 12

Adventures of Pepper and Paula

In the Basement

Sleeping Beauty

July 13

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

July 15

All That Glitters

Lessons for a Kiss