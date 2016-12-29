Here’s Netflix’s list of what’s arriving — and what’s leaving — on the service in January 2017.
Lemony Snicket’s “A Series of Unfortunate Events” comes to the small screen as a Netflix original series starring Neil Patrick Harris as the despicable Count Olaf. The eight-episode first season debuts in the second week of January. Happy New Year!
It’s the most anticipated of the originals coming to Netflix in January.
Also debuting is the revival of the Norman Lear sitcom “One Day at a Time,” starring Justina Machado and Rita Moreno, and the historical drama “Frontier,” set in the violent and dangerous world of the North American fur trade of the 18th century.
There are new Netflix original movies, including the high-school caper “Coin Heist” and the comedy “Take the 10” with Andy Samberg. And there are new seasons of the Netflix original kid shows “Degrassi: Next Class,” “Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh,” and “Voltron: Legendary Defender.”
Most Read Stories
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- Seattle's Franz Wassermann, 96, warns of chilling parallels with Nazi era | Jerry Large
- India jet-fighter deal poses threat to Boeing, Lockheed jobs in U.S.
- Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman decides to take a break from the 'privilege' of holding press conferences
- Debbie Reynolds, star of ‘Singin’ in the Rain,’ dies a day after daughter Carrie Fisher’s death VIEW
New movies arriving in January include the fantasy sequel “Alice Through the Looking Glass” with Johnny Depp and Mia Wasikowska; the horror films “It Follows” and “Antibirth”; the documentary “Miss Sharon Jones!,” about the celebrated R&B singer; and the acclaimed “Aquarius” from Brazil with Sonia Braga.
Older films cycling through the catalog include “Boogie Nights”; “The Shining”; the Oscar-winning “Braveheart”; and the original (and still the best) “Superman: The Movie,” starring Christopher Reeve, and its sequels, including the revival “Superman Returns” (2006) with Brandon Routh.
Family-friendly movies include Martin Scorsese’s “Hugo,” the animated comedy “Bee Movie,” Steven Spielberg’s modern classic “E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial” and Disney’s original “The Parent Trap” with Hayley Mills.
Among the films and TV shows leaving Netflix at the end of December are Spielberg’s Oscar-winning “Saving Private Ryan,” the ’70s high-school flashback “Dazed and Confused,” the classic “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” with Audrey Hepburn, the franchise-launching “The Fast and the Furious” and seven seasons of “Columbo” with Peter Falk.
Here’s the list of what’s arriving on Netflix this month, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month. Dates are subject to change without notice.
What’s coming
Jan. 1
Around the World in 80 Days (2004)
After Innocence (2005)
Bee Movie (2007)
Boogie Nights (1997)
Braveheart (1995)
Caddyshack (1980)
Collateral Damage (2002)
Dreamcatcher (2003)
El Dorado (1966)
E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
HALO Legends (2009)
Hugo (2011)
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011)
License to Drive (1988)
Nancy Drew (2007)
Ocean’s Twelve (2004)
Real Detective: Season 1 (2016)
Superman Returns (2006)
Superman II (1980)
Superman III (1983)
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987)
Superman: The Movie (1978)
The Parent Trap (1961)
The Shining (1980)
The Perfect Physique (2015)
The Rat Race (2012)
To Be A Miss (2016)
Trudell (2005)
V for Vendetta (2005)
Vanilla Sky (2001)
Jan. 3
It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia: Season 11 (2016)
Jen Kirkman: Just Keep Livin’? (Netflix Original)
Jan. 6
Coin Heist (Netflix Original)
Degrassi: Next Class: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Growing Up Coy (2016)
Mar de Plastico: Season 1
One Day at a Time: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Tarzan and Jane: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Jan. 7
Alpha and Omega 7 (2016)
Miss Sharon Jones! (2015)
Under the Shadow (2016)
Jan. 9
Best and Most Beautiful Things (2016)
Ratchet and Clank (2016)
Jan. 10
As I Open My Eyes (2015)
Best Friends Whenever: Season 2 (2016)
Happily Married (2015)
Jim Gaffigan: Cinco (Netflix Original)
We’re Lalaloopsy: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Jan. 11
Disney’s Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016)
Jan. 13
A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Aquarius (2015)
Casablancas: The Man Who Loved Women
Clinical (Netflix Original)
Historia de un clan: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
It Follows (2014)
The Investigator: A British Crime Story: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Jan. 14
Camp X-Ray (2014)
Cardboard Boxer (2016)
Estar O No Estar
Jan. 15
A Beautiful Now (2015)
Hostage to the Devil (2016)
Señora Acero: Season 3 (2016)
Twisted Trunk, Big Fat Body (2015)
Wartime Portraits: Season 1 (2014)
Jan. 16
Flash of Genius (2008)
Halloweed (2016)
Rezort (2016)
Jan. 17
Fatima (2015)
Neal Brennan: 3 Mics (Netflix Original)
Roger Corman’s Death Race 2050 (2016)
Jan. 19
Good Kids (2016)
Jan. 20
Frontier: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Papa (2015)
Take the 10 (Netflix Original)
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Jan. 21
Bates Motel: Season 4 (2016)
Grami’s Circus Show: Season 2 (2016)
Jan. 24
Cristela Alonzo: Lower Classy (Netflix Original)
Gad Gone Wild (Netflix Original)
Hieronymus Bosch: Touched by the Devil (2016)
Kill Command (2016)
Terrace House: Aloha State: Season 1: Part 1 (Netflix Original)
Jan. 25
Era el Cielo
Jan. 27
Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
iBOY (Netflix Original)
Kazoops!: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Shadows of Truth (2016)
Sharknado: The 4th Awakens (2016)
Jan. 28
Ripper Street: Season 4
Jan. 30
Antibirth (2016)
Swing State (2016)
Jan. 31
Bill Burr Stand Up Special (Netflix Original)
What’s going
Jan. 1
30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks
30 for 30: No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson
30 for 30: The Day the Series Stopped
30 for 30: Jordan Rides the Bus
30 for 30: Without Bias
30 for 30: Once Brothers
30 for 30: Bernie and Ernie
30 for 30: Requiem for the Big East
30 for 30: The Price of Gold
Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein
Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman
The Amityville Horror
Angry Birds Toons: Season 1
Bewitched
Blade 2
Bring It On
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Coming to America
Columbo: Season 1-Season 7
Crash
Cupcake Wars Collection: Collection 2
Chopped Collection: Collection 2
Dazed and Confused
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
The Fast and the Furious
Final Destination 3
Flip or Flop: Season 1
Fixer Upper: Season 1-Season 2
Ghost Town
Hairspray
House Hunters Collection: Collection 3
House Hunters International Collection: Collection 3
House Hunters Renovation Collection: Collection 1
The Italian Job
Jake and the Never Land Pirates: Season 1-Season 3
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Thirteenth Year
Little Black Book
Little Man
Maid in Manhattan
Miracle on 34th Street
Murder, She Wrote: Season 1-Season 12
Nanny McPhee
The Painted Veil
Property Brothers: Season 4
Property Brothers: Season 5
Saved by the Bell: Season 1-Season 6
South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut
Stardust
Superstar
Sixteen Candles
Saving Private Ryan
The Uninvited
Vanity Fair
The Wicker Man
You Live in What?: Season 3
Zoom: Academy for Superheroes
Jan. 6
The Girl Who Played with Fire
The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest
Jan. 29
Stephen King’s A Good Marriage
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.