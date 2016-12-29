Here’s Netflix’s list of what’s arriving — and what’s leaving — on the service in January 2017.

Lemony Snicket’s “A Series of Unfortunate Events” comes to the small screen as a Netflix original series starring Neil Patrick Harris as the despicable Count Olaf. The eight-episode first season debuts in the second week of January. Happy New Year!

It’s the most anticipated of the originals coming to Netflix in January.

Also debuting is the revival of the Norman Lear sitcom “One Day at a Time,” starring Justina Machado and Rita Moreno, and the historical drama “Frontier,” set in the violent and dangerous world of the North American fur trade of the 18th century.

There are new Netflix original movies, including the high-school caper “Coin Heist” and the comedy “Take the 10” with Andy Samberg. And there are new seasons of the Netflix original kid shows “Degrassi: Next Class,” “Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh,” and “Voltron: Legendary Defender.”

New movies arriving in January include the fantasy sequel “Alice Through the Looking Glass” with Johnny Depp and Mia Wasikowska; the horror films “It Follows” and “Antibirth”; the documentary “Miss Sharon Jones!,” about the celebrated R&B singer; and the acclaimed “Aquarius” from Brazil with Sonia Braga.

Older films cycling through the catalog include “Boogie Nights”; “The Shining”; the Oscar-winning “Braveheart”; and the original (and still the best) “Superman: The Movie,” starring Christopher Reeve, and its sequels, including the revival “Superman Returns” (2006) with Brandon Routh.

Family-friendly movies include Martin Scorsese’s “Hugo,” the animated comedy “Bee Movie,” Steven Spielberg’s modern classic “E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial” and Disney’s original “The Parent Trap” with Hayley Mills.

Among the films and TV shows leaving Netflix at the end of December are Spielberg’s Oscar-winning “Saving Private Ryan,” the ’70s high-school flashback “Dazed and Confused,” the classic “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” with Audrey Hepburn, the franchise-launching “The Fast and the Furious” and seven seasons of “Columbo” with Peter Falk.

Here’s the list of what’s arriving on Netflix this month, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month. Dates are subject to change without notice.

What’s coming

Jan. 1

Around the World in 80 Days (2004)

After Innocence (2005)

Bee Movie (2007)

Boogie Nights (1997)

Braveheart (1995)

Caddyshack (1980)

Collateral Damage (2002)

Dreamcatcher (2003)

El Dorado (1966)

E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

HALO Legends (2009)

Hugo (2011)

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011)

License to Drive (1988)

Nancy Drew (2007)

Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

Real Detective: Season 1 (2016)

Superman Returns (2006)

Superman II (1980)

Superman III (1983)

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987)

Superman: The Movie (1978)

The Parent Trap (1961)

The Shining (1980)

The Perfect Physique (2015)

The Rat Race (2012)

To Be A Miss (2016)

Trudell (2005)

V for Vendetta (2005)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Jan. 3

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia: Season 11 (2016)

Jen Kirkman: Just Keep Livin’? (Netflix Original)

Jan. 6

Coin Heist (Netflix Original)

Degrassi: Next Class: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Growing Up Coy (2016)

Mar de Plastico: Season 1

One Day at a Time: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Tarzan and Jane: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Jan. 7

Alpha and Omega 7 (2016)

Miss Sharon Jones! (2015)

Under the Shadow (2016)

Jan. 9

Best and Most Beautiful Things (2016)

Ratchet and Clank (2016)

Jan. 10

As I Open My Eyes (2015)

Best Friends Whenever: Season 2 (2016)

Happily Married (2015)

Jim Gaffigan: Cinco (Netflix Original)

We’re Lalaloopsy: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Jan. 11

Disney’s Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016)

Jan. 13

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Aquarius (2015)

Casablancas: The Man Who Loved Women

Clinical (Netflix Original)

Historia de un clan: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

It Follows (2014)

The Investigator: A British Crime Story: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Jan. 14

Camp X-Ray (2014)

Cardboard Boxer (2016)

Estar O No Estar

Jan. 15

A Beautiful Now (2015)

Hostage to the Devil (2016)

Señora Acero: Season 3 (2016)

Twisted Trunk, Big Fat Body (2015)

Wartime Portraits: Season 1 (2014)

Jan. 16

Flash of Genius (2008)

Halloweed (2016)

Rezort (2016)

Jan. 17

Fatima (2015)

Neal Brennan: 3 Mics (Netflix Original)

Roger Corman’s Death Race 2050 (2016)

Jan. 19

Good Kids (2016)

Jan. 20

Frontier: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Papa (2015)

Take the 10 (Netflix Original)

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Jan. 21

Bates Motel: Season 4 (2016)

Grami’s Circus Show: Season 2 (2016)

Jan. 24

Cristela Alonzo: Lower Classy (Netflix Original)

Gad Gone Wild (Netflix Original)

Hieronymus Bosch: Touched by the Devil (2016)

Kill Command (2016)

Terrace House: Aloha State: Season 1: Part 1 (Netflix Original)

Jan. 25

Era el Cielo

Jan. 27

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

iBOY (Netflix Original)

Kazoops!: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Shadows of Truth (2016)

Sharknado: The 4th Awakens (2016)

Jan. 28

Ripper Street: Season 4

Jan. 30

Antibirth (2016)

Swing State (2016)

Jan. 31

Bill Burr Stand Up Special (Netflix Original)

What’s going

Jan. 1

30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks

30 for 30: No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson

30 for 30: The Day the Series Stopped

30 for 30: Jordan Rides the Bus

30 for 30: Without Bias

30 for 30: Once Brothers

30 for 30: Bernie and Ernie

30 for 30: Requiem for the Big East

30 for 30: The Price of Gold

Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein

Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman

The Amityville Horror

Angry Birds Toons: Season 1

Bewitched

Blade 2

Bring It On

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Coming to America

Columbo: Season 1-Season 7

Crash

Cupcake Wars Collection: Collection 2

Chopped Collection: Collection 2

Dazed and Confused

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

The Fast and the Furious

Final Destination 3

Flip or Flop: Season 1

Fixer Upper: Season 1-Season 2

Ghost Town

Hairspray

House Hunters Collection: Collection 3

House Hunters International Collection: Collection 3

House Hunters Renovation Collection: Collection 1

The Italian Job

Jake and the Never Land Pirates: Season 1-Season 3

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Thirteenth Year

Little Black Book

Little Man

Maid in Manhattan

Miracle on 34th Street

Murder, She Wrote: Season 1-Season 12

Nanny McPhee

The Painted Veil

Property Brothers: Season 4

Property Brothers: Season 5

Saved by the Bell: Season 1-Season 6

South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut

Stardust

Superstar

Sixteen Candles

Saving Private Ryan

The Uninvited

Vanity Fair

The Wicker Man

You Live in What?: Season 3

Zoom: Academy for Superheroes

Jan. 6

The Girl Who Played with Fire

The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest

Jan. 29

Stephen King’s A Good Marriage