Here’s Netflix’s list of what’s arriving — and what’s leaving — on the service in February 2017.
Pixar’s animated sequel “Finding Dory” swims to Netflix in February. You can decide for yourself whether it was unfairly snubbed in the Oscar nominations this year.
Netflix’s exclusive new deal with The CW network brings “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 2” with Rachel Bloom and “Frequency: Season 1” with Peyton List to stream barely a week after the season finales play on TV.
Suburban sitcom meets zombie comedy in “Santa Clarita Diet,” a Netflix original series starring Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant as a suburban couple facing a radical change in lifestyle: death! Call it a rom-zom-sitcom.
Among the new movies: the based-on-a-true-story drama “Woman in Gold” with Helen Mirren and Ryan Reynolds, the acclaimed “The Clouds of Sils Maria” with Juliette Binoche and Kristen Stewart, “Milk” with an Oscar-winning performance by Sean Penn, “Magic Mike” with Channing Tatum and friends flexing their talents, the fantasy “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” for families, and the R-rated animated comedy “Sausage Party” for adults.
New TV arrivals include the Emmy-winning FX series “American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson” and a bunch of new and returning Netflix original shows: the reality series “Ultimate Beastmaster,” the documentary series “Abstract: The Art of Design,” and the animated shows “VeggieTales in the City” and “Legend Quest” for kids.
Other Netflix original movies and specials include the comedy “David Brent: Life on the Road” with Ricky Gervais, the crime thriller “I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore” with Melanie Lynskey and Elijah Wood, and “Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special.”
Among the movies leaving Netflix at the end of January are “There Will Be Blood,” the Oscar-winning documentary “An Inconvenient Truth,” the cult classic “Trainspotting,” and “Mission Impossible III” with Tom Cruise.
Here’s the list of what’s arriving on Netflix in February, and what’s leaving.
Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month. Dates are subject to change without notice.
Coming up
Feb. 1
Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks (2016)
Babe (1995)
Babe: Pig in the City (1998)
Balto (1995)
Balto 2: Wolf Quest (2001)
Balto 3: Wings of Change (2004)
Contact (1997)
Corpse Bride (2005)
Disney’s Finding Dory (2016)
Eleven P.M. (1928)
From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story (2016)
Gun Runners (2015)
Hell-Bound Train (1930)
Highly Strung (2015)
Hot Biskits (1931)
I Am Sun Mu (2016)
Invincible (2006)
Les beaux malaises: Season 1-4 (2014)
Magic Mike (2012)
Masha’s Spooky Stories: Season 1 (2012)
Mother with a Gun (2016)
Paris Is Burning (1990)
Project X (1987)
Silver Streak (1976)
The Blair Witch Project (1990)
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005)
The Five Heartbeats (1995)
The Furchester Hotel: Season 1-2 (2014)
The Girl from Chicago (1932)
The Longest Day (1962)
The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
Twilight (2008)
Woman in Gold (2015)
Feb. 2
American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson (2016)
Frequency: Season 1
Feb. 3
Daniel Sosa: Sosafado (Netflix Original)
Imperial Dreams (Netflix Original)
Santa Clarita Diet (Netflix Original)
Feb. 4
Superbad (2007)
Feb. 5
Elvira: I Will Give You My Life but I’m Using It (2014)
Los herederos (2015)
Feb. 6
Girls Lost (2015)
Me, Myself and Her (2015)
Feb. 7
Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special (Netflix Original)
Feb. 8
Tiempos Felices (2014)
Girl Asleep (2015)
Feb. 10
Abstract: The Art of Design (Netflix Original)
David Brent: Life on the Road (Netflix Original)
You Me Her: Season 1
Feb. 11
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 2 (2016)
Stronger Than The World (Netflix Original)
Feb. 12
Clouds of Sils Maria (2014)
Feb. 13
Code: Debugging the Gender Gap (2016)
Magicians: Life in the Impossible (2016)
Feb. 14
Girlfriend’s Day (Netflix Original)
Katherine Ryan: In Trouble (Netflix Original)
King Cobra (2016)
Project Mc2: Part 4 (Netflix Original)
White Nights (Netflix Original)
Feb. 15
Aram, Aram (2015)
Before I Go to Sleep (2014)
Fire Song (2015)
Feb. 16
Milk (2008)
Sundown (2016)
Feb. 17
Chef’s Table: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Kill Ratio (2016)
The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Feb. 19
Girl Meets World: Season 3 (2016)
Growing Up Wild (2016)
Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta (2016)
When Calls the Heart: Season 3 (2016)
Feb. 23
Sausage Party (2016)
Feb. 24
I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore (Netflix Original)
Legend Quest: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Ultimate Beastmaster (Netflix Original)
Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico (Netflix Original)
VeggieTales in the City: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Feb. 26
Night Will Fall (2016)
Feb. 27
Brazilian Western (2013)
Feb. 28
Be Here Now (2015)
Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes (Netflix Original)
What’s leaving
Feb. 1
A.C.O.D.
An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky
An Inconvenient Truth
Ashby
Black Hawk Down
Bratz: Babyz: The Movie
Bratz: Super Babyz
Charlotte’s web 2: Wilbur’s Great Adventure
Clerks
Elizabeth
Extract
Failure to Launch
Frida
Girls Just Want to Have Fun
Jackass 2.5
Lalaloopsy Girls: Welcome to L.A.L.A. Prep School
Last Holiday
Mission Impossible III
Sahara
Save the Last Dance
Serving Sara
Star Trek: Nemesis
The Kite Runner
The Machinist
The Original Latin Kings of Comedy
There Will be Blood
Trainspotting
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Feb. 7
Justin Bieber’s Believe
Feb. 12
Grounded for Life: Seasons 1-5
Feb. 13
Scary Movie 5
The Nut Job
Feb. 15
Brothers in War
Chris Porter: Ugly and Angry
Closure
Exile Nation: The Plastic People
Jack Frost
I Am Not a Hipster
Plastic Paradise: The Great Pacific Garbage Patch
Prince of Broadway
Stephanie in the Water
The Man on Her Mind
Unlikely Animal Friends: Season 2
Feb. 16
Santa Claws
Somewhere
Feb. 17
Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
Feb. 19
Problem Child: Leslie Jones
Feb. 28
Clueless
