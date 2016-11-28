Here’s Netflix’s list of what’s arriving — and what’s leaving — on the service in December 2016.

Netflix continues to expand its original programming with new TV shows, movies and documentaries. Debuting exclusively on Netflix in December are the new movies “Barry,” an original drama about young Barack Obama at Columbia University; and the war-movie-turned-science-fiction-thriller “Spectral” with James Badge Dale, Emily Mortimer and Bruce Greenwood.

New series include the time-travel drama “Travelers” with Eric McCormack; the animated crime comedy “Pacific Heat”; the miniseries “Call Me Francis,” about the life of the man who would become Pope Francis in 2013; and the animated series “Trollhunters” for kids. Among the new nonfiction shows are “White Rabbit Project,” which puts weird events and unusual phenomenon under the microscope, and “Captive,” which investigates real-life cases of kidnapping and hostage taking. There also are new original shows from Israel (“Fauda”), Spain (“Four Seasons in Havana”), France (“Versailles”) and Britain (“Crazyhead”). But perhaps the most anticipated show coming in December is the second season of the hit sitcom “Fuller House,” complete with a seasonal Christmas episode.

New films coming include “Captain America: Civil War” (2016), an Avengers film in everything but name; the thriller “The Good Neighbor” with James Caan and Logan Miller; the documentary “Rats,” about the history of rodent infestation in cities around the world; and the Chinese thriller “Phantom of the Theater.”

Older titles include such favorites as “Beverly Hills Cop” and “National Lampoon’s Animal House,” and the classic drama “Compulsion” with Orson Welles.

Among the movies leaving Netflix in December are “The Da Vinci Code,” “Top Gun,” the family drama “Holes,” and the classics “Monkey Business” and “River of No Return” with Marilyn Monroe.

Here’s the list of what’s arriving on Netflix this month, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month. Dates are subject to change without notice.

Coming up

Dec. 1

Always (1989)

Angels in the Snow (2015)

Beverly Hills Cop (1984)

Beyond Bollywood (2014)

Black Snake Moan (2007)

Chill with Bob Ross: Collection (1990)

Compulsion (1959)

D2: The Mighty Ducks (1994)

David Blaine: Street Magic (1997)

Dreamland (2010)

For the Love of Spock (2016)

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 2 (2015)

Glory Daze: The Life and Times of Michael Alig (2016)

Harry and the Hendersons (1987)

Hitler: A Career (1977)

Holiday Engagement (2011)

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989)

House of Wax (2006)

Hannibal (2001)

Merli: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Merry Kissmas (2015)

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978)

Picture Perfect (1997)

Rainbow Time (2016)

Rodeo & Juliet (2015)

Swept Under (2016)

Switchback (1997)

The Angry Birds Movie (2016)

The Crucible (1996)

The Little Rascals (1994)

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

The Rock (1996)

The Spirit of Christmas (2015)

Toys (1992)

Uncle Nick (2015)

Waking Life (2001)

Way of the Dragon (1972)

We’re Back! A Dinosaur’s Story (1993)

White Girl (2016)

Wildflower (2016)

Zero Point (2014)

Dec. 2

Fauda: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Hip Hop Evolution: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Pacific Heat: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Dec. 3

Lost & Found Music Studios: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Dec. 5

Mad (2016)

The Good Neighbor (2016)

Dec. 6

Blue Jay

Homeland (Iraq Year Zero): Season 1

Reggie Watts: Spatial (Netflix Original)

The Devil Dolls (2016)

The Model (2016)

Dec. 8

The Cuba Libre Story: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Dec. 9

Captive: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Cirque du Soleil Junior — Luna Petunia: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Club de Cuervos: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Fuller House: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Four Seasons in Havana: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Medici: Masters of Florence: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Spectral (Netflix Original)

White Rabbit Project: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Dec. 10

Lucky Number Slevin (2006)

Phantom of the Theater (2016)

Dec. 11

Breaking a Monster (2016)

Dec. 12

Ricardo O’Farrill: Christmas Special (Netflix Original)

Dec. 13

Colony: Season 1

Killswitch (2016)

I Am Not a Serial Killer (2016)

Nobel: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Dec. 14

Versailles: Season 1 (2015)

Dec. 16

Barry (Netflix Original)

Call Me Francis: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Crazyhead: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

No Second Chance: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Rats (2016)

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Dec. 19

Miss Stevens (2016)

Dec. 20

Disorder (2015)

Gabriel Iglesias: Sorry For What I Said When I Was Hungry (Netflix Original)

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 6 (2016)

Ten Percent: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

The Break: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Dec. 23

Travelers: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Trollhunters: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Dec. 25

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

When Hari Got Married (2013)

Dec. 27

Ajin: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Chasing Cameron: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Dec. 28

Comedy Bang! Bang!: Season 5 (2016)

Dec. 29

The Hollywood Shorties (2016)

Dec. 30

The Eighties: Season 1 (2016)

Dec. 31

Big in Bollywood (2011)

What’s going

Dec. 1

50 First Dates (2004)

American Beauty (1999)

Black Ops: Series 2

Camp Takota (2014)

Carmen Jones (1954)

Cats & Dogs (2001)

Curious George: Swings Into Spring (2013)

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (2016)

Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)

Event Horizon (1997)

Frequencies (2013)

McConkey

Medora (2013)

Monkey Business (1952)

Myth Hunters: Series 1

Myth Hunters: Series 2

Neil Young: Heart of Gold (2006)

Paycheck (2003)

Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie (2008)

River of No Return (1954)

Sling Blade (1996)

Thor: Hammer of the Gods (2009)

The Great War Diary: Season 1

The In-Laws (2003)

The Out-of-Towners (1999)

Top Gun (1986)

Valley of the Dolls (1967)

World Trade Center (2006)

Dec. 2

Legends of the Knight (2013)

The Red Baron (2008)

Dec. 3

The Best of Me (2014)

Dec. 5

Holes (2003)

Dec. 14

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

Dec. 15

High Profits: Season 1

World War II in Colour (2009)

Dec. 16

Beyond the Hills (2012)

Dec. 22

Dark Skies (2013)

Dec. 26

Just Friends (2005)

Dec. 27

Spy Kids (2001)

Dec. 31

Hercules: The Legendary Journeys: Season 1

Hercules: The Legendary Journeys: Season 2

Hercules: The Legendary Journeys: Season 3

Hercules: The Legendary Journeys: Season 4

Hercules: The Legendary Journeys: Season 5

Hercules: The Legendary Journeys: Season 6