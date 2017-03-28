Here’s Netflix’s list of what’s arriving — and what’s leaving — on the service in April 2017.

In April, Netflix debuts a slew of new original movies. Adam Sandler produces and stars in the showbiz mockumentary “Sandy Wexler”; Jake Johnson and Keegan-Michael Key are in Joe Swanberg’s comedy “Win It All”; Henry Cavill and Nicholas Hoult star in the Iraq war drama “Sand Castle”; Nikolaj Coster-Waldau gets caught up in “Small Crimes”; and writer/actor Roger Guenver Smith and director Spike Lee present the one-man stage show “Rodney King.”

Netflix launches even more original shows in April. The cult series “Mystery Science Theater 3000” returns after almost 20 years with a new cast heckling bad movies; “Bill Nye Saves the World” makes science cool again in a new program for kids; “Dear White People” adapts the hit indie film into an ongoing series; and the documentary series “Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On” from Rashida Jones looks at the effects of pornography on modern society.

Returning originals include “The Get Down: Part 2,” the talk show “Chelsea: Season 2” and the animated kid shows “Dawn of the Croods: Season 3” and “The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show: Season 4.”

New films for families include animated features “Kubo and the Two Strings” and “The Secret Life of Pets”; the inspirational true-life drama “Queen of Katwe”; and Steven Spielberg’s “The BFG,” originally announced for March and now rescheduled for April.

New TV arrivals include the CW superhero show “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 2,” SyFy’s science-fiction/Western hybrid “Wynonna Earp: Season 1” and the mockumentary series “Documentary Now!: Season 2.”

Fans of the Whedonverse will be understandably disappointed to see Joss Whedon’s TV shows leave Netflix on April 1: seven seasons of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” five seasons of “Angel” and the short-lived shows “Dollhouse” and “Firefly.”

Also going: the complete runs of “The X-Files,” “House, M.D.,” “Ally McBeal,” “Roswell” and the first four seasons of “Bones,” leaving just as the 12th and final season of the series ends on network TV.

Among the movies leaving April 1 are cult movies “The Princess Bride” and “The Usual Suspects”; “Chaplin” with Robert Downey Jr.; “Menace II Society”; and the original “Superman: The Movie” and its sequels.

Here’s the list of what’s arriving on Netflix in April and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month. Dates are subject to change without notice.

Coming up

April 1

A Weekend with the Family (2016)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Across the Universe (2007)

An American Tail (1986)

An American Tail: Fievel Goes West (1991)

An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster (1999)

Boy Bye (2016)

Born To Be Free (2016)

Cool Runnings (1993)

Good Witch: Season 2 (2016)

Gremlins (1984)

Only for One Night (2016)

Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin’ (1971)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Schindler’s List (1993)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Thunderstruck (2012)

Wynonna Earp: Season 1 (2016)

Trouble with the Curve (2012)

Tropic Thunder (2008)

The Tenth Man (2016)

April 2

The D Train (2015)

April 4

Chewing Gum: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Louis C.K. 2017 (Netflix Original)

April 6

Disney’s The BFG (2016)

April 7

El Faro De Las Orcas (Netflix Original Film)

Dawn of the Croods: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

The Get Down: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Win It All (Netflix Original Film)

April 8

Kubo and the Two Strings (2016)

April 10

Documentary Now!: Season 2 (2016)

April 11

Kevin Hart: What Now (2016)

April 12

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 2 (2016)

April 14

Chelsea: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

El Elegido (2017)

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return (Netflix Original)

Sandy Wexler (Netflix Original Film)

April 15

Disney’s Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)

Slam (Netflix Original Film)

April 18

Lucas Brothers: On Drugs (Netflix Original)

April 19

A Plastic Ocean

April 21

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Girlboss: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Sand Castle (Netflix Original Film)

Tales by Light: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

The Prestige (2006)

Tramps (Netflix Original Film)

April 22

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 1-3 (2016)

The Secret Life of Pets (2016)

April 23

Liv and Maddie: Season 4 (2016)

Phantom (2013)

April 24

Long Nights Short Mornings (2016)

April 25

Disney’s Queen of Katwe (2016)

The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared (Netflix Original Film)

Vir Das: Abroad Understanding (Netflix Original)

April 26

Real Rescues: Seasons 6-7 (2012)

Trust (2010)

April 27

Las Chicas del Cable: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

April 28

A Murder in the Park (2014)

Casting JonBenet (Netflix Original)

Dear White People: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Rodney King (Netflix Original Film)

Small Crimes (Netflix Original Film)

April 30

Sofia the First: Season 3 (2015)

What’s going

April 1

The Agony and the Ecstasy

Ally McBeal: Seasons 1-5

Angel: Seasons 1-5

Better Off Ted: Season 1

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Bones: Seasons 1-4

The Boys from Brazil

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Seasons 1-7

Chaplin

Dollhouse: Season 1

The Escapist

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Firefly

House, M.D.: Seasons 1-8

Lie to Me: Season 1

Menace II Society

The Princess Bride

Resident Evil: Extinction

The Riches: Seasons 1-2

Roswell: Seasons 1-3

Snow Day

Stomp the Yard

Superman: The Movie

Superman II

Superman III

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace

Superman Returns

The Usual Suspects

Vanilla Sky

The X-Files: Seasons 1-9

April 3

Collateral Damage

The Circle

April 7

Legit: Season 2

Wilfred: Season 4

April 9

Hero

April 10

Legit: Season 1

Flower Girl

April 14

The Lazarus Effect

April 15

A Fantastic Fear of Everything

April 17

American Dad! Season 6

April 26

The Nutty Professor 2: Facing the Fear

April 30

Born to Defense

The Defender

The Mirror

Under the Tuscan Sun