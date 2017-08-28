Here’s a list of what’s arriving and leaving on Hulu in September 2017.

The remakes are coming to Hulu in September: Denzel Washington and Chris Pratt headline the latest version of “The Magnificent Seven” (a Western remake of “The Seven Samurai”) and Jack Huston takes the chariot reins in the 2016 version of “Ben-Hur.” Making its streaming debut is “Once Upon a Time in Venice” with Bruce Willis. There’s also a timely revival of Al Gore’s “An Inconvenient Truth” as the sequel plays in theaters.

Hulu originals include the sixth season of “The Mindy Project” and Jane Campion’s miniseries “Top of the Lake: China Girl” with Elizabeth Moss and Nicole Kidman. Plus: the documentaries “Insatiable: The Homaro Cantu Story” (on the Chicago chef) and “Returning Citizens.”

Streaming TV offerings include the season premieres of network shows “This Is Us,” “Empire,” “Gotham” and the revival of “Will and Grace” (available a day after their network debut). Older shows include the complete runs of hit sitcoms “Family Matters,” “Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper” and the original “Full House.”

For kids, there are the animated Disney features “Lilo & Stitch” and “The Emperor’s New Groove” and the live-action “Freaky Friday,” both the 1977 original and the 2003 remake. For families, there’s the adolescent tear-jerker “My Girl” and the rousing “Akeelah and the Bee.”

Foreign films include Thomas Vinterberg’s “The Commune” from Denmark, “I Saw the Devil” from South Korea, the original “Let the Right One In” from Sweden and plenty of splashy action films from China.

Older films include the Oscar-winning “The Silence of the Lambs” and the original versions of some classic and cult movies: “Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” “An American Werewolf in London,” “RoboCop,” and Tim Burton’s “Batman” and “Batman Returns.”

Among the films leaving Hulu at the end of September are “Payback” and “El Gringo” (both starring Mel Gibson); Woody Allen’s “Manhattan”; and “Road House,” the greatest bar-bouncer movie ever made.

What’s coming

Sept. 1

Keeping Up With the Kardashians: Complete Season 13 (E!)

A River Runs Through It (1992)

Addams Family Values (1993)

The Addams Family (1991)

Akeelah and the Bee (2006)

American Loser (2007)

An Inconvenient Truth (2006)

And You Thought Your Parents Were Weird (1991)

Autopsy (2008)

Barnyard (2006)

Batman (1989)

Batman Returns (1992)

Best Seller (1987)

Bio-Dome (1996)

The Black Stallion (1979)

The Blue Lagoon (1980)

Butterfly Effect 3: Revelations (2009)

Carrie (1976)

Contact (1997)

The Cove (2009)

The Cup (2012)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

Dare Not Walk Alone (2006)

The Dark Half (1993)

Disturbing Behavior (1998)

Dead Hands Dig Deep (2016)

Defiance (2008)

Down to Earth (2001)

Dr. Strange (2006)

Dying Breed (2009)

Eternity: The Movie (2014)

Fools Rush In (1997)

Fright Night (2011)

The Golden Child (1986)

Gridiron Heroes (2015)

Harriet the Spy (1996)

History of Jazz: Oxygen for the Ears (2012)

Hitch (2005)

Home Sweet Hell (2015)

Indecent Proposal (1993)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

The Invincible Iron Man (2007)

Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love (1997)

Kill Me, Deadly (2015)

L.A. Twister (2004)

Lars and the Real Girl (2007)

Last Chance Harvey (2008)

The Last Godfather (2011)

The Levenger Tapes (2011)

The Loved Ones (2012)

Mad Hot Ballroom (2005)

Man About Town (2007)

The Men Who Stare at Goats (2009)

Mistress (1992)

The Monster Squad (1987)

My Girl (1991)

My Girl 2 (1994)

Nacho Libre (2006)

The Neverending Story (1984)

The Object of Beauty (1991)

Offspring (2009)

Ordinary People (1980)

Outbreak (1995)

The Pelican Brief (1993)

Planet Hulk (2010)

Poseidon (2006)

Princess Kaiulani (2009)

Pumpkinhead (2009)

The Rage — Carrie 2 (1999)

Red Garters (1954)

Remember the Goal (2016)

Return to the Blue Lagoon (1991)

River’s Edge (1987)

RoboCop (1987)

RoboCop 2 (1990)

Sanctuary (2016)

Secretary (2002)

Shooter (2007)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Silent Hill (2006)

Sinbad: Beyond the Veil of Mists (2000)

Sleepover (2004)

Spring Broke (2011)

Something to Talk About (1995)

Stomp the Yard (2007)

Surfer, Dude (2008)

Switchback (1997)

Tiger Raid (2016)

Thor: Tales of Asgard (2011)

Ultimate Avengers: The Movie (2006)

Ultimate Avengers 2 (2006)

Ultraviolet (2006)

Walking Tall (2004)

You Got Served (2004)

You Got Served: Beat the World (2011)

Sept. 2

Adventure Time: Complete Season 8 (Cartoon Network)

Ben-Hur (2016)

Freaky Friday (1977)

Freaky Friday (2003)

Sept. 3

The Eye (2008)

Sept. 5

The Emperor’s New Groove (2000)

Insatiable: The Homaro Cantu Story (2017)

Lilo & Stitch (2002)

The Lodge (2008)

Returning Citizens (2017)

Survivor (2015)

Sept. 6

Crash (2005)

Sept. 7

Burden (2017)

Total Bellas: Season 2 Premiere (E!)

Sept. 9

The Magnificent Seven (2016)

Sept. 11

Top of the Lake: China Girl — 3 Day Premiere Event (Sundance TV)

The Orville: Series Premiere (FOX)

Sept. 12

The Mindy Project: Season 6 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Filth (2013)

Sept. 13

Anomaly (2014)

Once Upon a Time in Shanghai (2015)

Sept. 14

South Park: Complete Season 21 (Comedy Central)

Robo-Dog: Airborne (2017)

Sept. 15

Good Behavior: Complete Season 1 (TNT)

An American Werewolf in London (1981)

Child of God (2013)

Endless Love (1981)

The Lookalike (2014)

The Road Within (2014)

Skating to New York (2013)

The Thaw (2009)

These Final Hours (2013)

The Women of Brewster Place (1989)

Sept. 16

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail (2009)

Sept. 19

Straight/Curve: Challenging the Beauty (2017)

Sept. 20

Pirates (2014)

Sept. 21

The Commune (2017)

Food Evolution (2016)

Sept. 22

Doc McStuffins: Complete Season 4 (Disney Jr.)

Interview with a Hitman (2012)

Kiki (2017)

Killers (2010)

McCanick (2013)

Sword of Vengeance (2015)

Vengeance of an Assassin (2014)

Sept. 23

Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell: Complete Season 3 (Adult Swim)

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 13 Premiere (ABC)

Sept. 25

Miles From Tomorrowland: Complete Season 2 (Disney Jr.)

Power: Complete Season 3 (Starz)

The Double (2013)

Sept. 26

The Brave: Series Premiere (NBC)

The Voice: Season 13 Premiere (NBC)

Sept. 27

The ABC’s of Death (2012)

Frankie & Alice (2010)

Hammer of the Gods (2013)

I Saw the Devil (2010)

Kiss of the Damned (2012)

Let the Right One In (2008)

Splinter (2008)

Survival of the Dead (2009)

V/H/S (2012)

V/H/S 2 (2013)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 5 Premiere (FOX)

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders: Series Premiere (NBC)

Lethal Weapon: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)

The Mick: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)

This Is Us: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

Sept. 28

Dance Flick (2009)

Chicago P.D.: Season 5 Premiere (NBC)

Empire: Season 4 Premiere (FOX)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 19 Premiere (NBC)

Star: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)

Sept. 29 — TGIHulu!

Family Matters: Complete Series (Warner Bros. Television)

Full House: Complete Series (Warner Bros. Television)

Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper: Complete Series (Warner Bros. Television)

Perfect Strangers: Complete Series (Warner Bros. Television)

Step By Step: Complete Series (Warner Bros. Television)

Chicago Fire: Season 6 Premiere (NBC)

Ghosted: Series Premiere (FOX)

The Good Place: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

Gotham: Season 4 Premiere (FOX)

Great News: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

Superstore: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

Will & Grace: Season 9 Premiere (NBC)

Sept. 30

The Evil in Us (2017)

Once Upon a Time in Venice (2017)

Hell’s Kitchen: Season 17 Premiere (FOX)

What’s going

Sept. 30

Almost Famous (2000)

Bolero (1984)

Boomerang (1992)

Click (2006)

Dragon Eyes (2012)

El Gringo (2012)

Fly Me to the Moon (2008)

Free Money (1998)

Godsend (2004)

House of Dead (2003)

House of Dead 2 (2006)

Ingenious (2009)

Kingpin (1996)

The Lucky Ones (2008)

Manhattan (1979)

Payback (1999)

The Peacemaker (1997)

The Philly Kid (2012)

Pootie Tang (2001)

Reasonable Doubt (2014)

Regarding Henry (1991)

Rescue Dawn (2007)

Riding in Cars with Boys (2001)

Road House (1989)

Santee (1975)

School Daze (1988)

Silent Hill (2006)

Stash House (2012)

Strategic Air Command (1955)

Suicide Kings (1997)

Top Dog (1995)

Transit (2012)

The Water Horse (2007)