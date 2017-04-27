What’s coming and going on Hulu in May 2017.

“A Hologram for the King,” a sleeper drama based on the novel by Dave Eggers and starring Tom Hanks, arrives as “The Circle,” the second meeting of Eggers and Hanks, debuts in theaters. It’s one of the new films arriving on Hulu in May.

Other new arrivals include the romantic drama “Me Before You” with Emilia Clarke and Sam Claflin; comic-book movie “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows”; and “Winter’s Bone,” the film that earned Jennifer Lawrence her first Oscar nomination.

Hulu launches the third season of its original series “Casual,” as well as the WGN shows “Underground: Season 2” and “Outsiders: Season 2,” TNT series “The Last Ship: Season 3” and FX comedy “Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll: Season 2.”

Original documentaries debuting in May include “Becoming Bond,” about actor George Lazenby (his sole James Bond film, “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service,” is also arriving in May), and “Batman and Bill,” about Bill Finger, the forgotten co-creator of the Batman comic books.

Older arrivals include “Big Fish” with Ewan McGregor and Albert Finney; action comedies “48 Hrs.” and “Another 48 Hrs.” with Eddie Murphy and Nick Nolte; horror films “Cabin Fever” and “Cabin Fever 2”; comedy “Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!” and its two sequels; and the spaghetti Western classic “A Fistful of Dollars” with Clint Eastwood.

Among the films leaving Hulu at the end of May are “A Simple Plan” with Bill Paxton, “Ides of March” with George Clooney, Oscar winner “The Hours,” and Eli Roth’s notorious horror films “Hostel” and “Hostel: Part 2.”

Here’s what arriving on the service in May, and what’s leaving. Dates are subject to change without notice.

Coming up

May 1

48 Hrs. (1982)

Another 48 Hrs. (1990)

Arrowhead (1952)

A View to a Kill (1985)

The Bad News Bears (1976)

Bad Influence (1990)

Bait Shop (2008)

Barbershop (2002)

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)

Beauty Shop (2005)

Big Fish (2003)

Cabin Fever (2003)

Cabin Fever 2 (2009)

Catacombs (2007)

Cecil B. Demented (2000)

Chuck & Buck (2000)

Clue (1985)

Coming to America (1988)

Dark Blue (2003)

The Doors (1991)

Dr. No (1963)

Fatal Instinct (1993)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)

Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Gladiator (2000)

Goldeneye (1995)

Law of the Lawless (1964)

License to Kill (1989)

Life is Beautiful (1997)

Maximum Security (1990)

Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear (1988)

Moonraker (1979)

Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

Naked Gun 2 ½: The Smell of Fear (1991)

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994)

Nick of Time (1995)

No Way Out (1987)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Repo! The Genetic Opera (2008)

School Ties (1992)

Small Soldiers (1998)

Star Kid (1998)

Sucker Punch (2008)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Winter’s Bone (2010)

Line of Duty: Complete Season 4 (BBC One)

South Park en Español: Complete Season 20 (Comedy Central)

May 2

Vikings: Complete Season 4B (History)

Bodyguards: Secret Lives of the Watchtower Men (2016)

May 3

Outsiders: Complete Season 2 (WGN)

May 4

A Fistful of Dollars (1967)

May 5

Flubber (1997)

The Recruit (2003)

What About Bob? (1991)

May 6

Batman & Bill: Documentary (Hulu Original)

The Red Pill (2016)

May 9

All We Had (2016)

May 12

A Hologram for the King (2016)

Extraterrestrial (2014)

May 13

Me Before You (2016)

May 14

Blue Caprice (2013)

May 15

He Got Game (1998)

The Next Step: Complete Seasons 3 & 4 (BBC)

May 18

Underground: Complete Season 2 (WGN)

Downward Dog: Series Premiere (ABC)

May 19

Before I Disappear (2014)

The Last Ship: Complete Season 3 (TNT)

May 20

Becoming Bond: Documentary (Hulu Original)

Bakery in Brooklyn (2016)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016)

May 21

Firestorm (2013)

May 23

Casual: Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original)

May 28

American Muscle (2014)

The Duel (2016)

A Perfect Man (2013)

May 30

Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll: Complete Season 2 (FX)

What’s leaving

May 31

A Simple Plan (1998)

Battle Ground (2013)

The Big Kahuna (2000)

Curse of the Zodiac (2007)

Care Bears Movie (1985)

Dangerous Curves (1989)

Eight Below (2006)

Gang Related (1997)

Ides of March (2011)

Hostel (2005)

Hostel: Part 2 (2007)

The Hours (2002)

Judgement Day (1999)

King of the Mountain (1981)

Kiss the Bride (2002)

Man in the Moon (1991)

The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

Sister Act (1992)

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993)

Up in the Air (2009)