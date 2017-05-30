What’s coming and going on Hulu in June 2017.

“Star Trek Beyond,” the latest film in the big-screen revival of the classic science- fiction series, makes its streaming debut in June. In addition, Hulu presents the original documentary “Dumb: The Story of Big Brother Magazine,” about the rise and fall of the iconic skateboarding magazine, and the first season of the Canadian crime drama “Cardinal” with Billy Campbell.

Other TV shows coming in June include the FX thrillers “The Strain: Season 3” and “Tyrant: Season 3,” the hit sitcom “Black-ish: Season 3,” and the seventh and final season of “Rizzoli & Isles.”

Older films circulating through the lineup include the Oscar-winning classic “On the Waterfront” with Marlon Brando; the financial drama “Arbitrage” with Richard Gere; the vampires-vs.-werewolves action horror “Underworld”; the dark comedy “World’s Greatest Dad” with Robin Williams; Western revival “Silverado”; family-friendly science- fiction odyssey “Starman”; and decidedly not family-friendly thrillers “Blow Out” and “Blue Velvet.”

Foreign arrivals include the samurai thriller “13 Assassins,” Stephen Chow’s Chinese fantasy epic “Journey to the West,” and the Thailand action phenomenon “Ong Bak” and its two sequels

For kids and families: “The Muppets Take Manhattan” and two more Muppet features, Disney’s animated “Tarzan,” the live-action storybook “Madeline” and the original 1973 “Charlotte’s Web.”

Among the films leaving Hulu at the end of June are “The Gambler” with Mark Wahlberg, Oscar winners “Gladiator” and “Witness,” Paul Schrader’s “Affliction” and the big-screen spoof “The Brady Bunch Movie.”

Here’s what arriving on the service in June, and what’s leaving. Dates are subject to change without notice.

Coming up

June 1

2 Days in the Valley (1996)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)

Aeon Flux (2005)

All Over the Guy (2001)

Apocalypse Now (1979)

Apocalypse Now Redux (2001)

Barnyard (2006)

Black Rain (1989)

Blow Out (1981)

Blue Velvet (1986)

Bolero (1984)

Boogeyman (2005)

Boogeyman 2 (2008)

Boogeyman 3 (2009)

Bullwhip (1958)

Burnt Offerings (1976)

Chaos (2008)

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

Con Air (1997)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

The Deep End of the Ocean (1999)

De-Lovely (2004)

Desperado (1995)

Desperate Hours (1990)

Double Team (1997)

Dragon Eyes (2012)

Drunken Arts and Crippled Fist (1979)

Drunken Monkey, Floating Snake (1979)

El Gringo (2012)

The Fatal Flying Guillotine (1977)

Fighting of Shaolin Monks (1976)

Fire in the Sky (1993)

Fled (1996)

The Freshman (1990)

Free Willy (1993)

Gangs of New York (2002)

Ghost Rider (2007)

The Glass House (2001)

Hammett (1982)

The Hanoi Hilton (1987)

Harriet the Spy (1996)

Heartbreakers (2001)

Henry & Me (2014)

The Ides of March (2011)

Ingenious (2009)

The Invincible Armour (1977)

In the Line of Fire (1993)

Invincible Obsessed Fighter (1982)

It Could Happen to You (1994)

Joe Dirt (2001)

Kangaroo Jack (2003)

Last Action Hero (1993)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde (2003)

Legends of the Fall (1994)

Little Man Tate (1991)

Lost in America (1985)

Madeline (1998)

The Mechanic (1972)

The Medallion (2003)

Mo’ Money (1992)

Money Train (1995)

Moscow on the Hudson (1984)

Mr. Mom (1983)

Muppet Treasure Island (1996)

Muppets from Space (1999)

The Muppets Take Manhattan (1994)

Of Cooks and Kung Fu (1979)

On the Waterfront (1954)

The Out-of-Towners (1999)

Over the Top (1987)

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)

The Philly Kid (2012)

The Prince of Tides (1991)

The Queen of Versailles (2012)

Random Hearts (1999)

Regarding Henry (1991)

See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)

Seven Years in Tibet (1997)

Shivers (1975)

Silverado (1985)

Starman (1984)

Stash House (2012)

Strategic Air Command (1955)

Stray Bullets (2016)

Tracker (2011)

Transit (2012)

Underworld (2003)

Underworld Evolution (2006)

World’s Greatest Dad (2009)

World Trade Center (2006)

XXX: State of the Union (2005)

Zoom (2006)

The Carmichael Show: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

June 2

Black-ish: Complete Season 3 (ABC)

June 3

Dumb: The Story of Big Brother Magazine (Hulu Original Documentary)

June 4

Arbor Demon (2016)

Urge (2016)

June 5

Arbitrage (2012)

A Case of You (2013)

North (1994)

June 6

Rizzoli & Isles: Complete Season 7 (TNT)

Tyrant: Complete Season 3 (FX)

June 7

13 Assassins (2010)

June 8

What Happened Last Night (2016)

June 9

Girl Most Likely (2013)

Free the Nipple (2014)

June 11

Traspecos (2016)

June 13

American Ninja Warrior: Season 9 Premiere (NBC)

Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

June 14

Cocaine Cowboys (2006)

Control Room (2004)

June 15

Bayou Maharajah (2013)

Family Mission: The TJ Labraico Story (2016)

The Girls in the Band (2011)

The Hunting of the President (2004)

Outatime (2016)

June 16

Cardinal: Complete Season 1 (eOne)

The Strain: Complete Season 3 (FX)

Asmodexia (2014)

June 17

Kundo (2014)

Star Trek Beyond (2016)

June 18

Grand Piano (2013)

June 22

Little Big Shots: Forever Young: Series Premiere (NBC)

June 23

Manny (2014)

Song One (2014)

Tarzan (1999)

Hollywood Game Night: Season 5 Premiere (NBC)

June 26

Journey to the West (2013)

June 29

Ong Bak (2003)

Ong Bak 2 (2008)

Ong Bak 3 (2010)

June 30

The Pact 2 (2014)

What’s going

Leaving June 30

Affliction (1997)

Air Bud (1997)

The Big Empty (2003)

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

Cadillac Man (1990)

Chaplin (1992)

Days of Thunder (1990)

Dracula 3000 (2004)

Dummy (2003)

Fifteen and Pregnant (1998)

Footloose (1984)

The Gambler (2014)

Gladiator (2000)

Hubble (2010)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)

The Mighty Ducks (1992)

NYC Underground (2013)

Original Sin (2001)

The Preachers Wife (1996)

Radio Days (1987)

Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her (2000)

Trading Places (1983)

Trail of Blood (2011)

Witness (1985)