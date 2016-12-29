Here’s a list of what’s coming to Hulu and leaving in January 2017.

The romantic drama “The Choice” with Benjamin Walker and Teresa Palmer, the R-rated comedy “Dirty Grandpa” with Robert De Niro and Zac Efron, and the Michael Moore documentary “Where to Invade Next” debut on Hulu in January.

The second season of the Hulu original series “The Path” begins at the end of the month (it parses its episodes out on a weekly basis), and Hulu adds the 11th season of the cable comedy “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and all six seasons of the original run of the animated series “The Powerpuff Girls.”

Older titles coming to Hulu in December include Oscar winners “The Piano” and “Leaving Las Vegas,” the gangster classic “The Untouchables,” the action hits “Lethal Weapon” and “Mission: Impossible,” the comedies “The Brady Bunch Movie” and “Trading Places,”the R-rated animated feature “South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut,” and the playful romantic comedy “Amélie,” from France.

Leaving at the end of the month are Oscar winners “Sling Blade” and “Good Will Hunting,” Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Punch-Drunk Love,” and Francis Ford Coppola’s “Apocalypse Now” and “Apocalypse Now Redux” (two takes on an iconic movie) and “One from the Heart.”

Here’s what arriving on the service in January, and what’s leaving. Dates are subject to change without notice.

What’s coming

Jan. 1

Across the Universe (2007)

Amélie (2001)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

Annie Hall (1977)

Baby Boom (1987)

Bad Girls from Mars (1991)

Beverly Hills Cop 2 (1987)

Beverly Hills Cop 3 (1994)

Beverly Hills Vamp (1989)

Black Sheep (1996)

Blaze You Out (2013)

Blown Away (1993)

Blue Hill Avenue (2003)

Boxcar Bertha (1972)

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

The Burbs (1989)

Bug (2006)

Cold War (2012)

Craig Ferguson: Does This Need to be Said? (2011)

Cruel Intentions (1999)

Curse of the Starving Class (1994)

Deadly Blessing (1981)

Dracula 3000 (2004)

Duma (2005)

The Eternal (1998)

Explorers (1985)

Extreme Justice (1993)

Eyes of an Angel (1994)

Footloose (1984)

Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness (2004)

Happily N’Ever After (2006)

Happily N’Ever After 2 (2009)

Jackass Number Two (2006)

Jackass: The Movie (2002)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)

Jesus’ Son (2000)

King Kong (1976)

Leaving Las Vegas (1995)

Lethal Weapon (1987)

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)

The Long Riders (1980)

Man in the Moon (1991)

Mission: Impossible (1996)

Mutant Species (1995)

Norm of the North (2016)

Open Season (2006)

The Piano (1994)

Primal Fear (1996)

Promised Land (1987)

The Relic (1997)

Runaway Bride (1999)

Senorita Justice (2004)

Shooters (2003)

Silent Tongue (1993)

Six Weeks (1982)

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999)

Split Image (1982)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1998)

Stephen King’s Silver Bullet (1985)

Teresa’s Tattoo (1994)

Trading Places (1983)

Transporter 3 (2008)

Trekkies (1997)

Trekkies 2 (2004)

Trucks (1997)

The Untouchables (1987)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

War Games (1983)

What’s Cooking? (2000)

Witness (1985)

Chowder: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Cartoon Network)

The Powerpuff Girls (Classic): Complete Seasons 1-6 (Cartoon Network)

Wasted: Complete Season 1 (BBC)

Jan. 2

Beyond: Complete Season 1 (Freeform)

The Mick: Series Premiere (FOX)

To Tell the Truth: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Jan. 3

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Complete Season 11 (FX)

The Bachelor: Season 21 Premiere (ABC)

The Celebrity Apprentice: Season 8 Premiere (NBC)

Jan. 4

Bones: Season 12 Premiere (FOX)

Jan. 6

Nashville: Season 5 Premiere (CMT)

Jan. 7

Emerald City: Series Premiere (NBC)

Grimm: Season 6 Premiere (NBC)

Sleepy Hollow: Season 4 Premiere (FOX)

Jan. 9

Match Game: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Jan. 10

Amazing World of Gumball: Complete Season 4 (Cartoon Network)

Jan. 13

Bird People (2014)

My Kitchen Rules: Series Premiere (FOX)

Jan. 16

Clarence: Complete Season 2 (Cartoon Network)

Jan. 17

Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 1 (Bravo)

Jan. 19

What Happened … Ms. Sykes? (2016)

Jan. 20

Scandal: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)

Jan. 22

Where to Invade Next (2015)

Jan. 23

The Choice (2016)

Jan. 25

The Path: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Jan. 27

Days and Nights (2014)

Dirty Grandpa (2016)

Roseanne for President (2016)

Jan. 28

Hostel (2006)

Hostel: Part 2 (2007)

Jan. 30

Regular Show: Complete Season 7B (Cartoon Network)

What’s going

Jan. 31

Apocalypse Now (1979)

Apocalypse Now Redux (2001)

Bolero (1984)

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003)

The Cutting Edge (1992)

Enter the Ninja (1981)

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Hammett (1982)

Hoosiers (1986)

One from the Heart (1982)

Punch-Drunk Love (2002)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Rounders (1998)

Sling Blade (1996)

Top Secret! (1984)