Here’s a list of what’s coming and leaving in February 2017.

Betty White fans, rejoice! Hulu is bringing “The Golden Girls: The Complete Series” to the service in February. You can thank Rose, Dorothy, Blanche and Sophia for being a friend all over again through all 180 episodes. Betty White, by the way, just celebrated her 95th birthday.

Hulu also brings new episodes of “The Mindy Project,” which the streaming service has been producing since it was canceled by Fox in 2015.

Movies coming to Hulu in February include the Oscar-winning romantic comedy “Shakespeare in Love,” the Oscar-nominated dramas “Margin Call” and “There Will be Blood,” and the lovely character drama “The Station Agent,” the first feature from “Spotlight” filmmaker Tom McCarthy.

Streaming TV includes new seasons of the comedy “Devious Maids” and the reality TV satire “UnREAL” and the final season of TNT’s crime procedural “Murder in the First.” Also coming in February are the documentaries “Dying Laughing,” about the lives of comedians; “Olympic Pride, American Prejudice,” about the African-American athletes who competed in the 1936 Olympics in Berlin; and “Kampai! For the Love of Sake” (2015).

Among the films leaving Hulu at the end of February are the comedies “Groundhog Day” and “This is Spinal Tap,” the horror classic “Rosemary’s Baby,” the Oscar-winning “No Country for Old Men,” and Quentin Tarantino’s “Reservoir Dogs” and “Pulp Fiction.”

Dates are subject to change without notice.

Coming up

Feb. 1

Addicted to Love (1997)

The American President (1995)

Black Hawk Down (2001)

Care Bears Movie (1985)

Chocolat (2000)

City of Angels (1998)

Dead Heat (2002)

Drop Zone (1994)

Dying Laughing (2016)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Failure to Launch (2006)

The Firm (1993)

Forces of Nature (1999)

Forget Paris (1995)

The Fountain (2006)

Frankie & Johnny (1991)

From Dusk till Dawn (1996)

Girl, Interrupted (1999)

Hoosiers (1986)

How to Eat Fried Worms (2006)

Hubble (2010)

I Went Down (1998)

Judgment Day (1999)

Kiss the Bride (2004)

The Machinist (2004)

Olympic Pride, American Prejudice (2016)

Payback (1999)

Pretty in Pink (1986)

Rent (2005)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Rob Roy (1995)

The Running Man (1987)

Sabrina (1954)

Sabrina (1995)

Shakespeare in Love (1998)

Soapdish (1991)

The Station Agent (2003)

There Will be Blood (2007)

Untamed Heart (1993)

Wild Bill (1995)

The Only Way is Essex: Complete Season 17 (All3 Media)

Feb. 3

The Dog (2013)

I Love You Phillip Morris (2009)

Feb. 4

Margin Call (2011)

Murder in the First: Complete Season 3 (TNT)

Feb. 6

Hostile Boarder (2016)

The Look of Love (2013)

Restored Me (2016)

24: Legacy: Series Premiere (FOX)

The Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 10 Premiere (National Geographic)

Feb. 7

APB: Series Premiere (FOX)

Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric: Special (National Geographic)

Feb. 8

Devious Maids: Complete Season 4 (ABC)

Lawless Oceans: Complete Season 1 (National Geographic)

UnREAL: Complete Season 2 (A&E)

Feb. 10

MasterChef Junior: Season 5 Premiere (FOX)

Feb. 11

Kampai! For the Love of Sake (2015)

Feb. 12

K.C. Undercover: Complete Season 2 (Disney)

Puppy Days: Complete Season 1 (National Geographic)

Outback Wrangler: Season 2 Premiere (National Geographic)

Snake City: Season 3 Premiere (National Geographic)

Feb. 13

The Golden Girls: Complete Series (Disney)

Feb. 14

The Mindy Project: Season 5B Premiere (Hulu Original)

Feb. 15

American Teen (2008)

Feb. 18

The Boondocks: Complete Series (Adult Swim)

Feb. 20

As Cool as I Am (2013)

Feb. 28

Taken: Series Premiere (NBC)

The Voice: Season 12 Premiere (NBC)

When We Rise: Series Premiere (ABC)

What’s leaving

Feb. 28

All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989)

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2 (1996)

Autumn in New York (2000)

Bratz: The Movie (2007)

Desperately Seeking Susan (1985)

Groundhog Day (1993)

Good Advice (2002)

Indecent Proposal (1993)

No Country for Old Men (2007)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

Rounders (1998)

This is Spinal Tap (1984)

Vampires Kiss (1989)