Here’s what’s coming and going on Hulu in April 2017.

April brings the launch of Hulu’s latest original series: “The Handmaid’s Tale,” based on the novel by Margaret Atwood and starring Elisabeth Moss, Alexis Bledel, Yvonne Strahovski and Joseph Fiennes. Hulu will release the 10-episode show with weekly installments.

Hulu also has the AMC series “Preacher: Season 1,” a supernatural drama with a dark sense of humor based on the cult comic book, along with the thriller “Wayward Pines: Season 2,” time-travel drama “12 Monkeys: Season 2” and “Top of the Lake: Season 1” with Elisabeth Moss and Holly Hunter.

New movies coming to Hulu in April include American indie dramas “Short Term 12” with Brie Larson and “Ain’t Them Bodies Saints” with Rooney Mara and Casey Affleck; acclaimed Australian horror film “The Babadook”; and comedies “Hello, My Name is Doris” with Sally Field and “Barbershop: The Next Cut” with Ice Cube.

Older arrivals include Oscar winners “March of the Penguins,” “The Hours” with Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep, and “Affliction” with Nick Nolte and James Coburn; action thrillers “Payback” with Mel Gibson and “Thelma & Louise”; cult films “RoboCop” and “The Warriors”; and ’70s classic “Serpico” with Al Pacino.

Among the films leaving Hulu at the end of April are the romantic confection “Chocolat” with Juliette Binoche and Johnny Depp, the witty crime story “Get Shorty” with John Travolta, “The Running Man” with Arnold Schwarzenegger, and “Fatal Attraction” with Michael Douglas and Glenn Close.

Here’s what arriving on the service in April, and what’s leaving. Dates are subject to change without notice.

Coming up

April 1

A Horse Tale (2015)

Agent Cody Banks (2003)

Affliction (1998)

Almost Famous (2000)

Ben Collins: Stunt Driver (2015)

The Big Empty (2003)

Bigfoot Country (2012)

The Burrowers (2009)

Cadillac Man (1990)

Call Me (1988)

Casual Encounters (2016)

Chaplin (1993)

Chosen (2016)

Dancer (2016)

Days of Thunder (1990)

Eddie Murphy Raw (1987)

Election (1999)

Federal Hill (1994)

Felicia’s Journey (1999)

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

Fifteen and Pregnant (1997)

Fight to the Finish (2016)

Flyboys (2006)

Frankenstein (2004)

Gator (1976)

The Giant King (2015)

The Ghost and the Darkness (1996)

Guns of the Magnificent Seven (1969)

Happy Endings (2005)

Hemingway’s Garden of Eden (2010)

The Hours (2002)

I.Q. (1994)

In Old California (1942)

JFK (1991)

Kill Me Again (1989)

Kingdom of Blood (2016)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

The Magnificent Seven Ride (1972)

March of the Penguins (2005)

Mulholland Falls (1996)

NYC Underground (2013)

Original Sin (2001)

Out of the Inferno (2016)

Payback (1999)

The People vs. George Lucas (2011)

Pony Express (1953)

The Puffy Chair (2007)

Return of the Living Dead 3 (1993)

Return of the Living Dead 4 (2006)

Return of the Living Dead 5 (2007)

Road Trip (2000)

RoboCop (1987)

RoboCop 2 (1990)

RoboCop 3 (1992)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993)

Serpico (1973)

Sliver (1993)

The Switch (2010)

Tapeheads (1988)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Tommy Boy (1995)

Trail of Blood (2013)

Twice Upon a Yesterday (1999)

Under the Sea (2009)

Usual Suspects (1995)

The Warriors (1979)

Wicker Park (2004)

April 2

Hello, My Name is Doris (2016)

April 4

The Last Exorcism (2010)

Precious Cargo (2016)

Dimension 404: Series Premiere (RocketJump)

April 5

Preacher: Complete Season 1 (AMC)

Prison Break: Season 5 Premiere (FOX)

April 6

NHL Road to the Outdoor Classics Ep. 4 (2017)

April 8

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016)

Beyond the Edge (2016)

Camp Lakebottom: Complete Season 1 (Disney XD)

First Dates: Series Premiere (NBC)

April 9

In A World … (2013)

The Perfect Match (2016)

April 10

Swelter (2014)

April 13

Short Term 12 (2013)

April 14

The Babadook (2014)

April 15

DOT: Complete Season 1A (Sprout)

Sid the Science Kid: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (PBS)

Sid the Science Kid: The Movie (2012)

April 18

Ain’t Them Bodies Saints (2013)

Election Day: Lens Across America (2016)

12 Monkeys: Complete Season 2 (Syfy)

My Hero Academia: Complete Season 1 (dubbed version, Funimation)

Famous in Love: Series Premiere (ABC Family)

April 19

Den Brother (2010)

The Even Stevens Movie (2003)

Johnny Tsunami (1999)

Stuck in the Suburbs (2004)

Teen Beach Movie (2013)

Tiger Cruise (2004)

Pretty Little Liars: Season 7 Premiere (ABC Family)

April 21

LA Story: Complete Season 2 (Awesomeness TV)

Warpath (1951)

April 22

Cesar Millan’s Dog Nation: Series Premiere (Nat Geo)

April 24

Top of the Lake: Complete Season 1 (Sundance TV)

April 25

Wayward Pines: Complete Season 2 (FX)

Origins: The Journey of Humankind: Series Premiere (Nat Geo)

April 26

The Handmaid’s Tale: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

April 29

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Complete Season 4 (Nickelodeon)

What’s leaving

April 2

Inspector Gadget (1999)

Tombstone (1993)

April 14

Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)

Blank Check (1994)

Homeward Bound 2: Lost in San Francisco (1996)

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)

April 19

When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)

April 30

Baby Boom (1987)

Born Romantic (2001)

Chocolat (2000)

Drop Zone (1994)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Forces of Nature (1999)

Get Shorty (1995)

I Went Down (1998)

Major League (1989)

Rent (2005)

Rob Roy (1995)

The Running Man (1987)

Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)

Soapdish (1991)

Terms of Endearment (1983)

Untamed Heart (1993)

Wild Bill (1995)