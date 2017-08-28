Here’s a list of what’s arriving and leaving on HBO Now in September 2017.

“La La Land,” the Oscar-winning musical with Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, and “Hidden Figures,” the Oscar-nominated drama starring Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer as real-life mathematicians who worked behind the scenes at NASA, debut on HBO in September, along with the action thriller “Assassin’s Creed,” based on the video game, and the comedy “Why Him?” with Bryan Cranston and James Franco.

HBO also debuts its new original series “The Deuce” — a dramatization of the rise of the American porn industry from David Simon (creator of “The Wire”) and crime author George Pelecanos starring James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal — and the second season of “Vice Principals.”

Older films returning to HBO include the biographic football drama “The Express”; the spy-movie spoof “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me”; the original “Tron”; the 1966 science-fiction classic “Fantastic Voyage”; and the Al Pacino films “Scarface,” “Sea of Love” and “Scent of a Woman.”

Among the films leaving at the end of September are the Oscar-nominated “Straight Outta Compton,” “The Legend of Tarzan” with Alexander Skarsgård and Margot Robbie, spy comedy “Central Intelligence” with Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, “The Huntsman: Winter’s War” with Chris Hemsworth and Jessica Chastain, Guillermo Del Toro’s “Crimson Peak,” the cult comedy “The Big Lebowski,” the animated “The Simpson’s Movie” and the original “M*A*S*H.”

Here’s the complete calendar of what’s coming to HBO Now, HBO Go and HBO On Demand in September — original programming, first-run movies, and films from the past couple of decades — and what’s leaving.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

Original programming

J Balvin: Bruuttal (9/8)

HBO First Look: Battle of the Sexes (9/11)

Kingsman: The Golden Circle: HBO First Look (9/13)

Clinica de Migrantes: Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness (9/25)

Felipe Esparza: Translate This (9/30)

Season premieres

Vice Principals: Season 2 (9/17)

The Deuce: Series Premiere (9/10)

Season finales

Sesame Street: Season 47 (9/2)

Hard Knocks ’17 — Training Camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9/6)

Insecure: Season 2 Finale (9/10)

Ballers: Season 3 Finale (9/24)

Theatrical premieres

Traders (2016, 9/1)

A Monster Calls (2016, 9/2)

Hidden Figures (2016, 9/9)

La La Land (2016, 9/16)

Assassin’s Creed (2016, 9/23)

Why Him? (2016, 9/30)

Estrenos (Spanish-language premieres)

Al Final Del Tunel (aka At the End of the Tunnel, 2016, 9/1)

Maquinaria Panamericana (aka Panamerican Machinery, 2016, 9/15)

Yo Soy Un Politico (aka I Am A Politician, 2016, 9/22)

Coming Sept. 1

Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

Body of Lies (2008)

The Crew (2000)

Dumb and Dumber (1994)

The Express (2008)

Fantastic Voyage (1966)

Fried Green Tomatoes — Director’s Cut (1991)

Halloween: Resurrection (2002)

Head of State (2003)

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)

How High (2001)

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

Keeping the Faith (2000)

Maximum Overdrive (1986)

My Sister’s Keeper (2009)

Scarface (1983)

Scent of a Woman (1992)

Sea of Love (1989)

Sex and the City (The Movie) — Extended Version (2008)

Stick It (2006)

Tron (1982)

Leaving Sept. 30:

42 (2013)

American Psycho (2000)

American Psycho II: All American Girl (2003)

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007)

Batman & Robin (1997)

Be Kind, Rewind (2008)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Blues Brothers (1980)

Blues Brothers 2000 (1998)

Casper (1995)

Central Intelligence (2016)

Cocoon (1985)

Cocoon: The Return (1988)

Crimson Peak (2015)

End of Days (1999)

Grumpy Old Men (1993)

Hollywood Ending (2002)

The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016)

Lady in the Water (2006)

The Legend of Tarzan (2016)

M*A*S*H (1970)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)

Resident Evil (2002)

The Simpson’s Movie (2007)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Straight Outta Compton (2015)

Urban Cowboy (1980)