What’s coming and going on HBO in May 2017.

Robert De Niro portrays Bernie Madoff in “The Wizard of Lies,” an HBO original movie directed by Barry Levinson about the infamous Ponzi scheme. It’s the channel’s marquee offering for May, a month that also features the debuts of the original documentaries “Warning: This Drug May Kill You,” a look into the opioid epidemic, and “Mommy Dead and Dearest,” the true crime story of Dee Dee and Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

HBO also will showcase the winning short films from its Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short Film Competition and HBO Access program.

New films arriving in May include Clint Eastwood’s “Sully” with Tom Hanks, “Legend” with Tom Hardy as the twin gangster brothers Ron and Reggie Kray and “Jason Bourne” with Matt Damon.

Among the older films returning to HBO are Oscar winners “Tender Mercies” and “Good Will Hunting”; Frank Miller’s “Sin City,” featuring alternate cuts of the film; Steve Martin in “The Man with Two Brains”; Bill Murray in “Quick Change”; and Clint Eastwood in “Joe Kidd,” “High Plains Drifter,” “The Eiger Sanction” and “The Beguiled,” just in time for Sofia Coppola’s remake.

Leaving at the end of the month: the smart-aleck superhero movie “Deadpool” with Ryan Reynolds, “Joy” with Jennifer Lawrence, “Gods of Egypt,” “Ride Along 2” and the classic King Arthur epic “Excalibur.”

Here’s the complete calendar of what’s coming to HBO Now, HBO Go and HBO On Demand in May — original programming, first-run movies, and films from the past couple of decades — and what’s leaving.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

Original programming

Warning: This Drug May Kill You (5/1)

Chris Gethard: Career Suicide (5/6)

Alien: Convent: HBO First Look (5/10)

Mommy Dead and Dearest (5/15)

Juanes Concert Film (5/19)

The Wizard of Lies (5/20)

The Mummy: HBO First Look (5/29)

Season finale

Animals (5/19)

HBO Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short Film Competition winners

Monday (5/1)

Wonderland (5/1)

Toenail (5/1)

HBOAccess winners

F**ked Up (5/12)

Lady Bouncer (5/12)

Manic (5/12)

Theatrical premieres

Legend (2015, 5/3)

Sully (2016, 5/6)

Jason Bourne (2016, 5/13)

Storks (2016, 5/27)

Estrenos (Spanish-language premieres)

2500KM (2016, 5/1)

El Corredor (aka The Runner, 2009, 5/1)

Entonces Nosotros (aka About Us, 2016, 5/12)

La Luz Incidente (aka Incident Light, 2015, 5/26)

Starting May 1

15 Minutes (2001)

Aliens in the Attic (2009)

Appaloosa (2008)

Babylon A.D. (2008)

The Beguiled (1971)

The Borne Ultimatum (2007)

Caught in the Crossfire (2010)

Dying Young (1991)

The Eiger Sanction (1975)

Frank Miller’s Sin City (2005, includes four additional cuts told from the points of view of each individual character; confirm description with scheduling)

Good Will Hunting (1997)

High Plains Drifter (1973)

Inventing the Abbots (1997)

Joe Kidd (1972)

Macarthur (1977)

The Man with Two Brains (1983)

Nothing But Trouble (1991)

Notorious (2009)

On Deadly Ground (1994)

Quick Change (1990)

Scream 2 (1997)

Scream 3 (2000)

The Sweetest Thing (2002, extended cut also available)

Tender Mercies (1983)

Last chance to catch

Shanghai Noon (2000, ends 5/6)

Ending May 31

Being There (1979)

The Brothers Grimm (2005)

Castaway (2000)

Deadpool (2015)

Dr. Dolittle 2 (2001)

Excalibur (1981)

Gods of Egypt (2016)

Gotcha! (1985)

The Green Mile (1999)

Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015)

Joy (2015)

License to Wed (2007)

Matchstick Men (2003)

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Mr. Right (2016)

Racing Stripes (2005)

Ride Along 2 (2016)

Poltergeist (2015)

P.S. I Love You (2007)

The Sand Pebbles (1966)

A Serious Man (2009)

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 (2008)

The Sixth Sense (1999)