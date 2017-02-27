Here’s what’s coming and going on HBO Now in March 2017.

HBO brings the documentaries in March. The acclaimed “The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble,” which profiles an international meeting of musicians, arrives with two HBO original productions. “Rock and a Hard Place” (co-produced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) looks at the Miami-Dade County Corrections Rehabilitation Boot Camp that offers incarcerated minors a fresh start, and “Cries from Syria” goes inside the Syrian civil war.

Also new for March Madness is the nonfiction series “UConn: The March to Madness,” which follows the 2016-2017 season of the University of Connecticut’s women’s basketball teams’ pursuit of a fifth consecutive national championship

New movies debuting on HBO include a slew of sequels — superhero spectacle “X-Men: Apocalypse” with James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence and Oscar Isaac; alien-invasion thriller “Independence Day: Resurgence” with Liam Hemsworth and Jeff Goldblum; comedy “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising” with Seth Rogen, Zac Efron and Rose Byrne; and animated “Ice Age: Collision Course” — and Eli Roth’s gruesome horror film “The Green Inferno.”

Older titles returning to HBO in March are the cult-horror satire “American Psycho” with Christian Bale, the musical “Hairspray,” the action film “Live Free or Die Hard” with Bruce Willis, the original “Resident Evil” with Milla Jovovich, and Robert Altman’s classic “M*A*S*H.”

Leaving at the end of the month are the Oscar-winning dramas “The Danish Girl” with Eddie Redmayne and Alicia Vikander and “Capote” with Philip Seymour Hoffman; the Oscar-nominated “Brooklyn” with Saoirse Ronan and “Cast Away” with Tom Hanks; David Cronenberg’s “Eastern Promises” with Viggo Mortensen; and the original “The Longest Yard” with Burt Reynolds.

Here’s the complete calendar of what’s coming to HBO Now, HBO Go and HBO On Demand in March — original programming, first-run movies, and films from the past couple of decades — and what’s leaving. Dates are subject to change without notice.

New original programming

UConn: The March to Madness (3/2)

The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble (3/6)

Jerrod Carmichael: 8 (3/11)

Cries from Syria (3/13)

Animals.: Season 2 Premiere (3/17)

The Zookeeper’s Wife: HBO First Look (3/20)

Rock and a Hard Place (3/27)

Gifted: HBO First Look (3/28)

Theatrical premieres

The Green Inferno (2013, 3/1)

X-Men: Apocalypse (2016, 3/4)

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016, 3/11)

Ice Age: Collision Course (2016, 3/18)

The Last Witch Hunter (2015, 3/19)

Within (2016, 3/22)

Independence Day: Resurgence (2016, 3/25)

Estrenos (Spanish-language premieres)

Madre (aka Mother) (2016, 3/1)

El Acompañante (2015, 3/3)

Mi America (2015, 3/10)

Una Noche De Amor (aka One Night of Love) (2016, 3/17)

Starting March 1

American Psycho (2000)

American Psycho II: All American Girl (2003)

Bullet to the Head (2013)

The Cider House Rules (1999)

Closed Circuit (2013)

Cocoon (1985)

Cocoon: The Return (1988)

Dragnet (1987)

End of Days (1999)

Grumpier Old Men (1995)

Grumpy Old Men (1993)

Hairspray (2007)

Live Free or Die Hard (2007)

M*A*S*H (1970)

Marley & Me (2008)

The Mothman Prophecies (2002)

Nights in Rodanthe (2008)

Parenthood (1989)

Powder (1995)

Rabbit Hole (2010)

Resident Evil (2002)

The Secret Life of Bees (2008)

The Tuxedo (2002)

Under Siege (1992)

Ending March 24

AVPR: Aliens vs. Predator Requiem (2007)

Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium (2007)

March 31

The 33 (2015)

Balls of Fury (2007)

Black Mass (2015)

The Boy’s Life (1993)

Bride Wars (2009)

Brooklyn (2015)

Cold Mountain (2003)

The Danish Girl (2015)

Point Break (2015)

Suffragette (2015)

Capote (2005)

Cast Away (2000)

Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen (2004)

Dave Chappelle’s Block Party (2006)

Eastern Promises (2007)

Ella Enchanted (2004)

Jeepers Creepers (2001)

The Kingdom (2007)

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Place Beyond the Pines (2013)

The Soloist (1993)

Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye (1985)

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar (1995)

Vice (2015)

We Were Soldiers (2002)

Youth (2015)