What’s coming and going on HBO in June 2017.

Carl Reiner talks with fellow nonagenarians and centenarians Mel Brooks, Dick Van Dyke, Kirk Douglas, Norman Lear and Betty White for “If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast.” The HBO original documentary debuts on HBO Now, HBO Go and HBO On Demand in June the day after the acclaimed series “The Leftovers” ends its three- season run.

New films arriving in June include Tim Burton’s “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” the thriller “The Accountant” with Ben Affleck, Nate Parker’s “The Birth of a Nation” and the holiday horror flick “Krampus.” Older films returning to HBO include Christopher Nolan’s sun-drenched thriller “Insomnia”; Academy Award winners “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “Driving Miss Daisy” and “Shakespeare in Love”; and action hit “Speed” with Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock.

Among the films leaving at the end of the month are “Dallas Buyers Club” with Matthew McConaughey; the sprawling “Cloud Atlas” from the Wachowskis and Tom Tykwer; Tim Burton’s “Batman”; the cult comedy “Repo Man”; and the R-rated superhero film “Deadpool,” which was set to expire at the end of May but (at least according to HBO’s news release) appears to have gotten a month reprieve.

Here’s the complete calendar of what’s coming to HBO Now, HBO Go and HBO On Demand in June — original programming, first-run movies and films from the past couple of decades — and what’s leaving.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

Coming up

Original programming

If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast (6/5)

T.J. Miller: Meticulously Ridiculous (6/17)

Series premiere

El Jardin De Bronce (6/30)

Season finales

The Leftovers: Season 3 (Series Finale, 6/4)

Psi: Season 3 (6/16)

Veep: Season 5 (6/25)

Silicon Valley: Season 4 (6/25)

Theatrical premieres

Term Life (6/1)

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (6/3)

The Accountant (6/10)

Krampus (6/12)

The Conjuring 2 (6/17)

The Birth of a Nation (6/24)

Estrenos (Spanish-language premieres)

Spark (6/1)

The Inquisition of Camilo Sanz (2017, 6/2)

Kiki, El Amora Se Hace (aka Kiki, Love to Love, 2016, 6/9)

Entre nos: Part 1 (2017, 6/16)

Locos de Amor (2016, 6/23)

Starting June 1

Be Cool (2005)

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

The Bodyguard (1992)

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980)

The Conjuring (2013)

Driving Miss Daisy (1989)

Executive Decision (1996)

Frequency (2000)

Get Smart (2008)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Highlander (2005)

I Spy (2002)

Insomnia (2002)

Michael (2003)

The Order (2003)

Phone Booth (2003)

Protocol (1984)

Rush Hour 3 (2007)

Serendipity (2001)

Shaft (2000)

Speed (1994)

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

The Witches of Eastwick (1987)

June 6

Shakespeare in Love (1998)

What’s going

Ending June 30

10,000 B.C. (2008)

Above the Law (1988)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Assassins (1995)

Baby Mama (2008)

Batman (1989)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

Cloud Atlas (2012)

The Cowboy Way (1994)

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Deadpool (2015)

The Divergent Series: Allegiant (2016)

The Family Man (2000)

Fool’s Gold (2008)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

The Haunted Mansion (2003)

High Anxiety (1977)

How to Be Single (2016)

Junior (1994)

Live Free or Die Hard (2007)

My Blue Heaven (1990)

Race (2016)

Repo Man (1984)

Thunderbirds (2004)

The Village (2004)