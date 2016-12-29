What’s coming and going on HBO Now in January 2017.

Jude Law is “The Young Pope” in the limited series that imagines the first American pope in history. It debuts on HBO in January, along with new seasons of “Sesame Street” and “Real Time with Bill Maher,” and two original documentaries: “Beware the Slenderman,” about the two adolescent girls who murdered a schoolmate in the name of an internet legend, and “Becoming Warren Buffett.”

New movies debuting on HBO include the action comedy “The Nice Guys,” with Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling, the comedy “The Boss,” with Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Bell, the drama “Demolition,” with Jake Gyllenhaal and Naomi Watts, and M. Night Shyamalan’s horror film “The Visit.”

Also coming: a collection of Shyamalan’s earlier films (including “The Sixth Sense” and “Unbreakable”); the Coen Brothers’ cult comedy “The Big Lebowski”; the ’80s satire “Risky Business” with a young Tom Cruise; and the 1982 “The Road Warrior” and a return trip to “Mad Max: Fury Road,” which makes a great post-apocalyptic road-movie double feature.

Leaving at the end the month are “The Martian” with Matt Damon; the action comedy “Spy” with Melissa McCarthy; the true-life survival thriller “Everest”; and animated features “The Iron Giant,” “Kung Fu Panda” and “Coraline.”

Here’s what’s coming to HBO Now in January — original programming, first-run movies, and films from the past couple of decades — and what’s leaving. Dates are subject to change without notice.

New original programming

Sesame Street: Season 47 Premiere (1/7)

The Young Pope: Series Premiere (1/15)

Real Time with Bill Maher: 2017 Premiere (1/21)*

Beware the Slenderman (1/23)

Becoming Warren Buffett (1/30)

*Debuts on HBO NOW/HBO GO the morning after linear airing

Theatrical premieres

Demolition (2015, 1/7)

Genius (2016, 1/8)

The Visit (2015, 1/13)

Now You See Me 2 (2016, 1/14)

The Boss (Extended Cut, 2016, 1/21)

The Nice Guys (2016, 1/28)

Estrenos (Spanish-language premieres)

Me case con un boludo (I Married a Dumbass) (2016, 1/6)

Nada S.A. (Nothing Co.) (2014, 1/6)

Yo no soy guerrillero (I’m Not a Rebel) (2016, 1/13)

What’s coming

Jan. 1

Above the Law (1988)

Baby Mama (2008)

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Blues Brothers (1980)

Blues Brothers 2000 (1997)

Bringing Out the Dead (1999)

The Cell (2000)

Cloud Atlas (2012)

Cold Mountain (2003)

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who! (2008)

Evil Dead 2 (1987)

Fool’s Gold (2008)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Friday (1995)

The Happening (2008)

Innerspace (1987)

Lady in the Water (2006)

Lost & Found (1999)

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

Risky Business (1983)

The Road Warrior (1982)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

Steel (1997)

Unbreakable (2000)

The Village (2004)

What’s going

Jan. 28

Black Knight (2001)

Jan. 31

Blackhat (2015)

The Bucket List (2007)

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)

Coraline (2009)

Dead Poet’s Society (1989)

The Dead Pool (1988)

Dirty Harry (1971)

Enemy at the Gates (2001)

The Enforcer (1976)

Everest (2015)

Freeheld (2015)

The Great Outdoors (1988)

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)

Hollywoodland (2006)

The Intern (2015)

The Iron Giant (1999)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Life or Something Like It (2002)

Love Potion No. 9 (1992)

Magnum Force (1973)

The Martian (2015)

Maze Runner: Scorch Trials (2015)

A Perfect Murder (1998)

The Pianist (2002)

Sometimes a Great Notion (1970)

Spy (2015)

Stargate (1994)

Sudden Impact (1983)

Ted 2 (2015)

Van Wilder: National Lampoon’s (2002)

Wall Street (1987)

What’s Up, Doc? (1972)