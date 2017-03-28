What's coming and going on HBO Now in April 2017.

“Suicide Squad,” the comic-book movie that let the villains be the heroes, and the big-screen revival of the cult comedy series “Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie” arrive on HBO in April.

Also in April, the documentary “Abortion: Stories Women Tell” debuts, and the third and final season of the low-rated but critically acclaimed “The Leftovers” begins, along with new seasons of the comedies “Silicon Valley” and the Emmy Award-winning “Veep” with Julia Louis-Dreyfus. HBO’s signature comedy “Girls” comes to an end after six seasons.

Also coming next month: the satirical “War Dogs” with Jonah Hill and Miles Teller, the Philip Roth adaptation “Indignation” and the indie urban adventure “Kicks.” Among older films returning to HBO are Oscar winners “Slumdog Millionaire,”“Unforgiven” and “The Deer Hunter”; the high-school-confidential comedy “Fast Times at Ridgemont High”; and the ’70s films “Play Misty for Me” and “Breaking Away.”

Here’s the complete calendar of what’s coming to HBO Now, HBO Go and HBO On Demand in April — original programming, first-run movies and films from the past couple of decades — and what’s leaving. Dates are subject to change without notice.

New original programming

Abortion: Stories Women Tell (4/3)

HBO First Look: Fate of the Furious (4/4)

Saving My Tomorrow Part 5 (4/4)

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (4/22)

Saving My Tomorrow: Kids Love the Earth (4/22)

The Memory of Justice (4/24)

2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (4/29)

Season premieres

Psi: Season 3 Premiere (4/14)

The Leftovers: Season 3 Premiere (4/16)

Veep: Season 6 Premiere (4/16)

Silicon Valley: Season 4 Premiere (4/23)

Finales

Big Little Lies: Limited Series Finale (4/2)

Crashing: Season 1 Finale (4/9)

Girls: Season 6 and Series Finale (4/16)

Theatrical premieres

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie (2016, 4/1)

Criminal Activities (2015, 4/1)

The Wild Life (2015, 4/1)

Kicks (2016, 4/1)

Dragon Blade (2015, 4/1)

War Dogs (2016, 4/8)

Search Party (2014, 4/11)

Suicide Squad (Theatrical and Extended Versions, 2016, 4/15)

Indignation (2016, 4/17)

Victor Frankenstein (2015, 4/29)

Estrenos (Spanish-language shows)

Y mañana Navidad (2015, aka Merry Christmas, 4/1)

La cosa humana (aka Human Thing, 2016, 4/7)

La gunguna (2015, 4/14)

Starting April 1

Be Kind, Rewind (2008)

Breaking Away (1979)

Cape Fear (1991)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)

Herbie: Fully Loaded (2005)

Hollywood Ending (2002)

Last Man Standing (1996)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Operation Dumbo Drop (1995)

Play Misty for Me (1971)

Rat Race (2001)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Speed Racer (2008)

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007)

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe (2006)

The Deer Hunter (1978)

The Simpsons Movie (2007)

Unforgiven (1992)

Urban Cowboy (1980)