Here’s a list of what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in January 2017.

Amazon continues to expand its original programming with two new shows debuting in the first month of 2017. Giovanni Ribisi is “Sneaky Pete” in the crime drama about a con man who appropriates the identity of a cellmate after leaving prison and ends up in a dysfunctional family of bail bondsmen. And Christina Ricci is Zelda Sayre Fitzgerald in “Z: The Beginning of Everything,”a period piece about the Southern belle turned Jazz Age flapper.

Among the new movies arriving in January are the crime drama “The Infiltrator,” starring Bryan Cranston as an undercover agent in the drug trade; the R-rated comedy “Dirty Grandpa,” with Robert De Niro and Zac Efron; the military thriller “13 Hours: Secret Soldiers of Benghazi,” with John Krasinski and James Badge Dale; and the offbeat buddy movie “Swiss Army Man,” with Paul Dano as a shipwreck survivor and Daniel Radcliffe as a gassy corpse.

Older movies cycling through the catalog include the animated “Happy Feet,” the comic-book fantasy “Hellboy,” and the musicals “Across the Universe” and “Rent.”

Here’s the calendar of announced titles coming to Amazon Prime in January. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month. Dates are subject to change without notice.

Jan. 1

13 Hours: Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016)

Across the Universe (2007)

American History X (1998)

Are We Done Yet? (2007)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Happy Feet (2006)

Hellboy (2004)

Maid in Manhattan (2002)

Norm of the North (2016)

Radio (2003)

Rent (2005)

Stardust (2007)

Jan. 3

She’s All That (1999)

Jan. 9

The Infiltrator (2016)

We’re Going on a Bear Hunt: Season 1

Jan. 13

Just Add Magic: Season 2 (Amazon original)

Sneaky Pete: Season 1 (Amazon original)

Jan. 17

Red Rock: Season 2

Jan. 22

Where to Invade Next (2015)

Jan. 23

The Choice (2016)

Jan. 26

America Divided: Season 1

Jan. 27

Dirty Grandpa (2016)

Z: The Beginning of Everything: Season 1 (Amazon original)

Jan. 30

Swiss Army Man (2016)