Here’s a list of what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in April 2017.

Two original shows debut for Amazon Prime subscribers in April: The 10-part series “American Playboy: The Hugh Hefner Story,” a mix of documentary and dramatic re-creation (with Matt Whelan as the young Hefner), profiles the man, the brand and the lifestyle he advocated through his magazine and his clubs; and Titus Welliver is back as LAPD Detective Harry Bosch in “Bosch: Season 3,” based on the novels of Michael Connelly.

Also new are British/American culture-clash comedy “Catastrophe: Season 3” and the animated adventure series “Thunderbirds Are Go! Season 3.”

New movies include the comedy “Hello, My Name Is Doris” with Sally Field, acclaimed indie road movie “American Honey,” retro gothic-horror/romance “The Love Witch,” edgy Australian crime drama “Animal Kingdom” and sexy South Korean con-artist thriller “The Handmaiden.”

Other new films arriving on April 1 include the Oscar-winning “There Will Be Blood” with Daniel Day Lewis, high-school-comedy-meets-political-satire “Election,” fairy-tale comedy “Ella Enchanted” with Anne Hathaway, “Saturday Night Fever” with John Travolta, “Chaplin” with Robert Downey Jr. and the original “RoboCop.”

Here’s the calendar of announced titles coming to Amazon Prime in April. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month. Dates are subject to change without notice.

April 1

Almost Famous (2000)

Chaplin (1992)

Days of Thunder (1991)

Eddie Murphy Raw (1987)

Election (1999)

Ella Enchanted (2004)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

Mulholland Falls (1996)

RoboCop (1987)

RoboCop 2 (1990)

Saturday Night Fever (1979)

Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993)

Sliver (1993)

The Ghost and the Darkness (1996)

There Will Be Blood (2007)

Tommy Boy (1995)

What If (2013)

April 2

Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015)

April 4

The Last Exorcism (2010)

Precious Cargo (2016)

Tumble Leaf (Amazon Original)

April 7

American Playboy: The Hugh Hefner Story (Amazon Original)

April 8

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016)

April 9

In a World … (2013)

The Perfect Match (2016)

April 13

The Handmaiden (2016)

April 14

The Love Witch (2016)

Fortitude: Season 2

April 21

American Pastoral (2016)

Bosch: Season 3 (Amazon Original)

Thirteen (2003)

Thunderbirds Are Go! Season 3 (Amazon Original)

April 27

American Honey (2016)

April 28

Catastrophe: Season 3 (Amazon Original)

April 30

Animal Kingdom (2010)