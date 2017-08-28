Here’s a list of what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in September 2017.

James Gray’s acclaimed “The Lost City of Z,” a historical drama with Charlie Hunnam and Robert Pattinson, makes its streaming debut on Amazon Prime in September. Also coming to Amazon Prime are the recent remakes of “The Magnificent Seven” with Denzel Washington and Chris Pratt and “Ben-Hur” with Jack Huston.

Streaming TV offerings include new episodes of Amazon’s most popular original series, season four of the Emmy-winning “Transparent” and season two of Tig Notaro’s “One Mississippi”; the BBC drama “The Walk Invisible: The Bronte Sisters”; and “Thursday Night Football”, Amazon Prime’s first live sport event.

Older films rotating through the library include the comedy “Wedding Crashers” with Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn, family adventure “The Black Stallion,” the cult movie “Ganja & Hess” and the original “Dirty Dancing.”

Foreign films include François Ozon’s “Frantz” from France, “Manuscripts Don’t Burn” from Iran and the comic fantasy “The Fairy” from Belgium. Plus: a collection of sexy Euro-horror films of the ’70s including Alain Robbe-Grillet’s surreal “Successive Slidings of Pleasure.” The slate of nonfiction features include “Elian,” about the 5-year-old Cuban boy thrust into the center of a political controversy in 1999.

Here’s the calendar of announced titles coming to Amazon Prime in September. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

Sept. 1

American Loser (2007)

American Ruling Class (2007)

And You Thought Your Parents Were Weird (1991)

Autopsy (2008)

Best Seller (1987)

Bio-Dome (1996)

The Black Stallion (1979)

Blood Car (2007)

The Bloodsucker Leads the Dance (1975)

Boy (2010)

Breathing (2011)

Butterfly Effect 3: Revelations (2009)

Calloused Hands (2013)

Carrie (1976)

Charlotte Rampling: The Look (2011)

Clip (2012)

Computer Chess (2013)

The Cove (2009)

The Cup (2012)

The Dark Half (1993)

Dark Ride (2006)

Dead Weight (2012)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Disturbing Behavior (1998)

Double Headed Eagle (1973)

Double Take (2009)

Down To Earth (2001)

Duane Michaels: The Man Who Invented Himself (2012)

Dying Breed (2009)

The Fairy (2011)

Free Radicals (2003)

Ganja & Hess (1973)

The Giants (2011)

Gogol Bordello: Non Stop (2008)

The Golden Child (1986)

The Hills Have Eyes 2 (1985)

Hippie Masala (2006)

Holes in My Shoes (2006)

Huff (2013)

In the Land of the Deaf (1994)

Indecent Proposal (1993)

Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love (1997)

Khodorkovsky (2011)

Kingdom of Shadows (1986)

Korkoro (2008)

La Maison De La Radio (2013)

Lars and The Real Girl (2007)

The Last Godfather (2011)

Lipstick & Dynamite: The First Ladies of Wrestling (2004)

Look Both Ways (2005)

Man About Town (2007)

Manuscripts Don’t Burn (2013)

Meditate and Destroy (2007)

Mistress (1992)

Mr. X (2014)

Music from the Big House (2010)

The New Public (2013)

Nollywood Babylon (2008)

The Object of Beauty (1991)

Offspring (2009)

Primitive London (1965)

Princess Kaiulani (2009)

Pumpkinhead (2009)

The Rage — Carrie 2 (1999)

Red Garters (1954)

The Revisionaries (2012)

River’s Edge (1987)

Sacred Flesh (2000)

Sacrifice (2011)

Schoolgirl Hitchhikers (1973)

The Search for One Eyed Jimmy (1993)

The Sinful Nuns of Saint Valentine (1974)

Sleepover (2004)

Successive Slidings of Pleasure (1974)

Switchback (1997)

This Ain’t No Mouse Music (2013)

Truth in Numbers? Everything According to Wikipedia (2010)

Vanishing Waves (2012)

Videocracy (2009)

Virgin Among the Living Dead (1978)

Virgin Witch (1972)

Web Junkie (2014)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

When I Saw You (2013)

Wide Awake (2006)

With One Voice (2009)

The Workshop (2007)

Unsolved Mysteries — Original Robert Stack Episodes: Season 8

Sept. 2

Ben-Hur (2016)

Sept. 7

The Hunter’s Prayer (2017)

Tubelight (2017)

Sept. 8

One Mississippi: Season 2

Sept. 9

The Magnificent Seven (2016)

Sept. 10

Meri Pyaari Bindu (2017)

Sept. 11

Frantz (2016)

Sept. 12

The Ray Bradbury Theater: Season 6

ReGenesis: Seasons 2-4

Sept. 15

An American Werewolf in London (1981)

Endless Love (1981)

The Lost City of Z (2016)

The Thaw (2009)

The Women of Brewster Place (1989)

Beauty and the Baker: Season 1

Sept. 16

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes To Jail (2009)

Sept. 19

Straight/Curve: Challenging the Beauty (2017)

Sept. 21

Kill Switch (2017)

Sept. 22

Transparent: Season 4

Sept. 23

Elian (2017)

Sept. 25

Falling Water: Season 1

The Walk Invisible: The Bronte Sisters

Sept. 26

Wishenpoof!: Season 2a

Unsolved Mysteries — Original Robert Stack Episodes: Season 9

Sept. 28

Dance Flick (2009)

Thursday Night Football: Game 1