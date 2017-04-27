What’s coming to Amazon Prime in May 2017.
Amazon Prime presents the streaming debut of two big Oscar winners in May: “Moonlight,” which earned three Academy Awards (including best picture), and Amazon Studios’ own “Manchester by the Sea,” which earned Oscars for Casey Affleck’s performance and Kenneth Lonergan’s screenplay.
They are among the slate of new releases arriving in May, a list that includes “A Hologram for the King” from director Tom Tykwer and star Tom Hanks; “Denial” with Rachel Weisz as the real-life historian Deborah Lipstadt, accused of libel by a British Holocaust denier; romantic drama “Me Before You” with Emilia Clarke and Sam Claflin; the comic-book movie “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows”; and the natural-history documentary “Seasons.”
Streaming series coming in May include the new Amazon original “I Love Dick,” developed by “Transparent” creator Jill Soloway and starring Kevin Bacon and Kathryn Hahn; new seasons of “Vikings” and “Poldark”; and the fifth and final season of HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire.”
Highlighting the collection of older films arriving in May are two of the most beloved films of all time: the original “The Wizard of Oz,” with Judy Garland skipping down the yellow brick road, and “Gone with the Wind,” starring Vivien Leigh as Scarlett O’Hara and Clark Gable as Rhett Butler.
Most Read Stories
- Billionaire Paul Allen pledges $30M toward permanent housing for Seattle’s homeless
- Seattle just broke a 122-year-old record for rain — because of course it did
- Is Seattle a target for a North Korean nuclear attack? Well, not quite yet, insiders say
- Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch agrees to contract with Raiders, is traded to Oakland in exchange of 2018 draft picks
- Boeing’s budget ax falls on popular gym for employees
Here’s the calendar of announced titles coming to Amazon Prime in May. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month. Dates are subject to change without notice.
May 1
Amhi Jaato Amucha Gava
Anolkhi
Arrowhead (1952)
Asha Jaoar Majhe (Labour Of Love)
Bad Influence (1990)
The Bad News Bears (1976)
Bait Shop (2008)
Bala Gau Kashi Angaai
Cabin Fever (2003)
Cabin Fever 2 (2009)
Catacombs (2007)
Cecil B. Demented (2000)
Chuck & Buck (2000)
A Christmas Story
Daagdi Chaawl
Dark Blue (2003)
Devta
The Doors (1991)
Dr. No (1963)
Fatal Instinct (1993)
For Your Eyes Only (1981)
From Russia with Love (1964)
Goldeneye (1995)
Gone with the Wind (1939)
Jyotibacha Nawas
Khichdi
Law Of The Lawless (1964)
License to Kill (1989)
Life is Beautiful (1997)
Maximum Security (1990)
Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear (1988)
Moonraker (1979)
Mumbai Pune Mumbai 2
Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991)
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994)
Naked Gun From the Files of Police Squad (1988)
Nick of Time (1995)
No Way Out (1987)
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)
Pride (2014)
Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)
Repo! The Genetic Opera (2008)
School Ties (1992)
Siddharth
Small Soldiers (1998)
Star Kid (1998)
Sucker Punch (2008)
Teenkahon
Thunderball (1965)
Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
A View to a Kill (1985)
WellieWishers: Season 1
Winter’s Bone (2010)
The Wizard of Oz (1939)
May 2
Vikings: Season 4, Part 2
May 3
Denial (2016)
May 4
Youth in Oregon (2016)
A Fistful of Dollars (1967)
May 5
Manchester by the Sea (2016)
May 6
The Ardennes (2015)
May 7
Jackie Brown (1997)
May 12
A Hologram for the King (2016)
I Love Dick: Season 1 (Amazon Original)
May 19
Me Before You (2016)
May 20
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016)
May 21
Boardwalk Empire: Season 5
Moonlight (2016)
Paradise Lost 2: Revelations (2000)
May 24
Seasons (2016)
Tomake Chai
May 26
Dino Dana: Season 1 (Amazon Original)
May 27
Poldark: Season 2
May 28
The Duel (2016)
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.