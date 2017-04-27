What’s coming to Amazon Prime in May 2017.

Amazon Prime presents the streaming debut of two big Oscar winners in May: “Moonlight,” which earned three Academy Awards (including best picture), and Amazon Studios’ own “Manchester by the Sea,” which earned Oscars for Casey Affleck’s performance and Kenneth Lonergan’s screenplay.

They are among the slate of new releases arriving in May, a list that includes “A Hologram for the King” from director Tom Tykwer and star Tom Hanks; “Denial” with Rachel Weisz as the real-life historian Deborah Lipstadt, accused of libel by a British Holocaust denier; romantic drama “Me Before You” with Emilia Clarke and Sam Claflin; the comic-book movie “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows”; and the natural-history documentary “Seasons.”

Streaming series coming in May include the new Amazon original “I Love Dick,” developed by “Transparent” creator Jill Soloway and starring Kevin Bacon and Kathryn Hahn; new seasons of “Vikings” and “Poldark”; and the fifth and final season of HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire.”

Highlighting the collection of older films arriving in May are two of the most beloved films of all time: the original “The Wizard of Oz,” with Judy Garland skipping down the yellow brick road, and “Gone with the Wind,” starring Vivien Leigh as Scarlett O’Hara and Clark Gable as Rhett Butler.

Here’s the calendar of announced titles coming to Amazon Prime in May. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month. Dates are subject to change without notice.

May 1

Amhi Jaato Amucha Gava

Anolkhi

Arrowhead (1952)

Asha Jaoar Majhe (Labour Of Love)

Bad Influence (1990)

The Bad News Bears (1976)

Bait Shop (2008)

Bala Gau Kashi Angaai

Cabin Fever (2003)

Cabin Fever 2 (2009)

Catacombs (2007)

Cecil B. Demented (2000)

Chuck & Buck (2000)

A Christmas Story

Daagdi Chaawl

Dark Blue (2003)

Devta

The Doors (1991)

Dr. No (1963)

Fatal Instinct (1993)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Goldeneye (1995)

Gone with the Wind (1939)

Jyotibacha Nawas

Khichdi

Law Of The Lawless (1964)

License to Kill (1989)

Life is Beautiful (1997)

Maximum Security (1990)

Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear (1988)

Moonraker (1979)

Mumbai Pune Mumbai 2

Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991)

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994)

Naked Gun From the Files of Police Squad (1988)

Nick of Time (1995)

No Way Out (1987)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

Pride (2014)

Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Repo! The Genetic Opera (2008)

School Ties (1992)

Siddharth

Small Soldiers (1998)

Star Kid (1998)

Sucker Punch (2008)

Teenkahon

Thunderball (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

A View to a Kill (1985)

WellieWishers: Season 1

Winter’s Bone (2010)

The Wizard of Oz (1939)

May 2

Vikings: Season 4, Part 2

May 3

Denial (2016)

May 4

Youth in Oregon (2016)

A Fistful of Dollars (1967)

May 5

Manchester by the Sea (2016)

May 6

The Ardennes (2015)

May 7

Jackie Brown (1997)

May 12

A Hologram for the King (2016)

I Love Dick: Season 1 (Amazon Original)

May 19

Me Before You (2016)

May 20

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016)

May 21

Boardwalk Empire: Season 5

Moonlight (2016)

Paradise Lost 2: Revelations (2000)

May 24

Seasons (2016)

Tomake Chai

May 26

Dino Dana: Season 1 (Amazon Original)

May 27

Poldark: Season 2

May 28

The Duel (2016)