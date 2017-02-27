Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime in March 2017.

Amazon Studios has been investing in movies and, unlike Netflix, it releases them to theaters before offering them to Amazon Prime subscribers. Two of those theatrical releases find a home on Amazon Prime in March: the Australian romantic drama “The Dressmaker” with Kate Winslet, Judy Davis and Liam Hemsworth; and the documentary “Gimme Danger,” Jim Jarmusch’s portrait of Iggy Pop and his influential band The Stooges.

Amazon also launches a new original series in March — “You Are Wanted,” a German cyber thriller — and new seasons of the vigilante drama “Hand of God,” starring Ron Perlman and Garret Dillahunt, and the kid show “Annedroids.”

Other new and recent films coming to Amazon Prime in March include the World War II drama “Anthropoid,” about the real-life mission to kill Reinhard Heydrich; Richard Linklater’s “Everybody Wants Some!!”; the New Zealand vampire mockumentary “What We Do in the Shadows”; and the Oscar-nominated Swedish comedy “A Man Called Ove.”

On the cult-TV front, the fourth season of the BBC America thriller “Orphan Black” becomes available. This is the season for which the show’s versatile star, Tatiana Maslany, finally won a much-deserved Emmy Award for her performance.

Here’s the calendar (brief as it is) of announced titles coming to Amazon Prime in March. Dates are subject to change without notice.

March 1

Anthropoid (2016)

Charlie Barlett (2008)

Chicago (2002)

The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold (2006)

The Gambler (2014)

Hannibal (2001)

Hoodwinked (2005)

Nine Lives (2016)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

What We Do in the Shadows (2014)

March 2

The Dressmaker (2015)

Emma (1996)

March 3

Annedroids: Season 4 (Amazon Original)

March 10

Hand of God: Season 2 (Amazon Original)

March 11

W. (2008)

Churchill’s Secret (2016)

March 16

Orphan Black: Season 4

March 17

Everybody Wants Some!! (2016)

You Are Wanted: Season 1 (Amazon Original)

March 23

Gimme Danger (2016)

March 24

American Girl Special (Amazon Original)

March 29

A Man Called Ove (2015)