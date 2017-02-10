“The Lego Batman Movie,” “John Wick,” “Fifty Shades Darker,” “I Am Jane Doe,” “Toni Erdmann” and “Neruda” are being released in the Seattle area the week of Feb. 10.

Our reviewers took a look at six movies this week, ranging from light (“Lego Batman”) to “Fifty Shades Darker.”

★★★ “The Lego Batman Movie” (PG): It was clear to anyone who saw “The Lego Movie” two years ago that the wonderfully cranky Lego Batman — voiced with Christian Bale-ish gravel by Will Arnett — needed his very own movie. Now here it is, for all who appreciate tiny superheroes, lollipop colors and frequent deployment of the word “butt.” (And who doesn’t?) Full review.

— Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic

★ “Fifty Shades Darker” (R): And here we are, back again with Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey. The movie, based on E.L. James’ stupefyingly dull novel, has precisely one surprising moment: in which Ana (Dakota Johnson), newly promoted to fiction editor at her Seattle publishing house, meets with her assistant. Suddenly, Ana recites a speech from “Working Girl” (a movie which — wink wink — starred Johnson’s mother, Melanie Griffith). It’s never a good idea, in a bad movie, to remind viewers of a much better movie. Then again, it’s not a terribly good idea to base a movie on a book in which almost nothing happens for 500 pages. Full review.

— Moira Macdonald

★★★ “I Am Jane Doe” (not rated; for mature audiences): Seattle plays an uncomfortably large role in this powerful new documentary about the prostitution of underage children, several of them from Washington state. Like the Oscar-nominated 1984 documentary “Streetwise,” the movie gives us a shockingly convincing glimpse of a Northwest few will recognize. Full review.

— John Hartl, Special to The Seattle Times

★★½ “John Wick: Chapter 2” (R): The follow-up to 2014’s action hit “John Wick” again features Keanu Reeves in the title role, playing a man of few words and many bullets. Playing a super assassin, Reeves’ Wick is indestructible but far from invulnerable. Shot in the gut, stabbed in the thigh, run down by three cars, he gets up, dusts off, reloads and, staggering a bit, metes out even more mayhem. It’s all kind of funny, actually, and deliberately so. Full review.

— Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times

★★★★ “Toni Erdmann” (R; subtitled): The glorious peculiarity of this Oscar-nominated German comedy resists easy categorization. What is it? Something about a tightly wound businesswoman (Sandra Hüller) and her relentlessly practical-joking father (Peter Simonischek). The film offers a wealth of casual, wickedly funny insights into what makes parents and children, women and men do the things they do under duress. Running more than 2 ½ hours, the film is worth every minute. Full review.

— Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune

“Neruda” (R; subtitled): Pablo Larraín’s semifantastical biopic is a warmhearted film about a hotblooded man that is nonetheless troubled by a subtle, perceptible chill. Blending fact with invention, it tells the story of a confrontation between Chilean poet Pablo Neruda and an emerging dictatorship, and more generally illuminates the endless struggle between political authority and the creative imagination. For anyone who believes that poetry and democracy spring from the same source and provoke the same enemies, this movie provides both encouragement and warning. (No star rating provided.) Full review.

— A.O. Scott, The New York Times