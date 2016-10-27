Here are some theaters offering discounted movie tickets during the week of Oct. 28.

By
The Seattle Times

Where to see discounted movies during the week of Oct. 28:

“Suicide Squad” and “The Secret Life of Pets 3D”

They’re new at the Crest Cinema. Also there: “Captain Fantastic,” “Ghostbusters” and “Finding Dory” ($4-$5.50).

“Dancer,” “Inferno” and “Oasis: Supersonic”

They’re new at the Sundance Cinemas. Also there: “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back,” “Keeping Up with the Joneses,” “In a Valley of Violence,” “The Accountant,” “The Girl on the Train,” “Sully” and “Don’t Think Twice.” Tickets are $6-$7.50 on Mondays with ORCA card and $6-$7.50 on Tuesdays for women in groups of two or more. Theater is for 21+ only.

“Hocus Pocus” and “Halloween” (1978)

They’re new at the Central Cinema in Seattle ($8 in advance, $10 at the door).

“Captain Fantastic”

It plays at the Tin Theater in Burien this week. All shows $8.

“The Addams Family,” “Kubo and the Two Strings 3D,” “Masterminds,” “No Manches Frida” and “When the Bough Breaks”

They’re new at the Gateway in Federal Way.Also there: “Bad Moms,” “Jason Bourne,” “The Secret Life of Pets 3D,” “Finding Dory 3D,” “Suicide Squad 3D” and “Ice Age: Collision Course” ($2-$4).

Seattle Times staff