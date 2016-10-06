Here are some theaters offering discounted movie tickets during the week of Oct. 7.

“Best Fake Friends”

It’s new at the Crest Cinema. Also there: “Star Trek Beyond,” “Ghostbusters,” “Hunt for the Wilderpeople” and “Finding Dory 3D” ($4-$5.50).

“The Girl on the Train,” “American Honey,” “London Road” and “Under the Shadow”

They’re new at the Sundance Cinemas. Also there: “Queen of Katwe,” “Deepwater Horizon,” “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children 3D,” “Masterminds,” “Sully,” “Hell or High Water” and “Don’t Think Twice.” Tickets are $6-$7.50 on Mondays with ORCA card and $5-$6.50 on Tuesdays for women in groups of two or more. Theater is for 21+ only.

“Rear Window” and “The ’Burbs”

They’re new at the Central Cinema in Seattle ($8 in advance, $10 at the door).

“Swiss Army Man”

It plays at the Tin Theater in Burien this week. All shows $8.

“Finding Dory 3D,” “Hotel Transylvania,” “War Dogs” and “The Wild Life”

They’re new at the Gateway in Federal Way.Also there: “Ghostbusters,” “Star Trek Beyond 3D,” “Ben-Hur,” “Nerve,” “Ice Age: Collision Course” and “The BFG” ($2-$4).