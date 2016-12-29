Here are some theaters offering discounted movie tickets during the week of Dec. 30.
Where to see discounted movies during the week of Dec. 30:
“Queen of Katwe” and “The Accountant”
They continue at the Crest Cinema. Also there: “Storks,” “A Man Called Ove” and “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” ($4-$5.50).
“Lion,” “Fences,” “Why Him?” and “Passengers 3D”
They continue at the Sundance Cinemas. Also there: “Rogue One 3D,” “Collateral Beauty,” “Nocturnal Animals,” “Arrival” and “Moonlight.” Tickets are $6-$7.50 on Mondays with ORCA card and $6-$7.50 on Tuesdays for women in groups of two or more. Theater is for 21+ only.
“Mary Poppins,” “The Room” and “Titanic”
“Mary Poppins” plays on Friday, Dec. 30, “The Room” on Saturday, Dec. 31, and “Titanic” on Monday-Tuesday, Jan. 2-3, at the Central Cinema in Seattle ($8 in advance, $10 at the door).
“Snowden”
It’s new at the Tin Theater in Burien this week. All shows $8.
“Bad Santa 2”
It’s new at the Gateway in Federal Way.Also there: “The Accountant,” “Bleed for This,” “Inferno,” “Trolls 3D,” “Boo! A Madea Halloween,” “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back,” “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” “Storks 3D,” “The Secret Life of Pets 3D” and “The Magnificent Seven” ($2-$4).
