Here are some theaters offering discounted movie tickets.
Where to see discounted movies during the week of Jan. 27:
“Miss Sloane”
It’s new at the Crest Cinema. Also there: “The Eagle Huntress,” “Allied,” “Trolls” and “Loving” ($4-$5.50).
“Gold,” “Manchester by the Sea” and “Jackie”
They’re new at the Sundance Cinemas. Also there: “The Founder,” “Split,” “Hidden Figures,” “Lion,” “Fences,” “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Arrival” and “Moonlight.” Tickets are $6-$7.50 on Mondays with ORCA card and $6-$7.50 on Tuesdays for women in groups of two or more. Theater is for 21+ only.
“Groundhog Day” and “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure”
They’re new at the Central Cinema in Seattle ($8 in advance, $10 at the door).
“The Girl on the Train”
It’s new at the Tin Theater in Burien this week. All shows $8.
“Collateral Beauty” and “Miss Sloane”
They’re new at the Gateway in Federal Way.Also there: “Office Christmas Party,” “The Accountant,” “Trolls 3D,” “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” “Storks 3D” and “The Secret Life of Pets 3D” ($2-$4).
