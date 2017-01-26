Here are some theaters offering discounted movie tickets.

Where to see discounted movies during the week of Jan. 27:

“Miss Sloane”

It’s new at the Crest Cinema. Also there: “The Eagle Huntress,” “Allied,” “Trolls” and “Loving” ($4-$5.50).

“Gold,” “Manchester by the Sea” and “Jackie”

They’re new at the Sundance Cinemas. Also there: “The Founder,” “Split,” “Hidden Figures,” “Lion,” “Fences,” “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Arrival” and “Moonlight.” Tickets are $6-$7.50 on Mondays with ORCA card and $6-$7.50 on Tuesdays for women in groups of two or more. Theater is for 21+ only.

“Groundhog Day” and “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure”

They’re new at the Central Cinema in Seattle ($8 in advance, $10 at the door).

“The Girl on the Train”

It’s new at the Tin Theater in Burien this week. All shows $8.

“Collateral Beauty” and “Miss Sloane”

They’re new at the Gateway in Federal Way.Also there: “Office Christmas Party,” “The Accountant,” “Trolls 3D,” “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” “Storks 3D” and “The Secret Life of Pets 3D” ($2-$4).