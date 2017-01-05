Here are some theaters offering discounted movie tickets.

Where to see discounted movies during the week of Jan. 6:

“Loving”

It’s new at the Crest Cinema. Also there: “The Accountant,” “Queen of Katwe,” “Storks” and “A Man Called Ove” ($4-$5.50).

“Hidden Figures” and “A Monster Calls”

They’re new at the Sundance Cinemas. Also there: “Lion,” “Fences,” “Passengers,” “Rogue One 3D,” “Nocturnal Animals,” “Arrival” and “Moonlight.” Tickets are $6-$7.50 on Mondays with ORCA card and $6-$7.50 on Tuesdays for women in groups of two or more. Theater is for 21+ only.

“The Last Starfighter” and “Blade Runner — The Final Cut”

They’re new at the Central Cinema in Seattle ($8 in advance, $10 at the door).

“Allied” and “Incarnate”

They’re new at the Gateway in Federal Way.Also there: “The Accountant,” “Inferno,” “Trolls 3D,” “Boo! A Madea Halloween,” “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back,” “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” “Storks 3D” and “The Secret Life of Pets 3D” ($2-$4).