Where to see discounted movies during the week of Oct. 14:

“Captain Fantastic” and “Florence Foster Jenkins”

They’re new at the Crest Cinema. Also there: “Ghostbusters,” “Hunt for the Wilderpeople” and “Finding Dory” ($4-$5.50).

“The Accountant,” “Demon,” “Kevin Hart: What Now?” and “London Town”

They’re new at the Sundance Cinemas. Also there: “The Girl on the Train,” “American Honey,” “Under the Shadow,” “Queen of Katwe,” “Deepwater Horizon,” “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children 3D,” “Sully” and “Don’t Think Twice.” Tickets are $6-$7.50 on Mondays with ORCA card and $5-$6.50 on Tuesdays for women in groups of two or more. Theater is for 21+ only.

“Spellbound” and “Hausu”

They’re new at the Central Cinema in Seattle ($8 in advance, $10 at the door).

“The Infiltrator”

It plays at the Tin Theater in Burien this week. All shows $8.

“Ghostbusters” (1984) and “Suicide Squad 3D”

They’re new at the Gateway in Federal Way.Also there: “Finding Dory 3D,” “War Dogs,” “Ghostbusters 3D” (2016), “The Wild Life,” “Star Trek Beyond 3D,” “Ice Age: Collision Course” ($2-$4).